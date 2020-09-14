UPDATE: Georgia reports 295,337 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,747 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 295,337 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,394 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,353 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 11, as the state of Georgia reported 290,781 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,055 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 14.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,344 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,747 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 159 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,584 total cases today, Sept. 14. There were 2,701 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 764 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 26289 2391.69 555 2262 Gwinnett 25863 2663.15 379 2562 Cobb 18550 2346.35 413 1670 DeKalb 17610 2220.25 339 1964 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16638 0 142 597 Hall 8379 4060.6 138 900 Chatham 7836 2681.95 136 717 Clayton 6877 2255.95 154 633 Richmond 6614 3270.37 148 533 Bibb 5777 3796.91 152 806 Muscogee 5747 2999.07 159 633 Cherokee 5545 2079.76 87 460 Henry 4751 1980.69 93 190 Clarke 4540 3498.25 36 191 Whitfield 4302 4109.98 59 229 Lowndes 3717 3153.26 74 187 Forsyth 3545 1403.92 40 291 Columbia 3498 2205.12 56 173 Douglas 3358 2210.58 69 384 Glynn 3331 3871.14 85 258 Dougherty 3074 3419.16 182 625 Houston 2900 1846.68 74 351 Floyd 2707 2709.28 39 208 Troup 2701 3835.88 93 301 Bartow 2685 2423.92 77 258 Bulloch 2659 3346.04 24 126 Paulding 2594 1503.4 46 137 Carroll 2530 2106.24 63 151 Newton 2451 2181.5 76 252 Unknown 2414 0 3 56 Coweta 2412 1586.83 40 113 Barrow 1979 2290.96 43 225 Baldwin 1923 4328.35 55 140 Coffee 1913 4444.5 41 274 Colquitt 1878 4137.2 32 148 Rockdale 1760 1853.41 32 198 Jackson 1748 2340.03 28 142 Gordon 1686 2904.44 35 108 Fayette 1681 1430.1 45 89 Walton 1681 1754.44 51 158 Tift 1638 4011.76 54 208 Chattahoochee 1584 14736.25 2 13 Laurens 1502 3175.74 56 123 Habersham 1444 3152.84 63 190 Thomas 1433 3225.23 58 159 Ware 1417 3952.25 49 156 Polk 1339 3079.44 17 86 Walker 1313 1886.22 26 62 Effingham 1309 2044.48 21 83 Spalding 1251 1810.16 54 174 Toombs 1222 4528.78 39 90 Camden 1163 2156.74 7 44 Decatur 1066 4049.84 24 81 Wayne 1058 3529.73 27 93 Catoosa 1024 1489 16 67 Liberty 1009 1629.94 20 105 Bryan 993 2537.24 9 73 Appling 964 5193.69 26 85 Stephens 927 3520.97 31 100 Emanuel 921 4063.71 27 69 Sumter 904 3074.93 60 190 Lumpkin 809 2393.35 12 83 Gilmer 784 2495.46 10 76 Harris 764 2200.97 21 83 Murray 758 1882.72 5 44 Mitchell 756 3427.64 45 140 Dawson 755 2794.12 6 71 Jefferson 749 4891.27 21 74 Tattnall 748 2943.61 9 54 Grady 730 2974.74 19 87 Burke 728 3258.44 9 79 Upson 717 2728.62 59 74 Ben Hill 702 4217.48 18 73 Chattooga 680 2745.7 7 46 Jeff Davis 680 4489.04 15 44 Lee 673 2245.5 25 99 Oconee 666 1595.71 24 57 Franklin 659 2824.81 11 50 Putnam 659 3011.19 23 70 White 659 2075.07 17 90 Washington 638 3142.55 7 43 Monroe 628 2264.94 45 79 Peach 623 2275.8 19 97 Madison 619 2051.23 8 51 Butts 609 2419.16 41 51 Union 603 2380.11 17 69 Charlton 597 4505.32 6 21 Pickens 571 1702.95 8 54 Pierce 565 2890.76 15 67 Bacon 561 4919.33 10 42 Elbert 559 2950.65 2 31 McDuffie 559 2588.32 13 64 Fannin 548 2082.07 9 40 Cook 533 3056.72 12 53 Meriwether 519 2469.08 11 67 Crisp 515 2310.56 17 65 Worth 513 2546.92 29 84 Jones 509 1780.28 5 43 Brooks 499 3172.89 26 53 Greene 483 2580.54 21 54 Hart 465 1781.13 11 59 Morgan 452 2361.79 2 32 Early 447 4405.68 32 34 Banks 437 2186.97 6 60 Atkinson 432 5186.07 3 54 Berrien 419 2173.69 11 20 Bleckley 418 3255.96 19 25 Stewart 411 6705.82 13 78 Johnson 403 4171.41 18 53 Haralson 402 1308.51 8 26 Evans 401 3752.22 5 30 Candler 400 3691.06 16 22 Hancock 379 4625.9 41 62 Jenkins 375 4372.67 29 61 Telfair 372 2377.91 16 35 Dodge 369 1810.15 9 31 Screven 352 2532.37 9 40 Lamar 343 1772.88 17 38 Clinch 337 5063.1 5 25 Randolph 327 4841.58 27 54 Brantley 325 1692.53 8 29 Seminole 325 3992.63 8 23 Terrell 325 3838.43 31 73 Wilkinson 312 3498.15 17 56 Wheeler 309 3906.94 12 19 Dooly 308 2298.51 14 49 Rabun 308 1813.26 7 41 Pulaski 301 2763.24 12 36 Oglethorpe 298 1955.38 11 44 Pike 297 1574.76 8 27 Turner 287 3553.74 22 48 Lanier 286 2763.02 5 15 McIntosh 276 1894.69 7 24 Irwin 268 2841.09 4 30 Montgomery 265 2872.94 5 20 Towns 255 2119 7 34 Wilkes 253 2526.46 4 28 Treutlen 240 3514.42 6 25 Dade 239 1478.78 4 16 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Miller 234 4059.68 1 10 Wilcox 233 2650.74 20 47 Calhoun 227 3593.48 7 44 Macon 225 1732.37 10 46 Long 212 1064.52 3 14 Lincoln 205 2523.08 7 24 Jasper 203 1429.68 4 20 Heard 183 1479.39 5 12 Marion 180 2170.51 7 19 Taylor 180 2261.87 8 28 Twiggs 178 2201.34 7 40 Crawford 163 1333.01 5 27 Talbot 157 2549.53 5 22 Warren 126 2418.43 5 23 Clay 118 4133.1 2 8 Schley 103 1952.61 2 15 Baker 73 2342.75 3 16 Webster 43 1686.27 2 10 Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.