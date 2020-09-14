UPDATE: Georgia reports 295,337 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,747 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 295,337 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,394 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,353 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 11, as the state of Georgia reported 290,781 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,055 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 14.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,344 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,747 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 159 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,584 total cases today, Sept. 14. There were 2,701 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 764 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton262892391.695552262
Gwinnett258632663.153792562
Cobb185502346.354131670
DeKalb176102220.253391964
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State166380142597
Hall83794060.6138900
Chatham78362681.95136717
Clayton68772255.95154633
Richmond66143270.37148533
Bibb57773796.91152806
Muscogee57472999.07159633
Cherokee55452079.7687460
Henry47511980.6993190
Clarke45403498.2536191
Whitfield43024109.9859229
Lowndes37173153.2674187
Forsyth35451403.9240291
Columbia34982205.1256173
Douglas33582210.5869384
Glynn33313871.1485258
Dougherty30743419.16182625
Houston29001846.6874351
Floyd27072709.2839208
Troup27013835.8893301
Bartow26852423.9277258
Bulloch26593346.0424126
Paulding25941503.446137
Carroll25302106.2463151
Newton24512181.576252
Unknown24140356
Coweta24121586.8340113
Barrow19792290.9643225
Baldwin19234328.3555140
Coffee19134444.541274
Colquitt18784137.232148
Rockdale17601853.4132198
Jackson17482340.0328142
Gordon16862904.4435108
Fayette16811430.14589
Walton16811754.4451158
Tift16384011.7654208
Chattahoochee158414736.25213
Laurens15023175.7456123
Habersham14443152.8463190
Thomas14333225.2358159
Ware14173952.2549156
Polk13393079.441786
Walker13131886.222662
Effingham13092044.482183
Spalding12511810.1654174
Toombs12224528.783990
Camden11632156.74744
Decatur10664049.842481
Wayne10583529.732793
Catoosa102414891667
Liberty10091629.9420105
Bryan9932537.24973
Appling9645193.692685
Stephens9273520.9731100
Emanuel9214063.712769
Sumter9043074.9360190
Lumpkin8092393.351283
Gilmer7842495.461076
Harris7642200.972183
Murray7581882.72544
Mitchell7563427.6445140
Dawson7552794.12671
Jefferson7494891.272174
Tattnall7482943.61954
Grady7302974.741987
Burke7283258.44979
Upson7172728.625974
Ben Hill7024217.481873
Chattooga6802745.7746
Jeff Davis6804489.041544
Lee6732245.52599
Oconee6661595.712457
Franklin6592824.811150
Putnam6593011.192370
White6592075.071790
Washington6383142.55743
Monroe6282264.944579
Peach6232275.81997
Madison6192051.23851
Butts6092419.164151
Union6032380.111769
Charlton5974505.32621
Pickens5711702.95854
Pierce5652890.761567
Bacon5614919.331042
Elbert5592950.65231
McDuffie5592588.321364
Fannin5482082.07940
Cook5333056.721253
Meriwether5192469.081167
Crisp5152310.561765
Worth5132546.922984
Jones5091780.28543
Brooks4993172.892653
Greene4832580.542154
Hart4651781.131159
Morgan4522361.79232
Early4474405.683234
Banks4372186.97660
Atkinson4325186.07354
Berrien4192173.691120
Bleckley4183255.961925
Stewart4116705.821378
Johnson4034171.411853
Haralson4021308.51826
Evans4013752.22530
Candler4003691.061622
Hancock3794625.94162
Jenkins3754372.672961
Telfair3722377.911635
Dodge3691810.15931
Screven3522532.37940
Lamar3431772.881738
Clinch3375063.1525
Randolph3274841.582754
Brantley3251692.53829
Seminole3253992.63823
Terrell3253838.433173
Wilkinson3123498.151756
Wheeler3093906.941219
Dooly3082298.511449
Rabun3081813.26741
Pulaski3012763.241236
Oglethorpe2981955.381144
Pike2971574.76827
Turner2873553.742248
Lanier2862763.02515
McIntosh2761894.69724
Irwin2682841.09430
Montgomery2652872.94520
Towns2552119734
Wilkes2532526.46428
Treutlen2403514.42625
Dade2391478.78416
Echols2385996.4729
Miller2344059.68110
Wilcox2332650.742047
Calhoun2273593.48744
Macon2251732.371046
Long2121064.52314
Lincoln2052523.08724
Jasper2031429.68420
Heard1831479.39512
Marion1802170.51719
Taylor1802261.87828
Twiggs1782201.34740
Crawford1631333.01527
Talbot1572549.53522
Warren1262418.43523
Clay1184133.128
Schley1031952.61215
Baker732342.75316
Webster431686.27210
Glascock371223.1424
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

