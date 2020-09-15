UPDATE: Georgia reports 296,833 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,769 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 296,833 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,665 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,398 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 14, as the state of Georgia reported 295,337 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,571 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 15.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,353 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,769 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 159 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,583 total cases today, Sept. 15. There were 2,711 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 766 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton263602398.155562290
Gwinnett260192679.213802575
Cobb186012352.814141678
DeKalb176982231.343401979
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State164770143601
Hall84444092.1139908
Chatham78772695.98140728
Clayton69142268.09154638
Richmond66343280.26148535
Bibb58273829.77154812
Muscogee57693010.55159635
Cherokee55732090.2688466
Henry47771991.5393191
Clarke46393574.5437193
Whitfield43104117.6259229
Lowndes37363169.3875188
Forsyth35681413.0340295
Columbia35092212.0556174
Douglas33732220.4569388
Glynn33353875.7986262
Dougherty30763421.39182627
Houston29201859.4175353
Floyd27462748.3139211
Bartow27132449.277262
Troup27113850.0993302
Bulloch26683357.3724126
Paulding26201518.4747138
Carroll25402114.5763151
Newton24662194.8578254
Coweta24281597.3640115
Unknown24150357
Barrow20102326.8544229
Baldwin19504389.1255146
Coffee19124442.1741278
Colquitt18834148.2232151
Jackson17902396.2529143
Rockdale17661859.7333200
Gordon17062938.935109
Fayette16931440.314793
Walton16851758.6252166
Tift16414019.155210
Chattahoochee158314726.95113
Laurens15213215.9259126
Habersham14643196.5164193
Ware14384010.8249159
Thomas14353229.7358159
Polk13483100.131788
Walker13461933.632763
Effingham13152053.852185
Spalding12571818.8454176
Toombs12294554.723991
Camden11682166.01744
Decatur10684057.442481
Wayne10643549.742794
Catoosa10431516.631670
Liberty10121634.7920105
Bryan10082575.571076
Appling9655199.072687
Emanuel9394143.132873
Stephens9333543.7632102
Sumter9093091.9460191
Lumpkin8152411.11383
Gilmer7842495.461076
Harris7662206.732183
Murray7621892.65544
Mitchell7593441.2445140
Dawson7572801.52671
Jefferson7524910.862174
Tattnall7512955.41956
Burke7323276.34980
Grady7292970.661989
Upson7262762.875975
Ben Hill7074247.521875
Jeff Davis6864528.651645
Chattooga6842761.85746
Lee6772258.8525100
Oconee6771622.062458
Franklin6752893.391153
White67221161792
Putnam6603015.762370
Washington6403152.4743
Monroe6382301.014579
Madison6312091851
Peach6272290.412098
Butts6132435.054152
Union6082399.841771
Charlton5994520.41621
Pickens5771720.85855
Pierce5762947.051569
Bacon5715007.021043
Elbert5703008.71234
McDuffie5632606.841365
Fannin5552108.66940
Cook5343062.451255
Meriwether5232488.111268
Crisp5222341.961765
Jones5151801.27644
Worth5142551.882984
Brooks5003179.252754
Greene4842585.882154
Hart4671788.791159
Morgan4542372.24233
Early4504435.253235
Banks4452227661
Atkinson4325186.07354
Berrien4192173.691120
Bleckley4173248.171925
Stewart4146754.771380
Haralson4081328.04826
Evans4063799.01531
Johnson4054192.112153
Candler4043727.971625
Hancock3824662.524163
Jenkins3764384.332961
Telfair3722377.911637
Dodge3701815.06933
Screven3572568.35941
Lamar3441778.051739
Clinch3385078.13526
Brantley3291713.36830
Seminole3294041.77823
Randolph3274841.582854
Terrell3253838.433174
Wilkinson3143520.571757
Rabun3091819.15741
Wheeler3093906.941219
Dooly3082298.511550
Oglethorpe3001968.51144
Pulaski3002754.061236
Pike2981580.06827
Turner2873553.742248
Lanier2862763.02515
McIntosh2741880.96724
Irwin2692851.69430
Montgomery2682905.46520
Towns2652202.09734
Wilkes2542536.45428
Dade2501546.84417
Treutlen2413529.07625
Echols2385996.4729
Miller2334042.33110
Wilcox2332650.742047
Calhoun2293625.14745
Macon2241724.671046
Long2161084.61317
Lincoln2052523.08724
Jasper2021422.64420
Heard1841487.47513
Marion1812182.56819
Taylor1802261.87828
Twiggs1792213.7741
Crawford1641341.18426
Talbot1572549.53522
Warren1272437.62523
Clay1184133.128
Schley1031952.61215
Baker732342.75316
Webster431686.27210
Glascock371223.1424
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

