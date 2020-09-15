UPDATE: Georgia reports 296,833 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,769 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 296,833 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,665 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,398 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 14, as the state of Georgia reported 295,337 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,571 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 15.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,353 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,769 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 159 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,583 total cases today, Sept. 15. There were 2,711 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 766 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 26360 2398.15 556 2290 Gwinnett 26019 2679.21 380 2575 Cobb 18601 2352.81 414 1678 DeKalb 17698 2231.34 340 1979 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16477 0 143 601 Hall 8444 4092.1 139 908 Chatham 7877 2695.98 140 728 Clayton 6914 2268.09 154 638 Richmond 6634 3280.26 148 535 Bibb 5827 3829.77 154 812 Muscogee 5769 3010.55 159 635 Cherokee 5573 2090.26 88 466 Henry 4777 1991.53 93 191 Clarke 4639 3574.54 37 193 Whitfield 4310 4117.62 59 229 Lowndes 3736 3169.38 75 188 Forsyth 3568 1413.03 40 295 Columbia 3509 2212.05 56 174 Douglas 3373 2220.45 69 388 Glynn 3335 3875.79 86 262 Dougherty 3076 3421.39 182 627 Houston 2920 1859.41 75 353 Floyd 2746 2748.31 39 211 Bartow 2713 2449.2 77 262 Troup 2711 3850.09 93 302 Bulloch 2668 3357.37 24 126 Paulding 2620 1518.47 47 138 Carroll 2540 2114.57 63 151 Newton 2466 2194.85 78 254 Coweta 2428 1597.36 40 115 Unknown 2415 0 3 57 Barrow 2010 2326.85 44 229 Baldwin 1950 4389.12 55 146 Coffee 1912 4442.17 41 278 Colquitt 1883 4148.22 32 151 Jackson 1790 2396.25 29 143 Rockdale 1766 1859.73 33 200 Gordon 1706 2938.9 35 109 Fayette 1693 1440.31 47 93 Walton 1685 1758.62 52 166 Tift 1641 4019.1 55 210 Chattahoochee 1583 14726.95 1 13 Laurens 1521 3215.92 59 126 Habersham 1464 3196.51 64 193 Ware 1438 4010.82 49 159 Thomas 1435 3229.73 58 159 Polk 1348 3100.13 17 88 Walker 1346 1933.63 27 63 Effingham 1315 2053.85 21 85 Spalding 1257 1818.84 54 176 Toombs 1229 4554.72 39 91 Camden 1168 2166.01 7 44 Decatur 1068 4057.44 24 81 Wayne 1064 3549.74 27 94 Catoosa 1043 1516.63 16 70 Liberty 1012 1634.79 20 105 Bryan 1008 2575.57 10 76 Appling 965 5199.07 26 87 Emanuel 939 4143.13 28 73 Stephens 933 3543.76 32 102 Sumter 909 3091.94 60 191 Lumpkin 815 2411.1 13 83 Gilmer 784 2495.46 10 76 Harris 766 2206.73 21 83 Murray 762 1892.65 5 44 Mitchell 759 3441.24 45 140 Dawson 757 2801.52 6 71 Jefferson 752 4910.86 21 74 Tattnall 751 2955.41 9 56 Burke 732 3276.34 9 80 Grady 729 2970.66 19 89 Upson 726 2762.87 59 75 Ben Hill 707 4247.52 18 75 Jeff Davis 686 4528.65 16 45 Chattooga 684 2761.85 7 46 Lee 677 2258.85 25 100 Oconee 677 1622.06 24 58 Franklin 675 2893.39 11 53 White 672 2116 17 92 Putnam 660 3015.76 23 70 Washington 640 3152.4 7 43 Monroe 638 2301.01 45 79 Madison 631 2091 8 51 Peach 627 2290.41 20 98 Butts 613 2435.05 41 52 Union 608 2399.84 17 71 Charlton 599 4520.41 6 21 Pickens 577 1720.85 8 55 Pierce 576 2947.05 15 69 Bacon 571 5007.02 10 43 Elbert 570 3008.71 2 34 McDuffie 563 2606.84 13 65 Fannin 555 2108.66 9 40 Cook 534 3062.45 12 55 Meriwether 523 2488.11 12 68 Crisp 522 2341.96 17 65 Jones 515 1801.27 6 44 Worth 514 2551.88 29 84 Brooks 500 3179.25 27 54 Greene 484 2585.88 21 54 Hart 467 1788.79 11 59 Morgan 454 2372.24 2 33 Early 450 4435.25 32 35 Banks 445 2227 6 61 Atkinson 432 5186.07 3 54 Berrien 419 2173.69 11 20 Bleckley 417 3248.17 19 25 Stewart 414 6754.77 13 80 Haralson 408 1328.04 8 26 Evans 406 3799.01 5 31 Johnson 405 4192.11 21 53 Candler 404 3727.97 16 25 Hancock 382 4662.52 41 63 Jenkins 376 4384.33 29 61 Telfair 372 2377.91 16 37 Dodge 370 1815.06 9 33 Screven 357 2568.35 9 41 Lamar 344 1778.05 17 39 Clinch 338 5078.13 5 26 Brantley 329 1713.36 8 30 Seminole 329 4041.77 8 23 Randolph 327 4841.58 28 54 Terrell 325 3838.43 31 74 Wilkinson 314 3520.57 17 57 Rabun 309 1819.15 7 41 Wheeler 309 3906.94 12 19 Dooly 308 2298.51 15 50 Oglethorpe 300 1968.5 11 44 Pulaski 300 2754.06 12 36 Pike 298 1580.06 8 27 Turner 287 3553.74 22 48 Lanier 286 2763.02 5 15 McIntosh 274 1880.96 7 24 Irwin 269 2851.69 4 30 Montgomery 268 2905.46 5 20 Towns 265 2202.09 7 34 Wilkes 254 2536.45 4 28 Dade 250 1546.84 4 17 Treutlen 241 3529.07 6 25 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Miller 233 4042.33 1 10 Wilcox 233 2650.74 20 47 Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 45 Macon 224 1724.67 10 46 Long 216 1084.61 3 17 Lincoln 205 2523.08 7 24 Jasper 202 1422.64 4 20 Heard 184 1487.47 5 13 Marion 181 2182.56 8 19 Taylor 180 2261.87 8 28 Twiggs 179 2213.7 7 41 Crawford 164 1341.18 4 26 Talbot 157 2549.53 5 22 Warren 127 2437.62 5 23 Clay 118 4133.1 2 8 Schley 103 1952.61 2 15 Baker 73 2342.75 3 16 Webster 43 1686.27 2 10 Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.