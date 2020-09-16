UPDATE: Georgia reports 299,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,788 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 299,056 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,884 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,419 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 15, as the state of Georgia reported 296,833 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,265 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 16.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,408 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,788 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 159 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,596 total cases today, Sept. 16. There were 2,720 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 766 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton265172412.435572301
Gwinnett261332690.953812582
Cobb187192367.734151687
DeKalb177772241.33401996
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State166930143602
Hall85334135.23139914
Chatham79222711.38141734
Clayton69602283.18154643
Richmond66673296.58149539
Bibb58533846.86154813
Muscogee57883020.47159636
Cherokee56322112.3988469
Henry48132006.5493192
Clarke47193636.1837199
Whitfield43444150.1159233
Lowndes37543184.6575188
Forsyth36111430.0640296
Columbia35312225.9256176
Douglas33892230.9869391
Glynn33663911.8288267
Dougherty30903436.96182628
Houston29451875.3375356
Floyd28052807.3639213
Bartow27412474.4781266
Troup27203862.8793302
Bulloch26993396.3824126
Paulding26421531.2247138
Carroll25512123.7363151
Newton24822209.0979256
Coweta24461609.240120
Unknown24260458
Barrow20232341.944229
Baldwin19604411.6355146
Coffee19324488.6441291
Colquitt18874157.0333152
Jackson18202436.4129146
Rockdale17771871.3133202
Gordon17202963.0135109
Fayette17011447.124794
Walton16951769.0552167
Tift16554053.3955211
Chattahoochee159614847.89113
Laurens15273228.660127
Habersham14833237.9964195
Thomas14483258.9958163
Ware14434024.7752164
Polk13643136.931792
Walker13641959.492866
Effingham13222064.792186
Spalding12651830.4254176
Toombs12454614.023992
Camden11882203.1745
Decatur10804103.032481
Wayne10703569.762797
Catoosa10541532.621670
Liberty10161641.2520106
Bryan10152593.451076
Appling9675209.852689
Emanuel9494187.262873
Stephens9423577.9432102
Sumter9133105.5560194
Lumpkin8432493.941385
Gilmer7892511.381076
Dawson7692845.93671
Murray7671905.07545
Harris7662206.732183
Mitchell7623454.8445141
Jefferson7554930.452174
Tattnall7552971.15956
Burke7423321.1980
Grady7312978.812190
Upson7272766.685975
Ben Hill7214331.631877
White6882166.381792
Jeff Davis6874535.251645
Chattooga6862769.93750
Oconee6861643.632458
Franklin6832927.691154
Lee6822275.5325101
Putnam6623024.92370
Monroe6492340.684580
Washington6413157.32745
Madison6382114.19851
Peach6282294.062098
Union6192443.261772
Butts6142439.024152
Charlton6034550.6622
Pickens5811732.78855
Pierce5812972.631675
Bacon5745033.321043
Elbert5723019.27234
McDuffie5652616.11365
Fannin5602127.66943
Cook5343062.451255
Meriwether5252497.621269
Crisp5242350.941765
Worth5152556.852985
Jones5141797.77645
Brooks5023191.962755
Greene4872601.912154
Hart4701800.281160
Morgan4592398.37233
Early4564494.383236
Banks4472237.01661
Stewart4397162.671380
Atkinson4345210.08356
Berrien4242199.631120
Bleckley4193263.751925
Haralson4121341.06826
Evans4073808.37531
Candler4063746.421626
Johnson4064202.462155
Hancock3834674.724163
Jenkins3824454.292961
Dodge3731829.78934
Telfair3732384.31637
Screven3572568.35941
Lamar3491803.91738
Clinch3445168.27627
Brantley3321728.99832
Seminole3304054.05823
Randolph3294871.192854
Terrell3253838.433174
Wheeler3174008.091119
Wilkinson3153531.791757
Rabun3141848.58743
Dooly3122328.361450
Oglethorpe3011975.071144
Pulaski3012763.241237
Pike3001590.67827
Turner2893578.52248
Lanier2882782.34515
McIntosh2741880.96727
Irwin2732894.1430
Montgomery2732959.67520
Towns2722260.26735
Dade2571590.15419
Wilkes2542536.45428
Treutlen2443573625
Echols2385996.4729
Wilcox2372696.252050
Miller2354077.03110
Calhoun2303640.97745
Macon2251732.371046
Long2181094.65317
Jasper2061450.81420
Lincoln2052523.08724
Heard1861503.64514
Marion1842218.74819
Taylor1822287.01829
Twiggs1792213.7741
Crawford1641341.18426
Talbot1572549.53522
Warren1282456.81523
Clay1194168.1328
Schley1031952.61215
Baker742374.84316
Webster431686.27210
Glascock371223.1424
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

