UPDATE: Georgia reports 299,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,788 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 299,056 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 26,884 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,419 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 15, as the state of Georgia reported 296,833 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,265 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 16.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,408 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,788 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 159 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,596 total cases today, Sept. 16. There were 2,720 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 766 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 26517 2412.43 557 2301 Gwinnett 26133 2690.95 381 2582 Cobb 18719 2367.73 415 1687 DeKalb 17777 2241.3 340 1996 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16693 0 143 602 Hall 8533 4135.23 139 914 Chatham 7922 2711.38 141 734 Clayton 6960 2283.18 154 643 Richmond 6667 3296.58 149 539 Bibb 5853 3846.86 154 813 Muscogee 5788 3020.47 159 636 Cherokee 5632 2112.39 88 469 Henry 4813 2006.54 93 192 Clarke 4719 3636.18 37 199 Whitfield 4344 4150.11 59 233 Lowndes 3754 3184.65 75 188 Forsyth 3611 1430.06 40 296 Columbia 3531 2225.92 56 176 Douglas 3389 2230.98 69 391 Glynn 3366 3911.82 88 267 Dougherty 3090 3436.96 182 628 Houston 2945 1875.33 75 356 Floyd 2805 2807.36 39 213 Bartow 2741 2474.47 81 266 Troup 2720 3862.87 93 302 Bulloch 2699 3396.38 24 126 Paulding 2642 1531.22 47 138 Carroll 2551 2123.73 63 151 Newton 2482 2209.09 79 256 Coweta 2446 1609.2 40 120 Unknown 2426 0 4 58 Barrow 2023 2341.9 44 229 Baldwin 1960 4411.63 55 146 Coffee 1932 4488.64 41 291 Colquitt 1887 4157.03 33 152 Jackson 1820 2436.41 29 146 Rockdale 1777 1871.31 33 202 Gordon 1720 2963.01 35 109 Fayette 1701 1447.12 47 94 Walton 1695 1769.05 52 167 Tift 1655 4053.39 55 211 Chattahoochee 1596 14847.89 1 13 Laurens 1527 3228.6 60 127 Habersham 1483 3237.99 64 195 Thomas 1448 3258.99 58 163 Ware 1443 4024.77 52 164 Polk 1364 3136.93 17 92 Walker 1364 1959.49 28 66 Effingham 1322 2064.79 21 86 Spalding 1265 1830.42 54 176 Toombs 1245 4614.02 39 92 Camden 1188 2203.1 7 45 Decatur 1080 4103.03 24 81 Wayne 1070 3569.76 27 97 Catoosa 1054 1532.62 16 70 Liberty 1016 1641.25 20 106 Bryan 1015 2593.45 10 76 Appling 967 5209.85 26 89 Emanuel 949 4187.26 28 73 Stephens 942 3577.94 32 102 Sumter 913 3105.55 60 194 Lumpkin 843 2493.94 13 85 Gilmer 789 2511.38 10 76 Dawson 769 2845.93 6 71 Murray 767 1905.07 5 45 Harris 766 2206.73 21 83 Mitchell 762 3454.84 45 141 Jefferson 755 4930.45 21 74 Tattnall 755 2971.15 9 56 Burke 742 3321.1 9 80 Grady 731 2978.81 21 90 Upson 727 2766.68 59 75 Ben Hill 721 4331.63 18 77 White 688 2166.38 17 92 Jeff Davis 687 4535.25 16 45 Chattooga 686 2769.93 7 50 Oconee 686 1643.63 24 58 Franklin 683 2927.69 11 54 Lee 682 2275.53 25 101 Putnam 662 3024.9 23 70 Monroe 649 2340.68 45 80 Washington 641 3157.32 7 45 Madison 638 2114.19 8 51 Peach 628 2294.06 20 98 Union 619 2443.26 17 72 Butts 614 2439.02 41 52 Charlton 603 4550.6 6 22 Pickens 581 1732.78 8 55 Pierce 581 2972.63 16 75 Bacon 574 5033.32 10 43 Elbert 572 3019.27 2 34 McDuffie 565 2616.1 13 65 Fannin 560 2127.66 9 43 Cook 534 3062.45 12 55 Meriwether 525 2497.62 12 69 Crisp 524 2350.94 17 65 Worth 515 2556.85 29 85 Jones 514 1797.77 6 45 Brooks 502 3191.96 27 55 Greene 487 2601.91 21 54 Hart 470 1800.28 11 60 Morgan 459 2398.37 2 33 Early 456 4494.38 32 36 Banks 447 2237.01 6 61 Stewart 439 7162.67 13 80 Atkinson 434 5210.08 3 56 Berrien 424 2199.63 11 20 Bleckley 419 3263.75 19 25 Haralson 412 1341.06 8 26 Evans 407 3808.37 5 31 Candler 406 3746.42 16 26 Johnson 406 4202.46 21 55 Hancock 383 4674.72 41 63 Jenkins 382 4454.29 29 61 Dodge 373 1829.78 9 34 Telfair 373 2384.3 16 37 Screven 357 2568.35 9 41 Lamar 349 1803.9 17 38 Clinch 344 5168.27 6 27 Brantley 332 1728.99 8 32 Seminole 330 4054.05 8 23 Randolph 329 4871.19 28 54 Terrell 325 3838.43 31 74 Wheeler 317 4008.09 11 19 Wilkinson 315 3531.79 17 57 Rabun 314 1848.58 7 43 Dooly 312 2328.36 14 50 Oglethorpe 301 1975.07 11 44 Pulaski 301 2763.24 12 37 Pike 300 1590.67 8 27 Turner 289 3578.5 22 48 Lanier 288 2782.34 5 15 McIntosh 274 1880.96 7 27 Irwin 273 2894.1 4 30 Montgomery 273 2959.67 5 20 Towns 272 2260.26 7 35 Dade 257 1590.15 4 19 Wilkes 254 2536.45 4 28 Treutlen 244 3573 6 25 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Wilcox 237 2696.25 20 50 Miller 235 4077.03 1 10 Calhoun 230 3640.97 7 45 Macon 225 1732.37 10 46 Long 218 1094.65 3 17 Jasper 206 1450.81 4 20 Lincoln 205 2523.08 7 24 Heard 186 1503.64 5 14 Marion 184 2218.74 8 19 Taylor 182 2287.01 8 29 Twiggs 179 2213.7 7 41 Crawford 164 1341.18 4 26 Talbot 157 2549.53 5 22 Warren 128 2456.81 5 23 Clay 119 4168.13 2 8 Schley 103 1952.61 2 15 Baker 74 2374.84 3 16 Webster 43 1686.27 2 10 Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.