UPDATE: Georgia reports 300,903 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,809 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 300,903 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 27,054 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,474 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 16, as the state of Georgia reported 299,056 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,901 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 17.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,551 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,809 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 160 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,612 total cases today, Sept. 17. There were 2,732 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 769 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton266202421.85602311
Gwinnett262802706.083862596
Cobb188392382.914161693
DeKalb178492250.383452010
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State166840146606
Hall85874161.4140915
Chatham79842732.6141740
Clayton70102299.58155644
Richmond67213323.28149542
Bibb58803864.61154819
Muscogee58093031.43160638
Cherokee56752128.5289470
Henry48502021.9694193
Clarke47753679.3338200
Whitfield43704174.9559233
Lowndes37743201.6276190
Forsyth36291437.1941301
Columbia35732252.456176
Douglas34102244.8169393
Glynn33923942.0391268
Dougherty30973444.75182629
Houston29741893.875357
Floyd28412843.3939217
Bartow27622493.4381268
Troup27323879.9193303
Bulloch27103410.2224127
Paulding26631543.3947139
Carroll25782146.2163151
Newton24892215.3279256
Coweta24651621.740121
Unknown24560459
Barrow20362356.9544230
Baldwin19684429.6455147
Coffee19404507.2342291
Colquitt18934170.2533152
Jackson18382460.5130147
Rockdale17811875.5334208
Gordon17292978.5235109
Fayette17151459.034895
Walton17041778.4552168
Tift16504041.1555215
Chattahoochee161214996.74113
Laurens15463268.7861130
Habersham15043283.8465200
Thomas14553274.7458163
Ware14454030.3552169
Walker13791981.042969
Polk13753162.231793
Effingham13332081.972187
Spalding12701837.6554178
Toombs12594665.93992
Camden12032230.92747
Decatur10824110.632581
Wayne10733579.772798
Catoosa10611542.81671
Bryan10422662.441177
Liberty10291662.2520106
Appling9755252.952689
Emanuel9674266.682874
Stephens9533619.7232103
Sumter9133105.5560194
Lumpkin8472505.771385
Gilmer7902514.561176
Murray7751924.94545
Dawson7722857.04673
Harris7692215.372184
Mitchell7653468.4445142
Tattnall7612994.77956
Jefferson7584950.042174
Burke7503356.91981
Grady7362999.192190
Upson7322785.715976
Ben Hill7274367.681878
Oconee6981672.382459
Chattooga6942802.231150
White6932182.131791
Franklin6912961.981155
Jeff Davis6904555.061845
Lee6872292.2225101
Putnam6643034.042470
Monroe6522351.54681
Madison6432130.76851
Washington6423162.25746
Union6412530.11774
Peach6352319.6320100
Butts6142439.024152
Charlton6054565.69622
Pickens5881753.65855
Pierce5852993.091677
Elbert5833077.33236
Bacon5815094.71044
Fannin5702165.65943
McDuffie5682629.991366
Cook5363073.921255
Crisp5282368.881765
Meriwether5252497.621269
Worth5172566.782985
Jones5161804.76745
Brooks5113249.192755
Greene4882607.262154
Hart4761823.271260
Morgan4652429.72234
Early4564494.383237
Banks4512257.03761
Stewart4377130.041379
Atkinson4345210.08356
Berrien42622101120
Bleckley4203271.541925
Haralson4181360.59826
Evans4093827.08632
Johnson4074212.812255
Candler4063746.421727
Jenkins3894535.912962
Hancock3834674.724163
Dodge3781854.31035
Telfair3722377.911637
Screven3612597.12941
Clinch3495243.39627
Lamar3491803.91738
Seminole3354115.48823
Brantley3311723.78832
Randolph3314900.82854
Terrell3253838.433174
Wheeler3194033.381119
Wilkinson3183565.421757
Dooly3162358.211450
Rabun3151854.47743
Pike3041611.88827
Oglethorpe3031988.191144
Pulaski3012763.241337
Lanier2922820.98515
Turner2893578.52248
Montgomery2823057.24521
Towns2822343.36837
Irwin2772936.5433
McIntosh2771901.56727
Dade2601608.71419
Wilkes2552546.43429
Treutlen2443573625
Echols2385996.4729
Wilcox2382707.622050
Miller2354077.03110
Calhoun2313656.8745
Macon2251732.371046
Long2211109.72317
Jasper2081464.89420
Lincoln2052523.08724
Taylor1992500.63830
Heard1861503.64514
Marion1852230.8819
Twiggs1792213.7742
Crawford1641341.18426
Talbot1572549.53522
Warren1282456.81523
Clay1194168.1329
Schley1041971.56215
Baker742374.84316
Webster431686.27210
Glascock371223.1424
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro191164.2201

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 68°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 20% 78° 68°

Friday

85° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 85° 69°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 56°

Monday

73° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 73° 54°

Tuesday

74° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 54°

Wednesday

78° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories