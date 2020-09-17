UPDATE: Georgia reports 300,903 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,809 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 300,903 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 27,054 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,474 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 16, as the state of Georgia reported 299,056 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,901 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 17.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,551 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,809 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 160 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,612 total cases today, Sept. 17. There were 2,732 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 769 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 26620 2421.8 560 2311 Gwinnett 26280 2706.08 386 2596 Cobb 18839 2382.91 416 1693 DeKalb 17849 2250.38 345 2010 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16684 0 146 606 Hall 8587 4161.4 140 915 Chatham 7984 2732.6 141 740 Clayton 7010 2299.58 155 644 Richmond 6721 3323.28 149 542 Bibb 5880 3864.61 154 819 Muscogee 5809 3031.43 160 638 Cherokee 5675 2128.52 89 470 Henry 4850 2021.96 94 193 Clarke 4775 3679.33 38 200 Whitfield 4370 4174.95 59 233 Lowndes 3774 3201.62 76 190 Forsyth 3629 1437.19 41 301 Columbia 3573 2252.4 56 176 Douglas 3410 2244.81 69 393 Glynn 3392 3942.03 91 268 Dougherty 3097 3444.75 182 629 Houston 2974 1893.8 75 357 Floyd 2841 2843.39 39 217 Bartow 2762 2493.43 81 268 Troup 2732 3879.91 93 303 Bulloch 2710 3410.22 24 127 Paulding 2663 1543.39 47 139 Carroll 2578 2146.21 63 151 Newton 2489 2215.32 79 256 Coweta 2465 1621.7 40 121 Unknown 2456 0 4 59 Barrow 2036 2356.95 44 230 Baldwin 1968 4429.64 55 147 Coffee 1940 4507.23 42 291 Colquitt 1893 4170.25 33 152 Jackson 1838 2460.51 30 147 Rockdale 1781 1875.53 34 208 Gordon 1729 2978.52 35 109 Fayette 1715 1459.03 48 95 Walton 1704 1778.45 52 168 Tift 1650 4041.15 55 215 Chattahoochee 1612 14996.74 1 13 Laurens 1546 3268.78 61 130 Habersham 1504 3283.84 65 200 Thomas 1455 3274.74 58 163 Ware 1445 4030.35 52 169 Walker 1379 1981.04 29 69 Polk 1375 3162.23 17 93 Effingham 1333 2081.97 21 87 Spalding 1270 1837.65 54 178 Toombs 1259 4665.9 39 92 Camden 1203 2230.92 7 47 Decatur 1082 4110.63 25 81 Wayne 1073 3579.77 27 98 Catoosa 1061 1542.8 16 71 Bryan 1042 2662.44 11 77 Liberty 1029 1662.25 20 106 Appling 975 5252.95 26 89 Emanuel 967 4266.68 28 74 Stephens 953 3619.72 32 103 Sumter 913 3105.55 60 194 Lumpkin 847 2505.77 13 85 Gilmer 790 2514.56 11 76 Murray 775 1924.94 5 45 Dawson 772 2857.04 6 73 Harris 769 2215.37 21 84 Mitchell 765 3468.44 45 142 Tattnall 761 2994.77 9 56 Jefferson 758 4950.04 21 74 Burke 750 3356.91 9 81 Grady 736 2999.19 21 90 Upson 732 2785.71 59 76 Ben Hill 727 4367.68 18 78 Oconee 698 1672.38 24 59 Chattooga 694 2802.23 11 50 White 693 2182.13 17 91 Franklin 691 2961.98 11 55 Jeff Davis 690 4555.06 18 45 Lee 687 2292.22 25 101 Putnam 664 3034.04 24 70 Monroe 652 2351.5 46 81 Madison 643 2130.76 8 51 Washington 642 3162.25 7 46 Union 641 2530.1 17 74 Peach 635 2319.63 20 100 Butts 614 2439.02 41 52 Charlton 605 4565.69 6 22 Pickens 588 1753.65 8 55 Pierce 585 2993.09 16 77 Elbert 583 3077.33 2 36 Bacon 581 5094.7 10 44 Fannin 570 2165.65 9 43 McDuffie 568 2629.99 13 66 Cook 536 3073.92 12 55 Crisp 528 2368.88 17 65 Meriwether 525 2497.62 12 69 Worth 517 2566.78 29 85 Jones 516 1804.76 7 45 Brooks 511 3249.19 27 55 Greene 488 2607.26 21 54 Hart 476 1823.27 12 60 Morgan 465 2429.72 2 34 Early 456 4494.38 32 37 Banks 451 2257.03 7 61 Stewart 437 7130.04 13 79 Atkinson 434 5210.08 3 56 Berrien 426 2210 11 20 Bleckley 420 3271.54 19 25 Haralson 418 1360.59 8 26 Evans 409 3827.08 6 32 Johnson 407 4212.81 22 55 Candler 406 3746.42 17 27 Jenkins 389 4535.91 29 62 Hancock 383 4674.72 41 63 Dodge 378 1854.3 10 35 Telfair 372 2377.91 16 37 Screven 361 2597.12 9 41 Clinch 349 5243.39 6 27 Lamar 349 1803.9 17 38 Seminole 335 4115.48 8 23 Brantley 331 1723.78 8 32 Randolph 331 4900.8 28 54 Terrell 325 3838.43 31 74 Wheeler 319 4033.38 11 19 Wilkinson 318 3565.42 17 57 Dooly 316 2358.21 14 50 Rabun 315 1854.47 7 43 Pike 304 1611.88 8 27 Oglethorpe 303 1988.19 11 44 Pulaski 301 2763.24 13 37 Lanier 292 2820.98 5 15 Turner 289 3578.5 22 48 Montgomery 282 3057.24 5 21 Towns 282 2343.36 8 37 Irwin 277 2936.5 4 33 McIntosh 277 1901.56 7 27 Dade 260 1608.71 4 19 Wilkes 255 2546.43 4 29 Treutlen 244 3573 6 25 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Wilcox 238 2707.62 20 50 Miller 235 4077.03 1 10 Calhoun 231 3656.8 7 45 Macon 225 1732.37 10 46 Long 221 1109.72 3 17 Jasper 208 1464.89 4 20 Lincoln 205 2523.08 7 24 Taylor 199 2500.63 8 30 Heard 186 1503.64 5 14 Marion 185 2230.8 8 19 Twiggs 179 2213.7 7 42 Crawford 164 1341.18 4 26 Talbot 157 2549.53 5 22 Warren 128 2456.81 5 23 Clay 119 4168.13 2 9 Schley 104 1971.56 2 15 Baker 74 2374.84 3 16 Webster 43 1686.27 2 10 Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1

