UPDATE: Georgia reports 302,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,831 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 302,737 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 27,203 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,537 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 17, as the state of Georgia reported 300,903 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,870 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 18.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,742 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,831 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 160 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,613 total cases today, Sept. 18. There were 2,739 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 771 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES CASES PER 100K DEATHS HOSPITALIZATIONS Fulton 26778 2436.18 563 2326 Gwinnett 26403 2718.75 388 2608 Cobb 18941 2395.81 419 1704 DeKalb 17907 2257.7 346 2018 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16567 0 147 608 Hall 8634 4184.17 143 924 Chatham 8010 2741.5 145 740 Clayton 7024 2304.17 156 645 Richmond 6780 3352.45 150 544 Bibb 5919 3890.24 156 824 Muscogee 5831 3042.91 160 640 Cherokee 5712 2142.4 90 474 Henry 4895 2040.72 96 194 Clarke 4821 3714.78 41 202 Whitfield 4405 4208.38 60 234 Lowndes 3786 3211.8 76 190 Forsyth 3665 1451.44 42 303 Columbia 3598 2268.16 56 176 Douglas 3423 2253.37 70 396 Glynn 3400 3951.33 92 270 Dougherty 3100 3448.08 182 629 Houston 3002 1911.63 76 360 Floyd 2902 2904.44 39 218 Bartow 2779 2508.78 81 269 Bulloch 2741 3449.23 25 128 Troup 2739 3889.85 93 304 Paulding 2693 1560.78 47 139 Carroll 2606 2169.52 63 151 Newton 2501 2226 80 256 Coweta 2483 1633.54 40 121 Unknown 2465 0 4 62 Barrow 2054 2377.78 44 231 Baldwin 2020 4546.68 55 149 Coffee 1963 4560.66 42 292 Colquitt 1898 4181.26 33 152 Jackson 1855 2483.27 30 151 Rockdale 1792 1887.11 34 211 Gordon 1751 3016.42 35 109 Fayette 1725 1467.54 48 97 Walton 1719 1794.1 52 168 Tift 1661 4068.09 56 217 Chattahoochee 1613 15006.05 1 13 Laurens 1557 3292.03 62 131 Habersham 1531 3342.79 65 202 Thomas 1465 3297.25 58 163 Ware 1456 4061.03 53 169 Walker 1403 2015.52 29 70 Polk 1387 3189.83 17 95 Effingham 1338 2089.78 22 87 Spalding 1273 1841.99 55 179 Toombs 1270 4706.67 42 95 Camden 1208 2240.19 7 48 Decatur 1087 4129.63 26 83 Wayne 1081 3606.46 27 99 Catoosa 1079 1568.98 16 72 Liberty 1050 1696.17 22 106 Bryan 1046 2672.66 11 77 Appling 991 5339.15 26 89 Emanuel 970 4279.92 28 74 Stephens 966 3669.1 32 103 Sumter 918 3122.56 60 194 Lumpkin 850 2514.64 13 85 Gilmer 792 2520.93 11 76 Murray 782 1942.33 5 47 Dawson 776 2871.84 6 73 Harris 771 2221.13 21 84 Mitchell 770 3491.11 45 142 Tattnall 769 3026.25 9 56 Jefferson 764 4989.22 23 74 Burke 756 3383.76 9 82 Upson 743 2827.57 59 76 Grady 738 3007.33 21 90 Ben Hill 729 4379.69 20 78 White 710 2235.66 17 91 Chattooga 709 2862.8 12 50 Oconee 704 1686.75 25 59 Jeff Davis 699 4614.47 18 45 Franklin 698 2991.98 11 55 Lee 689 2298.89 25 101 Putnam 673 3075.17 23 70 Madison 657 2177.15 8 52 Monroe 654 2358.71 46 81 Washington 652 3211.51 7 47 Union 649 2561.67 17 74 Peach 648 2367.12 20 100 Butts 623 2474.78 41 52 Charlton 608 4588.33 6 22 Pickens 592 1765.58 10 55 Elbert 591 3119.56 3 36 Pierce 587 3003.33 17 77 Bacon 585 5129.78 10 45 Fannin 579 2199.85 10 43 McDuffie 571 2643.89 13 67 Cook 538 3085.39 12 55 Meriwether 530 2521.41 12 69 Crisp 529 2373.37 17 69 Jones 523 1829.25 8 45 Worth 519 2576.71 29 87 Brooks 510 3242.83 27 55 Greene 490 2617.94 23 54 Hart 482 1846.25 12 60 Morgan 467 2440.17 2 34 Stewart 462 7537.93 13 79 Banks 460 2302.07 7 62 Early 459 4523.95 32 37 Atkinson 434 5210.08 3 56 Berrien 430 2230.75 11 20 Haralson 425 1383.37 8 26 Bleckley 421 3279.33 19 25 Johnson 410 4243.87 22 55 Evans 409 3827.08 6 32 Candler 406 3746.42 17 27 Jenkins 392 4570.9 29 62 Dodge 389 1908.27 11 36 Hancock 386 4711.34 41 63 Telfair 376 2403.48 16 39 Screven 362 2604.32 9 41 Clinch 355 5333.53 6 27 Lamar 350 1809.07 17 38 Seminole 338 4152.33 9 23 Brantley 334 1739.4 9 32 Randolph 331 4900.8 28 55 Wilkinson 328 3677.54 17 59 Terrell 325 3838.43 31 74 Wheeler 322 4071.31 11 19 Dooly 320 2388.06 14 50 Rabun 317 1866.24 7 43 Oglethorpe 310 2034.12 11 44 Pike 305 1617.18 9 27 Pulaski 304 2790.78 13 37 Lanier 292 2820.98 5 15 Turner 289 3578.5 22 48 Montgomery 287 3111.45 5 21 Towns 284 2359.98 8 37 McIntosh 280 1922.15 7 28 Irwin 278 2947.1 4 35 Dade 266 1645.84 4 19 Wilkes 257 2566.41 4 29 Treutlen 244 3573 7 25 Miller 240 4163.78 1 10 Wilcox 240 2730.38 20 50 Echols 238 5996.47 2 9 Calhoun 232 3672.63 7 45 Long 226 1134.82 3 18 Macon 226 1740.07 10 46 Jasper 209 1471.93 4 20 Lincoln 206 2535.38 7 24 Taylor 201 2525.76 8 30 Heard 188 1519.81 5 14 Marion 185 2230.8 8 20 Twiggs 182 2250.8 7 43 Crawford 165 1349.36 4 26 Talbot 158 2565.77 5 22 Warren 131 2514.4 5 23 Clay 120 4203.15 2 9 Schley 104 1971.56 2 15 Baker 75 2406.93 3 17 Webster 43 1686.27 2 10 Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4 Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6 Taliaferro 20 1225.49 0 1

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.