UPDATE: Georgia reports 302,737 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,831 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 302,737 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 27,203 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,537 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 17, as the state of Georgia reported 300,903 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,870 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 18.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 23,742 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,831 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 160 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,613 total cases today, Sept. 18. There were 2,739 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 771 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton267782436.185632326
Gwinnett264032718.753882608
Cobb189412395.814191704
DeKalb179072257.73462018
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State165670147608
Hall86344184.17143924
Chatham80102741.5145740
Clayton70242304.17156645
Richmond67803352.45150544
Bibb59193890.24156824
Muscogee58313042.91160640
Cherokee57122142.490474
Henry48952040.7296194
Clarke48213714.7841202
Whitfield44054208.3860234
Lowndes37863211.876190
Forsyth36651451.4442303
Columbia35982268.1656176
Douglas34232253.3770396
Glynn34003951.3392270
Dougherty31003448.08182629
Houston30021911.6376360
Floyd29022904.4439218
Bartow27792508.7881269
Bulloch27413449.2325128
Troup27393889.8593304
Paulding26931560.7847139
Carroll26062169.5263151
Newton2501222680256
Coweta24831633.5440121
Unknown24650462
Barrow20542377.7844231
Baldwin20204546.6855149
Coffee19634560.6642292
Colquitt18984181.2633152
Jackson18552483.2730151
Rockdale17921887.1134211
Gordon17513016.4235109
Fayette17251467.544897
Walton17191794.152168
Tift16614068.0956217
Chattahoochee161315006.05113
Laurens15573292.0362131
Habersham15313342.7965202
Thomas14653297.2558163
Ware14564061.0353169
Walker14032015.522970
Polk13873189.831795
Effingham13382089.782287
Spalding12731841.9955179
Toombs12704706.674295
Camden12082240.19748
Decatur10874129.632683
Wayne10813606.462799
Catoosa10791568.981672
Liberty10501696.1722106
Bryan10462672.661177
Appling9915339.152689
Emanuel9704279.922874
Stephens9663669.132103
Sumter9183122.5660194
Lumpkin8502514.641385
Gilmer7922520.931176
Murray7821942.33547
Dawson7762871.84673
Harris7712221.132184
Mitchell7703491.1145142
Tattnall7693026.25956
Jefferson7644989.222374
Burke7563383.76982
Upson7432827.575976
Grady7383007.332190
Ben Hill7294379.692078
White7102235.661791
Chattooga7092862.81250
Oconee7041686.752559
Jeff Davis6994614.471845
Franklin6982991.981155
Lee6892298.8925101
Putnam6733075.172370
Madison6572177.15852
Monroe6542358.714681
Washington6523211.51747
Union6492561.671774
Peach6482367.1220100
Butts6232474.784152
Charlton6084588.33622
Pickens5921765.581055
Elbert5913119.56336
Pierce5873003.331777
Bacon5855129.781045
Fannin5792199.851043
McDuffie5712643.891367
Cook5383085.391255
Meriwether5302521.411269
Crisp5292373.371769
Jones5231829.25845
Worth5192576.712987
Brooks5103242.832755
Greene4902617.942354
Hart4821846.251260
Morgan4672440.17234
Stewart4627537.931379
Banks4602302.07762
Early4594523.953237
Atkinson4345210.08356
Berrien4302230.751120
Haralson4251383.37826
Bleckley4213279.331925
Johnson4104243.872255
Evans4093827.08632
Candler4063746.421727
Jenkins3924570.92962
Dodge3891908.271136
Hancock3864711.344163
Telfair3762403.481639
Screven3622604.32941
Clinch3555333.53627
Lamar3501809.071738
Seminole3384152.33923
Brantley3341739.4932
Randolph3314900.82855
Wilkinson3283677.541759
Terrell3253838.433174
Wheeler3224071.311119
Dooly3202388.061450
Rabun3171866.24743
Oglethorpe3102034.121144
Pike3051617.18927
Pulaski3042790.781337
Lanier2922820.98515
Turner2893578.52248
Montgomery2873111.45521
Towns2842359.98837
McIntosh2801922.15728
Irwin2782947.1435
Dade2661645.84419
Wilkes2572566.41429
Treutlen2443573725
Miller2404163.78110
Wilcox2402730.382050
Echols2385996.4729
Calhoun2323672.63745
Long2261134.82318
Macon2261740.071046
Jasper2091471.93420
Lincoln2062535.38724
Taylor2012525.76830
Heard1881519.81514
Marion1852230.8820
Twiggs1822250.8743
Crawford1651349.36426
Talbot1582565.77522
Warren1312514.4523
Clay1204203.1529
Schley1041971.56215
Baker752406.93317
Webster431686.27210
Glascock371223.1424
Quitman311351.3516
Taliaferro201225.4901

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 76° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 73° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 57°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 73° 57°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 76° 61°

Thursday

75° / 64°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 75° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories