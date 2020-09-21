UPDATE: Georgia reports 307,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,874 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 307,339 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 27,394 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,604 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 18, as the state of Georgia reported 302,737 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,187 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 21.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 24,197 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,874 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 163 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,626 total cases today, Sept. 21. There were 2,758 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 777 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton270802463.655642337
Gwinnett266782747.073912618
Cobb190922414.914211716
DeKalb181102283.293492030
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State173640149613
Hall88274277.7144927
Chatham81422786.68146741
Clayton70432310.41158648
Richmond69003411.79153547
Bibb59633919.16157830
Muscogee58743065.35163646
Cherokee57862170.1591474
Henry4994208298196
Clarke48903767.9441204
Whitfield44574258.0660236
Lowndes38183238.9476194
Forsyth37511485.542304
Columbia36372292.7457178
Douglas34472269.1770398
Glynn34193973.4194273
Dougherty31263477182633
Houston30581947.2977366
Floyd29842986.5140221
Bartow28082534.9682275
Bulloch27883508.3725129
Troup27583916.8393304
Paulding27171574.6949139
Carroll26492205.3163151
Newton25352256.2680257
Coweta25131653.2841123
Unknown23860559
Barrow21032434.5146233
Baldwin20584632.2155153
Coffee19824604.843293
Colquitt19114209.933153
Jackson18942535.4830152
Rockdale18171913.4435212
Gordon17913085.3236111
Fayette17521490.514997
Walton17421818.1153172
Tift16974156.2656218
Chattahoochee162615126.99113
Laurens15873355.4662134
Habersham15633412.6666208
Thomas1476332258164
Walker14702111.773075
Ware14654086.1353169
Polk14093240.421795
Effingham13802155.372389
Spalding12891865.1456181
Toombs12794740.024397
Camden12392297.68750
Decatur111542362784
Catoosa11081611.141774
Wayne10923643.162799
Bryan10672726.321175
Liberty10641718.7922106
Stephens10173862.8133103
Appling10105441.522689
Emanuel9984403.462974
Sumter9193125.9660195
Lumpkin8812606.351488
Murray7961977.1551
Dawson7952942.16673
Gilmer7942527.291176
Tattnall7923116.76958
Mitchell7823545.5245142
Harris7772238.422187
Jefferson7755061.062374
Burke7673433983
Grady7603096.982190
Upson7552873.245976
Ben Hill7404445.782079
White7272289.191792
Franklin7263112.011155
Chattooga7252927.41250
Oconee7161715.52659
Jeff Davis7044647.481945
Lee6982328.9225102
Putnam6763088.872370
Union6752664.31774
Madison6672210.29854
Monroe6602380.354881
Peach6592407.3121101
Washington6543221.36847
Butts6302502.584252
Charlton6144633.61622
Pickens6031798.391055
Fannin5982272.041244
Elbert5963145.95337
Bacon5925191.161045
Pierce5913023.791777
McDuffie5802685.561367
Cook5423108.331257
Meriwether5362549.951269
Crisp5322386.831769
Jones5321860.73846
Worth5232596.562988
Brooks5123255.552755
Greene4922628.632355
Hart4861861.571362
Early4744671.793237
Morgan4722466.3235
Banks4702352.12765
Stewart4627537.931379
Haralson4441445.22826
Berrien4392277.441120
Atkinson4355222.09356
Bleckley4273326.061925
Candler4223894.071728
Evans4153883.22632
Johnson4114254.222256
Dodge4011967.131137
Jenkins3984640.862963
Screven3892798.56941
Hancock3884735.754163
Telfair3792422.651739
Clinch3685528.85628
Lamar3511814.231738
Seminole3474262.9923
Brantley3431786.271032
Wilkinson3323722.391759
Randolph3314900.82855
Dooly3262432.841450
Terrell3263850.243174
Wheeler3224071.311119
Rabun3211889.79743
Oglethorpe3192093.181144
Pike3151670.2927
Pulaski3102845.861337
Towns3042526.18837
Lanier2942840.31515
Turner2933628.032248
Montgomery2923165.65521
Irwin2853021.31435
McIntosh2821935.88728
Dade2741695.33520
Wilkes2602596.37429
Wilcox2452787.262050
Treutlen2443573825
Miller2434215.82110
Echols2396021.6729
Calhoun2333688.46745
Long2311159.93318
Macon2271747.771046
Lincoln2122609.23724
Jasper2101478.98420
Taylor2052576.02930
Heard1891527.89514
Marion1872254.91820
Twiggs1842275.54744
Crawford1651349.36425
Talbot1592582.01522
Warren1362610.36523
Clay1204203.1529
Schley1041971.56215
Baker782503.21317
Webster431686.27210
Glascock371223.1424
Quitman321394.9416
Taliaferro211286.7602

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

