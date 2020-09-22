UPDATE: Georgia reports 308,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,883 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 308,221 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 27,490 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,677 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 21, as the state of Georgia reported 307,339 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,017 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 22.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 24,217 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,883 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 166 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,626 total cases today, Sept. 22. There were 2,763 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 780 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 22 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton271222467.475652346
Gwinnett267442753.863962624
Cobb191742425.284211721
DeKalb181922293.633512040
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State172910153614
Hall88644295.64145928
Chatham81992806.19147743
Clayton70692318.94159648
Richmond69213422.17158549
Bibb59743926.39158829
Muscogee58833070.04166647
Cherokee58112179.5391475
Henry50262095.3499199
Clarke49163787.9842212
Whitfield44694269.5360236
Lowndes38283247.4376194
Forsyth37721493.8244304
Columbia36452297.7958178
Douglas34572275.7571398
Glynn34163969.9294276
Dougherty31283479.23183633
Houston30691954.2978368
Floyd30103012.5341221
Bartow28212546.782276
Bulloch27963518.4426130
Troup27633923.9494304
Paulding27281581.0650140
Carroll26612215.363151
Newton25402260.7182258
Coweta25271662.4942123
Unknown23420558
Barrow21062437.9846233
Baldwin20614638.9756153
Coffee20044655.9243293
Jackson19032547.5231152
Colquitt18844150.4233153
Rockdale18181914.4935214
Gordon18023104.2736111
Fayette17541492.2149100
Walton17521828.5453176
Tift17134195.4456218
Chattahoochee162615126.99113
Laurens15953372.3864134
Habersham15653417.0367209
Walker14812127.573075
Thomas1472331359164
Ware14724105.6554169
Polk14173258.821797
Effingham13842161.622390
Spalding12951873.8256183
Toombs12804743.734398
Camden12432305.1850
Decatur11214258.792985
Catoosa11181625.691774
Bryan11012813.191176
Wayne10943649.8327100
Liberty10781741.4122107
Stephens10193870.434103
Appling10115446.92689
Emanuel10004412.283074
Sumter9223136.1661195
Lumpkin8862621.151488
Murray7981982.07551
Gilmer7962533.661177
Dawson7952942.16673
Tattnall7933120.71059
Mitchell7813540.9945143
Harris7802247.062187
Jefferson7745054.532375
Burke7713450.9983
Grady7573084.762191
Upson7572880.856076
Ben Hill7444469.812179
White7362317.531793
Chattooga7292943.551250
Franklin7293124.871156
Oconee7221729.882662
Jeff Davis7074667.281945
Lee6962322.2425102
Putnam6753084.32368
Union6752664.31874
Madison6742233.49856
Monroe6652398.384981
Peach6602410.9623100
Washington6553226.28847
Butts6312506.554252
Charlton6184663.8624
Pickens6101819.271055
Fannin6022287.231344
Elbert6003167.06337
Pierce5943039.141777
Bacon5935199.931145
McDuffie5802685.561467
Cook5423108.331257
Crisp5362404.771770
Jones5351871.22846
Meriwether5352545.21369
Worth5232596.562989
Brooks5133261.912755
Greene4972655.342355
Hart4881869.231364
Early4754681.653236
Morgan4732471.52235
Banks4712357.12765
Stewart4627537.931379
Haralson4461451.73826
Berrien4402282.631221
Atkinson4365234.09356
Bleckley4273326.061925
Candler4223894.071728
Evans4153883.22632
Johnson4114254.222256
Dodge4071996.571237
Jenkins3984640.862963
Screven3922820.141041
Hancock3864711.344262
Telfair3812435.441839
Clinch3685528.85628
Lamar3531824.571738
Seminole3464250.61923
Brantley3431786.271033
Randolph3314900.82855
Wilkinson3313711.181860
Dooly3302462.691452
Terrell3273862.053174
Wheeler3244096.61119
Oglethorpe3222112.861144
Rabun3211889.79843
Pike3151670.2927
Pulaski3102845.861437
Towns3092567.72837
Lanier2952849.97515
Turner2943640.422248
Montgomery2933176.5521
Irwin2883053.11435
McIntosh2841949.61728
Dade2741695.33520
Wilkes2602596.37429
Miller2464267.87110
Treutlen2453587.64825
Wilcox2452787.262051
Echols2396021.6729
Calhoun2343704.29745
Long2311159.93318
Macon2271747.771046
Lincoln2132621.54724
Jasper2101478.98420
Taylor2062588.591030
Heard1891527.89514
Marion1892279.03820
Twiggs1852287.91744
Crawford1661357.54425
Talbot1602598.25522
Warren1382648.75523
Clay1204203.1529
Schley1041971.56215
Baker792535.3418
Webster431686.27210
Glascock381256.224
Quitman321394.9416
Taliaferro211286.7602

