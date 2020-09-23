UPDATE: Georgia reports 309,678 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,920 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 309,678 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 27,749 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,773 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 22, as the state of Georgia reported 308,221 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,577 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 23.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 24,258 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,920 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 167 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,628 total cases today, Sept. 23. There were 2,776 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 782 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 23 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton272472478.855682366
Gwinnett269312773.123982639
Cobb192832439.074221731
DeKalb183022307.53532057
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State168810153624
Hall89494336.83148938
Chatham82772832.88149749
Clayton70862324.51159649
Richmond69563439.48159555
Bibb59953940.19159832
Muscogee59203089.35167657
Cherokee58682200.9191476
Henry50732114.93100204
Clarke49393805.742213
Whitfield44914290.5561236
Lowndes38483264.3978196
Forsyth38321517.5845307
Columbia36612307.8759178
Douglas34852294.1871401
Glynn34283983.8794277
Dougherty31283479.23185640
Houston30831963.2180370
Floyd30693071.5844229
Bulloch28363568.7827131
Bartow28352559.3384286
Troup27763942.495306
Paulding27391587.4450140
Carroll26822232.7964151
Newton25522271.3985263
Coweta25461674.9943124
Unknown22630661
Barrow21242458.8246237
Baldwin20784677.2356156
Coffee20094667.5343293
Jackson19142562.2531155
Colquitt1877413533153
Rockdale18281925.0236217
Gordon18123121.536112
Fayette17631499.8649101
Walton17581834.853177
Tift17354249.3356222
Chattahoochee162815145.59113
Laurens16093401.9864136
Habersham15853460.767214
Walker14962149.123177
Ware14754114.0256172
Thomas1468330462164
Polk14293286.421798
Effingham14032191.32392
Spalding13051888.2959187
Toombs12844758.554499
Camden12502318.08850
Catoosa11391656.221875
Bryan11262877.071176
Decatur11224262.592986
Wayne11003669.8528103
Liberty10911762.4122109
Stephens10303912.1836106
Appling10155468.462689
Emanuel10154478.473075
Sumter9273153.1762197
Lumpkin8942644.811488
Murray8041996.97551
Tattnall8043163.981059
Gilmer8012549.581177
Dawson7972949.56774
Harris7822252.822187
Burke7813495.661085
Mitchell7803536.4545145
Jefferson7775074.122575
Upson7642907.496178
White7612396.251998
Grady7543072.532291
Ben Hill7514511.872179
Chattooga7392983.931751
Franklin7353150.591156
Oconee7251737.072662
Jeff Davis7084673.881946
Union7012766.921876
Lee6902302.2325102
Madison6782246.74856
Putnam6783098.012369
Monroe6662401.995081
Peach6622418.2623102
Washington6573236.13847
Butts6312506.554252
Elbert6243293.75338
Charlton6224693.99625
Fannin6182348.022045
Pickens6111822.251056
Bacon5965226.241345
Pierce5953044.261777
McDuffie5822694.821467
Cook5443119.81361
Crisp5392418.231771
Jones5381881.71846
Meriwether5372554.711368
Worth5232596.563089
Brooks5153274.622755
Greene4982660.682355
Hart4921884.551364
Stewart4787798.991480
Early4774701.363236
Morgan4762487.2235
Banks4732367.13766
Haralson4541477.77826
Candler4444097.071829
Berrien4422293.011221
Atkinson4385258.1356
Bleckley4263318.271926
Evans4193920.65635
Dodge4152035.811238
Johnson4144285.272256
Jenkins4034699.162963
Screven4002877.71041
Hancock3874723.544263
Telfair3832448.221840
Clinch3705558.89628
Lamar3541829.741838
Seminole3474262.9923
Brantley3431786.271033
Dooly3342492.541452
Wilkinson3333733.61860
Randolph3314900.82855
Rabun3271925.11943
Terrell3273862.053174
Wheeler3264121.891119
Oglethorpe3242125.981144
Towns3192650.82937
Pike3161675.5927
Pulaski3112855.042237
Lanier2962859.63515
Turner2943640.422248
Montgomery2933176.5521
Irwin2883053.11435
McIntosh2861963.34729
Dade2781720.08520
Wilkes2612606.35529
Treutlen2503660.86826
Wilcox2472810.012052
Miller2464267.87110
Echols2396021.6729
Calhoun2363735.95846
Long2351180.02319
Macon2281755.471046
Lincoln2132621.54724
Jasper2111486.02420
Taylor2072601.161031
Heard1891527.89514
Marion1892279.03820
Twiggs1862300.27744
Crawford1661357.54525
Talbot1622630.72522
Warren1402687.14523
Clay1204203.1529
Schley1041971.56215
Baker792535.3418
Webster431686.27210
Glascock381256.224
Quitman321394.9416
Taliaferro211286.7602

