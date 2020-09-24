UPDATE: Georgia reports 311,046 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,944 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 311,046 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 27,903 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,822 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 23, as the state of Georgia reported 309,678 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,452 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 24.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 24,436 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,944 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 167 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,629 total cases today, Sept. 24. There were 2,785 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 783 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton273052484.125692372
Gwinnett270512785.473982651
Cobb193542448.054231739
DeKalb184182322.123572069
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State167120155626
Hall90354378.5149943
Chatham83262849.65151749
Clayton70492312.38161646
Richmond69833452.83160557
Bibb60053946.76163835
Muscogee59443101.88167660
Cherokee59122217.4192481
Henry51152132.44100208
Clarke49753833.4442220
Whitfield45174315.3961236
Forsyth38681531.8445313
Lowndes38643277.9780198
Columbia36812320.4859180
Douglas34992303.471402
Glynn34333989.6894278
Dougherty31293480.34186640
Houston31021975.3180370
Floyd31003102.6144231
Bartow2859258184286
Bulloch28453580.127132
Troup27853955.1896306
Paulding27511594.3951140
Carroll27092255.2665152
Coweta25681689.4644124
Newton25632281.1886263
Unknown22350762
Barrow21392476.1846239
Baldwin20854692.9956162
Coffee20264707.0347297
Jackson19412598.3931159
Colquitt18714121.7833153
Rockdale18331930.2936217
Gordon18153126.6736112
Fayette17891521.9849102
Walton17711848.3753177
Tift17474278.7256222
Chattahoochee162915154.9113
Laurens16213427.3566138
Habersham16013495.6366215
Walker15062163.483279
Thomas14803331.0163165
Ware14794125.1859172
Polk14533341.611798
Effingham14162211.62394
Spalding13141901.3260188
Toombs12934791.914599
Camden12642344.04850
Catoosa11551679.491877
Bryan11372905.181177
Decatur11244270.192986
Wayne11103703.2128104
Liberty11001776.9422109
Stephens10393946.3736108
Emanuel10184491.73076
Appling10165473.842691
Sumter9283156.5762197
Lumpkin9012665.521489
Tattnall8103187.61159
Murray8092009.39651
Gilmer8072568.671277
Dawson8022968.06775
White7952503.311998
Mitchell7903581.7945148
Burke7863518.041086
Jefferson7855126.362575
Harris7832255.72187
Upson7802968.386178
Grady7653117.362291
Ben Hill7544529.892279
Chattooga7523036.421752
Franklin7363154.871259
Oconee7301749.052664
Jeff Davis7114693.691946
Union7072790.611979
Lee6932312.2425102
Madison6822260858
Putnam6793102.582469
Monroe6752434.455081
Peach6642425.5723103
Washington6643270.61848
Elbert6353351.81342
Butts6332514.54252
Fannin6312397.422146
Charlton6244709.08625
Pickens6131828.211056
Pierce6043090.31978
Bacon5945208.71345
McDuffie5852708.711467
Cook5463131.271361
Jones5421895.7846
Meriwether5422578.51368
Crisp5392418.231771
Worth5252606.493089
Brooks5173287.342554
Stewart5058239.521480
Greene4982660.682356
Hart4971903.71367
Early4814740.783236
Morgan4762487.2237
Banks4722362.13765
Haralson4551481.02826
Berrien4462313.761221
Candler4444097.071829
Atkinson4415294.12358
Bleckley4273326.062026
Evans4203930.01635
Dodge4182050.531239
Johnson4144285.272256
Screven4052913.671041
Jenkins4044710.822963
Hancock3864711.344264
Telfair3832448.221840
Clinch3725588.94628
Lamar3551834.911838
Seminole3534336.61923
Brantley3431786.271033
Dooly33525001452
Wilkinson3343744.811860
Randolph3314900.82855
Rabun3291936.89944
Terrell3273862.053174
Oglethorpe3262139.111145
Wheeler3264121.891119
Pike3201696.71927
Towns3162625.89936
Pulaski3122864.222237
Montgomery2963209.02521
Lanier2952849.97515
Turner2953652.82248
Irwin2913084.91436
McIntosh2861963.34729
Dade2791726.27520
Wilkes2632626.32529
Miller2534389.31111
Treutlen2533704.79826
Wilcox2472810.012051
Long2451230.23319
Echols2396021.6729
Calhoun2373751.78846
Macon2281755.471046
Lincoln2132621.54724
Jasper2111486.02421
Taylor2072601.161031
Heard1901535.97514
Marion1892279.03820
Twiggs1872312.64744
Crawford1661357.54525
Talbot1632646.96522
Warren1412706.33523
Clay1204203.1529
Schley1041971.56215
Baker812599.49418
Webster431686.27210
Glascock381256.224
Quitman321394.9416
Taliaferro211286.7602

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

