UPDATE: Georgia reports 312,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,973 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 312,514 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 28,035 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,874 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 24, as the state of Georgia reported 311,046 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,547 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 25.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 24,566 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,973 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 168 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,632 total cases today, Sept. 25. There were 2,796 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 786 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 25 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHHOSPITALIZATION
Fulton273892491.765712383
Gwinnett271872799.484012660
Cobb194302457.664251751
DeKalb185212335.113582078
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State164250157624
Hall91474432.78151948
Chatham83772867.11154756
Clayton70612316.31161648
Richmond70273474.58161559
Bibb60243959.25168839
Muscogee59733117.01168662
Cherokee59592235.0492482
Henry51562149.53100210
Clarke49973850.3943223
Whitfield45304327.861237
Forsyth39261554.8145315
Lowndes38723284.7581199
Columbia37042334.9859180
Douglas35202317.2271403
Glynn34464004.7994281
Dougherty31373489.24187641
Floyd31293131.6345232
Houston31091979.7680373
Bartow28882607.1884289
Bulloch28593597.7227132
Troup27963970.896308
Paulding27601599.6153141
Carroll27342276.0866153
Coweta25781696.0444127
Newton25752291.8686267
Unknown22230761
Barrow21582498.1846239
Baldwin20874697.4956162
Coffee20364730.2648297
Jackson19612625.1731162
Colquitt1877413533153
Rockdale18421939.7636220
Gordon18413171.4636113
Fayette18081538.1549104
Walton17811858.8153178
Tift17544295.8656221
Habersham16333565.567216
Chattahoochee163215182.81113
Laurens16323450.6167139
Walker15212185.033380
Thomas14863344.5163166
Ware14804127.9759172
Polk14683376.111798
Effingham14232222.532394
Spalding13271920.1361188
Toombs13124862.3248101
Camden12772368.15851
Catoosa11711702.751877
Bryan11412915.41177
Decatur11334304.382986
Wayne11183729.929105
Liberty11031781.7922109
Stephens10503988.1538110
Emanuel10314549.063076
Appling10215500.782691
Sumter9283156.5762197
Lumpkin9052677.361489
White8282607.221998
Tattnall8263250.561159
Murray8182031.74651
Dawson8102997.67775
Gilmer8102578.221277
Burke7953558.321086
Mitchell7933595.3945148
Jefferson7875139.422675
Harris7862264.352188
Upson7832979.796278
Grady7683129.582291
Ben Hill7604565.942379
Chattooga7573056.611852
Franklin7473202.021260
Union7372909.022080
Oconee7361763.422664
Jeff Davis7134706.892046
Lee6972325.5825104
Madison6872276.57858
Putnam6833120.862468
Monroe6762438.065081
Washington6663280.46848
Peach6652429.2224103
Elbert6443399.31343
Butts6422550.254252
Fannin6412435.412149
Charlton6254716.63725
Pickens6151834.181056
Pierce6023080.072079
Bacon5955217.471445
McDuffie5952755.011468
Cook5483142.741361
Crisp5452445.151771
Jones5451906.19846
Meriwether5442588.011369
Worth5282621.393089
Stewart5208484.261480
Brooks5153274.622554
Hart5051934.351367
Greene4992666.032356
Early4864790.073236
Banks4782392.15765
Morgan4782497.65237
Haralson4601497.3826
Berrien4462313.761221
Candler4464115.531830
Atkinson4415294.12358
Bleckley4313357.222026
Evans4213939.37635
Dodge4172045.621239
Johnson4144285.272257
Jenkins4124804.12963
Screven4062920.861042
Hancock3874723.544264
Telfair3832448.221839
Clinch3765649.04628
Lamar3621871.091839
Seminole3544348.89923
Brantley3431786.271033
Dooly3382522.391452
Wilkinson3363767.241860
Rabun3351972.21944
Randolph3314900.82955
Oglethorpe3292158.791145
Wheeler3294159.821119
Terrell3283873.863174
Pike3231712.621030
Towns3222675.75936
Pulaski3122864.222237
Montgomery3043295.75521
Turner2963665.182248
Lanier2952849.97515
Irwin2943116.72437
McIntosh2871970.21729
Dade2821744.83520
Wilkes2642636.31530
Treutlen2563748.72827
Miller2544406.66110
Wilcox2482821.392051
Long2461235.25319
Echols2406046.8629
Calhoun2393783.44846
Macon2291763.171046
Jasper2161521.23421
Lincoln2132621.54724
Taylor2082613.721031
Heard1921552.14515
Marion1902291.09820
Twiggs1872312.64744
Crawford1661357.54525
Talbot1662695.68522
Warren1422725.53523
Clay1204203.1529
Schley1051990.52215
Baker832663.67418
Webster441725.49210
Glascock381256.224
Quitman321394.9416
Taliaferro221348.0402

