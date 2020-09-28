UPDATE: Georgia reports 315,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,019 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 315,281 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 28,197 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,961 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 25, as the state of Georgia reported 312,514 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 619 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 28.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 25,025 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,019 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 169 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,634 total cases today, Sept. 28. There were 2,805 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 793 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 28 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

Fulton276052511.425752402
Gwinnett274242823.884052672
Cobb195762476.134261761
DeKalb186992357.553642089
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State163180158633
Hall92484481.73152956
Chatham84462890.72159758
Richmond71233522.05162564
Clayton70942327.14162643
Bibb60683988.17170843
Cherokee60332262.892486
Muscogee60193141.01169663
Henry52182175.38100212
Clarke50353879.6744225
Whitfield45824377.4860240
Forsyth40221592.8345316
Lowndes39033311.0582199
Columbia37552367.1361181
Douglas35582342.2471405
Glynn34554015.2595281
Floyd31693171.6645233
Houston31552009.0682373
Dougherty31493502.59187644
Bartow29132629.7585289
Bulloch28823626.6628132
Troup28053983.5899308
Carroll27882321.0368156
Paulding27801611.253142
Coweta26141719.7346130
Newton25882303.4389269
Unknown22230659
Barrow21842528.2848240
Baldwin21134756.0156167
Coffee20564776.7349297
Jackson19912665.3332164
Colquitt18824146.0133153
Rockdale18561954.5136223
Fayette18551578.1350104
Gordon18463180.0736113
Walton18211900.5655178
Tift17754347.2957223
Laurens16523492.969141
Habersham16393578.667216
Chattahoochee163415201.41114
Walker15352205.143680
Ware14974175.3859172
Thomas14943362.5263167
Polk14813406.011798
Effingham14392247.522396
Spalding13361933.1561189
Toombs13304929.0349102
Camden12902392.26951
Catoosa11871726.021878
Decatur11554387.962987
Bryan11472930.731179
Wayne11303769.9330106
Liberty11101793.122109
Stephens10554007.1438112
Emanuel10504632.93177
Appling10305549.272891
Sumter9333173.5862198
Lumpkin9082686.231490
Tattnall8343282.041260
Murray8332069651
White8332622.961998
Gilmer8192606.871379
Dawson8143012.47775
Mitchell8083663.445148
Burke8053603.081086
Jefferson7955191.672876
Harris7932284.512288
Upson7913010.246279
Ben Hill7764662.062479
Grady7743154.032291
Chattooga7663092.952253
Union7562984.012081
Franklin7533227.741359
Oconee7451784.992664
Jeff Davis7164726.72047
Lee6982328.9225104
Madison6932296.45858
Monroe6902488.555181
Putnam6883143.712568
Peach6722454.7924105
Washington6723310.02849
Butts6572609.844252
Fannin6522477.22250
Elbert6453404.59343
Charlton6334777725
Pickens6181843.131056
Pierce6073105.652079
McDuffie6042796.681469
Bacon5985243.771445
Crisp5572498.991772
Jones5571948.17847
Cook5493148.481361
Meriwether5442588.011370
Worth5322641.253090
Brooks5233325.492654
Stewart5228516.891480
Hart5101953.51367
Greene5032687.42456
Early4934859.063337
Banks4842422.18865
Morgan4812513.32237
Haralson4781555.89826
Candler4594235.491931
Berrien4492329.321222
Atkinson4415294.12358
Bleckley4333372.82126
Evans4284004.87635
Dodge4262089.771239
Jenkins4224920.713063
Johnson4164305.972257
Screven4142978.421043
Hancock3924784.574264
Telfair3862467.41939
Clinch3785679.09628
Lamar3671896.931839
Seminole3564373.46923
Brantley3441791.481033
Rabun3402001.65945
Dooly3382522.391452
Wilkinson3373778.451861
Wheeler3344223.041119
Randolph3314900.82955
Towns3312750.54936
Oglethorpe3302165.351145
Pike3291744.431031
Terrell3293885.673274
Pulaski3122864.222237
Montgomery3063317.43522
Turner3043764.242248
Irwin2953127.32437
Lanier2952849.97515
McIntosh2911997.67729
Dade2821744.83520
Wilkes2662656.28530
Miller2614528.11110
Treutlen2583778.01827
Long2511260.36319
Wilcox2482821.392051
Calhoun2443862.59846
Echols2406046.8629
Macon2341801.661046
Jasper2211556.45421
Lincoln2132621.54724
Taylor2122663.991032
Heard1941568.31515
Twiggs1942399.21744
Marion1902291.09820
Crawford1671365.72526
Talbot1662695.68622
Warren1512898.27523
Clay1214238.1829
Schley1051990.52216
Baker842695.76420
Webster441725.49210
Glascock391289.2624
Quitman321394.9416
Taliaferro221348.0402

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

