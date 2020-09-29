UPDATE: Georgia reports 316,306 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,034 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 316,306 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 28,339 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,994 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 28, as the state of Georgia reported 315,281 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,081 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 29.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 25,045 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,034 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 170 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,632 total cases today, Sept. 29. There were 2,808 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 794 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 29 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton276502515.515762409
Gwinnett275192833.674072685
Cobb196342483.474271764
DeKalb187732366.883652103
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State162870158635
Hall92794496.75152963
Chatham84822903.04162759
Richmond71363528.48162566
Clayton70902325.83162644
Bibb60753992.77170848
Cherokee60662275.1792487
Muscogee60343148.84170664
Henry52482187.89102214
Clarke50643902.0244225
Whitfield45854380.3560241
Forsyth40521604.7145320
Lowndes39073314.4482199
Columbia37602370.2861181
Douglas35712350.871407
Glynn34634024.5495283
Floyd31833185.6845235
Houston31582010.9782377
Dougherty31523505.92187644
Bartow29242639.6885292
Bulloch28853630.4428132
Troup28083987.84100310
Carroll27982329.3668156
Paulding27891616.4254143
Coweta26171721.747131
Newton26022315.8990271
Unknown22310657
Barrow22002546.848242
Baldwin21344803.2857167
Coffee20614788.3550303
Jackson20042682.7332164
Colquitt18904163.6434153
Gordon18673216.2536113
Fayette18601582.3950104
Rockdale18581956.6136223
Walton18261905.7855178
Tift17874376.6857223
Laurens16573503.4774141
Habersham16543611.3567219
Chattahoochee163215182.81114
Walker15522229.563680
Ware15014186.5459172
Thomas14953364.7763167
Polk14843412.911798
Effingham14452256.92397
Spalding13351931.761188
Toombs13304929.0349103
Camden12962403.381153
Catoosa11931734.741878
Decatur11564391.762987
Bryan11532946.061180
Wayne11393799.9630110
Liberty11181806.0222109
Stephens10644041.3238113
Emanuel10584668.23178
Appling10355576.212991
Sumter9333173.5862199
Lumpkin9172712.861492
Murray8372078.93652
White8372635.561999
Tattnall8363289.911159
Dawson8213038.38775
Gilmer8202610.051379
Burke8133638.891086
Mitchell8133686.0745148
Jefferson7975204.732976
Upson7963029.276280
Harris7942287.392288
Ben Hill7824698.112479
Grady7783170.332291
Chattooga7713113.142254
Union7713043.222083
Franklin7523223.461359
Oconee7501796.972664
Jeff Davis7204753.12047
Lee6992332.2526104
Madison6942299.76858
Monroe6932499.375184
Putnam6923161.982568
Elbert6773573.5344
Washington6753324.8850
Peach6722454.7924105
Butts6592617.784253
Fannin65825002450
Charlton6344784.54725
Pickens6191846.111056
Pierce6113126.122081
McDuffie6052801.311469
Bacon5995252.541446
Crisp5602512.451772
Jones5591955.16849
Cook5493148.481361
Meriwether5452592.771371
Worth5352656.143090
Brooks5233325.492655
Stewart5228516.891480
Hart5151972.651367
Greene5082714.112457
Early4954878.773337
Banks4872437.19866
Haralson4861581.93827
Morgan4852534.23338
Candler4644281.631931
Berrien4522344.881222
Atkinson4435318.13358
Bleckley4343380.592127
Evans4304023.58635
Dodge4262089.771239
Jenkins4244944.033063
Johnson4174316.322257
Screven4162992.811044
Hancock3934796.784264
Telfair3902492.971940
Clinch3795694.11628
Lamar3691907.271842
Seminole3564373.46924
Brantley3451796.691033
Rabun3412007.54945
Dooly3382522.391452
Wilkinson3383789.661861
Wheeler3364248.321119
Towns3342775.47937
Randolph3314900.82955
Oglethorpe3302165.351145
Pike3291744.431031
Terrell3293885.673274
Pulaski3132873.42237
Montgomery3103360.8523
Turner3053776.622348
Irwin3003180.32437
Lanier2952849.97515
McIntosh2911997.67730
Dade2821744.83520
Wilkes2682676.25530
Miller2614528.11110
Treutlen2583778.01927
Long2511260.36319
Wilcox2482821.392051
Calhoun2463894.25847
Echols2416072.0629
Macon2341801.661046
Jasper2211556.45421
Lincoln2132621.54724
Taylor2132676.551132
Heard1951576.39515
Twiggs1952411.58748
Marion1912303.15820
Crawford1661357.54526
Talbot1662695.68622
Warren1522917.47523
Clay1214238.1829
Schley1051990.52216
Baker842695.76420
Webster441725.49210
Glascock391289.2624
Quitman321394.9416
Taliaferro221348.0402

