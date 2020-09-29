UPDATE: Georgia reports 316,306 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,034 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 316,306 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 28,339 hospitalized for treatment, and 6,994 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 28, as the state of Georgia reported 315,281 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,081 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 29.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 25,045 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,034 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 170 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,632 total cases today, Sept. 29. There were 2,808 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 794 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 29 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: