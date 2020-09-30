UPDATE: Georgia reports 318,026 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,048 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 318,026 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 28,522 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,021 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 29, as the state of Georgia reported 316,306 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,779 new cases have been confirmed today, Sept. 30.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 25,149 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,048 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 170 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,666 total cases today, Sept. 30. There were 2,822 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 799 total cases in Harris County, as of the Sept. 30 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton276842518.65752422
Gwinnett276472846.854092699
Cobb197402496.884271781
DeKalb188592377.723672114
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State165410160642
Hall93734542.3154973
Chatham85112912.97163763
Richmond71473533.92162569
Clayton71072331.4162641
Cherokee61182294.6892489
Bibb60894001.97171850
Muscogee60483156.15170668
Henry52812201.65102216
Clarke50843917.4344227
Whitfield46254418.5660241
Forsyth41141629.2646326
Lowndes39203325.4782200
Columbia3777238161183
Douglas35952366.671408
Glynn34864051.2795288
Floyd32193221.7145242
Houston31632014.1582377
Dougherty31593513.71187645
Bartow29382652.3287295
Bulloch28903636.7328133
Troup28224007.73100310
Carroll28072336.8568158
Paulding28061626.2754143
Coweta26281728.9447132
Newton26102323.0190272
Barrow22192568.7948245
Unknown22060756
Baldwin21344803.2857167
Coffee20704809.2650303
Jackson20242709.533165
Colquitt18954174.6534154
Fayette18771596.8550104
Gordon18703221.4236114
Rockdale18651963.9837225
Walton18361916.2155178
Tift18034415.8757223
Habersham16743655.0267223
Chattahoochee166615499.12114
Laurens16613511.9275142
Walker15692253.993681
Ware15094208.8560180
Thomas14973369.2764168
Polk14903426.7118102
Effingham14532269.392398
Spalding13411940.3861188
Toombs13314932.7449104
Camden13032416.361354
Catoosa12021747.831877
Decatur11654425.962990
Bryan11542948.621181
Wayne11403803.330110
Liberty11251817.3322110
Stephens10834113.4938116
Emanuel10644694.673278
Appling10405603.152991
Sumter9343176.9862200
Lumpkin9262739.481492
White8482670.1919101
Murray8402086.39652
Tattnall8403305.661161
Dawson8303071.68876
Gilmer8272632.331279
Burke8133638.891087
Mitchell811367745149
Jefferson8045250.442976
Harris7992301.82288
Upson7993040.686281
Ben Hill7914752.182480
Grady7853198.862291
Chattooga7843165.632255
Union7773066.92081
Oconee7611823.322664
Franklin7583249.171359
Jeff Davis7244779.512049
Madison7042332.9858
Lee7002335.5926104
Monroe6992521.015284
Putnam6953175.692568
Fannin6812587.392453
Elbert6773573.5344
Washington6763329.72851
Peach6702447.4924105
Butts6612625.724253
Charlton6384814.73725
Pickens6191846.111056
Pierce6123131.242081
McDuffie6052801.311469
Bacon5985243.771447
Crisp5712561.81772
Jones5601958.66949
Cook5513159.951361
Meriwether5462597.531372
Worth5352656.143090
Brooks5233325.492655
Stewart5238533.21481
Hart5211995.631367
Greene5092719.452457
Early5024947.763337
Banks4882442.2867
Haralson4871585.18827
Morgan4852534.23338
Candler4654290.861932
Berrien4552360.451222
Atkinson4445330.13358
Bleckley4353388.382127
Dodge4312114.31241
Evans4304023.58636
Jenkins4295002.333063
Screven41730001044
Johnson4154295.622257
Hancock3944808.984264
Telfair3912499.361940
Clinch3795694.11628
Lamar3721922.781842
Seminole3614434.89924
Brantley3461801.91033
Rabun3442025.21046
Towns3412833.64937
Wilkinson3413823.31861
Dooly3402537.311452
Wheeler3364248.321120
Oglethorpe3352198.161145
Pike3331765.641031
Randolph3314900.82955
Terrell3293885.673274
Pulaski3132873.42237
Montgomery3113371.64523
Turner30637892448
Irwin3053233.33437
Lanier2952849.97515
McIntosh2932011.4730
Dade2861769.58521
Wilkes2682676.25530
Miller2664614.85110
Treutlen2613821.941029
Long2521265.38319
Wilcox2472810.012050
Calhoun2463894.25847
Echols2416072.0629
Macon2341801.661047
Jasper2221563.49421
Lincoln2132621.54724
Taylor2132676.551132
Heard1971592.56515
Twiggs1972436.31748
Marion1922315.21820
Crawford1671365.72526
Talbot1662695.68622
Warren1522917.47523
Clay1224273.229
Schley1051990.52216
Baker842695.76420
Webster431686.27210
Glascock391289.2624
Quitman331438.5416
Taliaferro221348.0402

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

