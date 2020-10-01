UPDATE: Georgia reports 319,334 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,070 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 319,334 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 28,668 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,063 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Sept. 30, as the state of Georgia reported 318,026 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,376 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 1.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 25,321 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,070 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 170 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,678 total cases today, Oct. 1. There were 2,833 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 799 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATION
Fulton277902528.255772429
Gwinnett277332855.74092707
Cobb198292508.134271791
DeKalb189382387.683692124
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State163240160640
Hall94984602.88158979
Chatham85482925.63166770
Richmond71803550.24164571
Clayton71142333.7161644
Cherokee61592310.0693491
Bibb60974007.23173854
Muscogee60703167.63170670
Henry53072212.49103216
Clarke51053933.6144229
Whitfield46514443.461245
Forsyth41601647.4846327
Lowndes39423344.1482203
Columbia37962392.9761183
Douglas36212383.7171413
Glynn34944060.5796289
Floyd32593261.7445247
Houston31662016.0682379
Dougherty31633518.16187647
Bartow29602672.1887296
Bulloch28953643.0228133
Troup28334023.35100312
Paulding28271638.4455143
Carroll28192346.8468158
Coweta26371734.8648133
Newton26172329.2591274
Barrow22402593.148246
Unknown21810751
Baldwin21274787.5257168
Coffee20794830.1750309
Jackson20352724.2333165
Colquitt18984181.2634155
Fayette18961613.0150105
Gordon18803238.6437117
Rockdale18721971.3637227
Walton18471927.6955182
Tift18054420.7757225
Habersham17003711.7971227
Chattahoochee167815610.75114
Laurens16713533.0775143
Walker15912285.593884
Ware15124217.2260181
Thomas15003376.0265168
Polk14983445.118104
Effingham14642286.572498
Spalding13471949.0761188
Toombs13434977.2150105
Camden13062421.931355
Catoosa12121762.371877
Decatur11734456.352991
Bryan11592961.391181
Wayne11453819.9830110
Liberty11291823.7923110
Stephens10944155.2738118
Emanuel10834778.53278
Appling10435619.312991
Sumter9353180.3862200
Lumpkin9302751.321493
White8732748.9119102
Murray8442096.32652
Tattnall8443321.41161
Dawson8383101.29876
Gilmer8302641.881279
Burke8263697.071086
Mitchell8183708.7445149
Jefferson8055256.972977
Upson8043059.716282
Harris7992301.82288
Grady7963243.682291
Chattooga7923197.932256
Ben Hill7914752.182581
Union7793074.82082
Oconee7661835.32664
Franklin7653279.181359
Jeff Davis7254786.112049
Madison7062339.53858
Lee7032345.626105
Monroe7002524.615285
Putnam6993193.972568
Elbert6983684.35545
Fannin6862606.382453
Washington6853374.05851
Peach6742462.124105
Butts6692657.54254
Charlton6384814.73725
Pickens6211852.071056
Pierce6143141.472081
McDuffie6072810.581469
Bacon5995252.541447
Crisp5732570.771772
Jones5651976.15949
Cook5533171.421361
Meriwether5462597.531372
Worth5362661.113090
Brooks5243331.852655
Stewart5238533.21481
Hart5221999.461367
Greene5092719.452457
Early5064987.193337
Banks4982492.24868
Haralson4931604.71928
Morgan4872544.68338
Candler4664300.081932
Berrien4602386.391222
Atkinson4465354.14358
Bleckley4383411.752127
Jenkins4355072.293063
Dodge4342129.021242
Evans4334051.65636
Screven4203021.581046
Johnson4164305.972257
Hancock3974845.64367
Telfair3932512.152040
Clinch3805709.13628
Lamar3741933.121842
Rabun3662154.721046
Seminole3664496.31924
Brantley3471807.11033
Pike3431818.661031
Towns3422841.951038
Wilkinson3413823.31862
Dooly3402537.311452
Wheeler3404298.91120
Oglethorpe3392224.411145
Randolph3314900.82955
Terrell3293885.673274
Montgomery3173436.69523
Pulaski3142882.592237
Irwin3133318.14438
Turner30637892449
Lanier2972869.29515
McIntosh2942018.26730
Dade2861769.58521
Miller2704684.25110
Wilkes2672666.27529
Treutlen2633851.221029
Long2531270.4319
Wilcox2482821.392251
Calhoun2473910.08847
Echols2416072.0629
Macon2351809.361047
Jasper2211556.45421
Taylor2142689.121132
Lincoln2132621.54724
Heard1991608.73515
Twiggs1992461.04848
Marion1922315.21820
Crawford1681373.9526
Talbot1662695.68623
Warren1532936.66524
Clay1214238.1829
Schley1051990.52216
Baker842695.76420
Webster431686.27210
Glascock391289.2624
Quitman341482.1316
Taliaferro221348.0402

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

