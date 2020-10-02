UPDATE: Georgia reports 320,634 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,079 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 320,634 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 28,791 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,106 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 1, as the state of Georgia reported 319,334 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,337 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 2.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 25,532 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,079 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 170 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,678 total cases today, Oct. 2. There were 2,837 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 800 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton278552534.165792442
Gwinnett278442867.134122713
Cobb198722513.574291801
DeKalb190302399.283712136
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State162280161641
Hall95674636.32158983
Chatham85962942.06166777
Richmond72203570.02166570
Clayton71212335.99162644
Cherokee61852319.8193492
Bibb61154019.06175856
Muscogee60793172.33170671
Henry53522231.25103224
Clarke51453964.4344229
Whitfield46724463.4761248
Forsyth41821656.1946328
Lowndes39553355.1682203
Columbia38182406.8461184
Douglas36332391.6169416
Glynn35064074.5296289
Floyd32843286.7646251
Houston31802024.9783379
Dougherty31643519.27187647
Bartow29832692.9488298
Bulloch29083659.3828132
Carroll28402364.3269160
Troup28374029.03100312
Paulding28341642.557144
Coweta26461740.7848133
Newton26202331.9291272
Barrow22592615.148246
Unknown22190649
Baldwin21324798.7857167
Coffee20844841.7851310
Jackson20492742.9733168
Colquitt19074201.0934155
Fayette19061621.5252106
Gordon18943262.7639120
Rockdale18821981.8937226
Walton18501930.8256184
Tift18134440.3657225
Habersham17193753.2871229
Laurens16893571.1375143
Chattahoochee167815610.75113
Walker16002298.523886
Ware15164228.3862181
Polk15073465.818105
Thomas15013378.2766168
Effingham14842317.812598
Spalding13541959.261188
Toombs13505003.1550105
Camden13132434.911356
Catoosa12261782.731978
Decatur11814486.742991
Bryan11632971.611181
Wayne11483829.9931110
Liberty11341831.8723110
Stephens11074204.6538118
Emanuel10904809.393279
Appling10545678.572995
Sumter9393193.9963202
Lumpkin9372772.031493
White8882796.1519102
Murray8462101.29652
Tattnall8463329.271161
Gilmer8432683.261379
Dawson8393104.99876
Burke8283706.021087
Mitchell8203717.8145151
Jefferson8115296.152977
Upson8043059.716283
Chattooga8003230.232256
Harris8002304.682288
Grady7973247.762291
Ben Hill7954776.212681
Union7863102.432082
Franklin7683292.041359
Oconee7661835.32664
Jeff Davis7274799.312050
Madison7102352.79858
Lee7052352.2726105
Elbert7043716.02545
Monroe7042539.045286
Putnam7023207.682568
Fannin6982651.982558
Washington6853374.05852
Peach6772473.0624105
Butts6742677.374354
Charlton6394822.28725
Pickens6231858.041056
Pierce6183161.932282
McDuffie6082815.211469
Bacon6025278.851447
Crisp5812606.671772
Jones5701993.63949
Cook5543177.151461
Meriwether5482607.041372
Worth5382671.043091
Brooks5253338.212655
Hart5242007.121367
Stewart5238533.21581
Greene5112730.142457
Early5074997.043337
Banks5012507.26868
Haralson5001627.5928
Morgan4872544.68338
Candler4684318.541932
Berrien4612391.581222
Atkinson4475366.15358
Bleckley4443458.482127
Dodge4372143.731242
Jenkins4375095.623063
Evans4344061.01638
Screven4203021.581146
Johnson4184326.672258
Hancock3984857.814367
Telfair3952524.932040
Clinch3805709.13728
Lamar3771948.621842
Rabun3762213.591047
Seminole3694533.17924
Brantley3501822.731033
Pike3471839.871031
Dooly3452574.631452
Towns3452866.881039
Wilkinson3453868.151863
Wheeler3434336.831120
Oglethorpe3422244.091145
Randolph3314900.82955
Terrell3293885.673274
Irwin3183371.14438
Montgomery3183447.53524
Pulaski3182919.312237
Turner3113850.922449
Lanier2972869.29515
McIntosh2942018.26730
Dade2871775.77521
Miller2724718.95110
Wilkes2672666.27529
Treutlen2633851.221030
Long2521265.38319
Calhoun2503957.57847
Wilcox2492832.762251
Echols2426097.2529
Macon2351809.361048
Jasper2221563.49421
Taylor2162714.251132
Lincoln2142633.85724
Heard2001616.81615
Twiggs2002473.41848
Marion1922315.21820
Crawford1691382.07526
Talbot1662695.68624
Warren1562994.24525
Clay1214238.1839
Schley1062009.48216
Baker842695.76420
Webster431686.27210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman341482.1317
Taliaferro221348.0402

