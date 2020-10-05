UPDATE: Georgia reports 322,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,111 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 322,925 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 28,958 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,162 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 2, as the state of Georgia reported 320,634 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 806 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 5.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 25,963 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,111 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 171 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,683 total cases today, Oct. 5. There were 2,855 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 805 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 5 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton28198579
Gwinnett28129417
Cobb20054431
DeKalb19166372
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State16195164
Hall9639158
Chatham8672169
Richmond7292167
Clayton7200163
Cherokee627594
Bibb6150177
Muscogee6111171
Henry5429105
Clarke520245
Whitfield472761
Forsyth422647
Lowndes399685
Columbia387562
Douglas368269
Glynn352196
Floyd331947
Houston319984
Dougherty3183188
Bartow301488
Bulloch292928
Carroll288270
Paulding286458
Troup2855101
Coweta267551
Newton264592
Barrow228648
Unknown22777
Baldwin214958
Coffee210053
Jackson207435
Fayette192552
Colquitt192235
Gordon191840
Rockdale189737
Walton187057
Tift182857
Habersham173371
Laurens172776
Chattahoochee16831
Walker162038
Ware152362
Polk151718
Thomas151466
Effingham151026
Spalding136562
Toombs136451
Camden133016
Catoosa123820
Decatur121132
Bryan117911
Wayne115931
Liberty114523
Stephens112938
Emanuel110532
Appling106730
Sumter94163
Lumpkin93914
White89420
Gilmer87413
Murray8536
Tattnall85111
Dawson8488
Burke84310
Mitchell82545
Jefferson81630
Chattooga81322
Grady80823
Ben Hill80726
Upson80763
Union80621
Harris80522
Franklin77814
Oconee77226
Jeff Davis73020
Putnam72025
Madison7188
Lee71426
Fannin71325
Monroe71053
Elbert7095
Washington6928
Butts68743
Peach68425
Charlton6419
Pickens63410
Pierce62222
McDuffie61814
Bacon60514
Crisp58818
Jones57510
Meriwether56014
Cook55514
Worth54930
Hart52813
Brooks52726
Stewart52315
Haralson5189
Greene51724
Early51333
Banks5038
Morgan4903
Candler47521
Berrien46212
Bleckley44921
Atkinson4483
Dodge44012
Jenkins44030
Evans4336
Screven42411
Johnson42122
Hancock39943
Telfair39620
Clinch3909
Lamar38119
Rabun37810
Seminole3739
Towns35610
Brantley35210
Pike35010
Oglethorpe34811
Wheeler34812
Wilkinson34718
Dooly34614
Randolph33129
Terrell33132
Montgomery3245
Irwin3236
Pulaski31822
Turner31724
Lanier2976
McIntosh2967
Dade2905
Miller2781
Wilkes2685
Treutlen26311
Long2563
Calhoun2509
Wilcox24923
Echols2422
Macon23610
Jasper2274
Taylor21611
Lincoln2157
Heard2016
Twiggs1999
Marion1939
Crawford1715
Talbot1666
Warren1585
Clay1213
Schley1062
Baker844
Webster432
Glascock402
Quitman341
Taliaferro230

