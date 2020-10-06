UPDATE: Georgia reports 324,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,122 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 324,650 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 29,154 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,229 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 5, as the state of Georgia reported 322,925 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 979 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 6.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 25,968 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,122 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 171 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,689 total cases today, Oct.6. There were 2,861 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 806 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 6 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton282582570.825812462
Gwinnett282072904.514182740
Cobb201202544.944351827
DeKalb192632428.663732144
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 161570167653
Hall96774689.63159997
Chatham87182983.82169785
Richmond73023610.56168579
Clayton71822356.01163646
Cherokee62892358.8194503
Bibb61684053.89181865
Muscogee61223194.76171671
Henry54692280.02106239
Clarke52184020.6845234
Whitfield47394527.4861248
Forsyth42521683.9147333
Lowndes40123403.5285206
Columbia38832447.8262186
Douglas36932431.1170423
Glynn35224093.1197295
Floyd33383340.8147256
Houston32062041.5384382
Dougherty31843541.52188653
Bartow30412745.388304
Bulloch29343692.128133
Carroll28922407.6170165
Paulding28691662.7858146
Troup28614063.11102316
Coweta26871767.7552136
Newton26472355.9592277
Barrow23102674.1448248
Unknown21950753
Baldwin21514841.5458167
Coffee21024883.654311
Jackson20872793.8435174
Colquitt19354262.7736156
Fayette19311642.7952111
Gordon19233312.7240119
Rockdale18981998.7437230
Walton18831965.2757192
Tift18314484.4557228
Laurens17433685.377147
Habersham17413801.3171227
Chattahoochee168915713.09113
Walker16392354.553889
Ware15254253.4862181
Effingham15232378.7226100
Polk15193493.418108
Thomas15183416.5366169
Toombs13745092.151106
Spalding13731986.6962191
Camden13312468.291661
Catoosa12461811.812079
Decatur12164619.713293
Bryan11873032.941181
Wayne11623876.6931110
Liberty11471852.8723111
Stephens11424337.5938121
Emanuel11154919.73279
Appling10725775.553398
Lumpkin9452795.691494
Sumter9413200.7964204
White9022840.2320101
Gilmer8822807.41380
Murray8592133.58653
Tattnall8543360.751162
Dawson8473134.6877
Burke8453782.111088
Mitchell8263745.0145152
Union8233248.472186
Jefferson8175335.343078
Chattooga8153290.82258
Grady8143317.032393
Ben Hill8124878.342682
Upson8093078.746385
Harris8062321.962288
Franklin7803343.481460
Oconee7771861.662664
Jeff Davis7314825.722051
Putnam7223299.062569
Fannin7212739.362659
Madison7212389.24858
Lee7162388.9826105
Monroe7112564.295388
Elbert7103747.69548
Butts7042796.544354
Washington6923408.53853
Peach6852502.2825108
Charlton6414837.37927
Pickens6361896.811058
Pierce6233187.522282
McDuffie6202870.771472
Bacon6095340.231447
Crisp5892642.561976
Jones5792025.111149
Meriwether5602664.131474
Cook5553182.891461
Worth5522740.543094
Hart5292026.281367
Brooks5283357.282655
Stewart5238533.21581
Greene5212783.572458
Haralson5201692.6929
Early5155075.893339
Banks5052527.27868
Morgan4912565.58338
Candler4764392.362133
Berrien4632401.951223
Bleckley4523520.82128
Atkinson4495390.16458
Dodge4442178.071243
Jenkins4445177.243065
Evans4334051.65639
Screven4253057.551146
Johnson4214357.732258
Hancock3994870.014366
Telfair3962531.322140
Clinch3915874.4928
Lamar3821974.471942
Rabun3782225.361148
Seminole3754606.88925
Towns3592983.211040
Brantley3541843.561033
Oglethorpe3512303.151147
Pike3511861.081031
Wheeler3484400.051220
Dooly3472589.551452
Wilkinson3473890.571865
Terrell3333932.923274
Randolph3314900.82955
Montgomery3273545.1524
Irwin3253445.35738
Pulaski3192928.492237
Turner3173925.212450
Lanier2972869.29615
McIntosh2972038.85730
Dade2901794.33521
Miller2794840.39111
Wilkes2692686.24529
Treutlen2673909.81130
Long2571290.48318
Calhoun2503957.57947
Wilcox2492832.762451
Echols2426097.2529
Macon2361817.061049
Jasper2281605.75422
Taylor2162714.251132
Lincoln2152646.15724
Heard2011624.9615
Twiggs1992461.04948
Marion1932327.26921
Crawford1711398.43527
Talbot1662695.68624
Warren1593051.82525
Clay1214238.1839
Schley1062009.48216
Baker842695.76420
Webster431686.27210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman341482.1317
Taliaferro231409.3102

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 63°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 79° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 62°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Friday

83° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 83° 71°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 70°

Sunday

80° / 68°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 80° 68°

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
71°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories