UPDATE: Georgia reports 326,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,137 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 326,142 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 29,308 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,259 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 6, as the state of Georgia reported 324,650 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,554 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 7.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 26,016 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,137 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 172 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,694 total cases today, Oct. 7. There were 2,868 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 806 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 7 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton283922583.015812472
Gwinnett283282916.974192751
Cobb202242558.14361840
DeKalb193892444.543742158
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 159810170656
Hall97334716.771591003
Chatham87392991.01170789
Richmond73273622.92168582
Clayton72452376.67164650
Cherokee63352376.0794505
Bibb61954071.64182872
Muscogee61373202.59172674
Henry55102297.12106239
Clarke52494044.5745234
Whitfield47704557.0963250
Forsyth42861697.3847334
Lowndes40473433.2185206
Columbia39022459.862186
Douglas37472466.6670425
Glynn35314103.5797296
Floyd33573359.8248258
Houston32322058.0984384
Dougherty31873544.85188654
Bartow30572759.7588304
Bulloch29403699.6528132
Carroll29092421.7770166
Paulding28841671.4858147
Troup28684073.05102317
Coweta26991775.6552136
Newton26522360.492279
Barrow23252691.548249
Unknown22060653
Baldwin21654873.0559167
Coffee21214927.7454314
Jackson20952804.5536174
Colquitt19474289.2136156
Fayette19371647.8952111
Gordon19353333.3940119
Rockdale19062007.1637231
Walton19041987.1859192
Tift18394504.0458229
Laurens17633727.5978152
Habersham17523825.3371230
Chattahoochee169415759.61114
Walker16512371.793890
Ware1532427362182
Effingham15312391.2226102
Thomas15243430.0466169
Polk1521349821111
Spalding13811998.2662192
Toombs13785106.9252107
Camden13382481.271664
Catoosa12551824.92079
Decatur12194631.113293
Bryan11913043.161382
Wayne11673893.3731110
Stephens11514371.7738121
Liberty11491856.123112
Emanuel11194937.353280
Appling10805818.653398
Lumpkin9472801.611495
Sumter9423204.1964204
White9192893.7620102
Gilmer8892829.681481
Murray8672153.45653
Tattnall8603384.361162
Burke8523813.451088
Dawson8493142878
Union8343291.892188
Mitchell8293758.6145152
Chattooga8223319.072261
Jefferson8185341.873079
Ben Hill8144890.362683
Grady8143317.032393
Upson8143097.776386
Harris8062321.962288
Oconee7861883.222664
Franklin7833356.341460
Jeff Davis7344845.522054
Putnam7323344.762470
Fannin7302773.562660
Madison7242399.18958
Lee7182395.6526105
Monroe7152578.715488
Butts7112824.344354
Elbert7053721.3549
Washington6983438.08853
Peach6882513.2425108
Charlton6424844.92927
Pickens6421914.71058
Pierce6243192.632282
McDuffie6212875.41472
Bacon61053491447
Crisp5932660.511977
Jones5862049.61149
Worth5622790.193095
Meriwether5602664.131474
Cook5573194.361461
Hart5342045.431367
Greene5322842.342458
Brooks5293363.642655
Haralson5241705.62929
Stewart5218500.571682
Early5145066.043339
Banks5092547.29870
Morgan4972596.93338
Candler4784410.812133
Berrien4652412.331223
Bleckley4563551.962128
Atkinson4515414.17459
Dodge4442178.071243
Jenkins4445177.243065
Evans4364079.72640
Screven4273071.941146
Johnson4224368.082258
Hancock4004882.224366
Telfair4002556.892140
Clinch3925889.42928
Lamar3831979.641942
Rabun3832254.81149
Towns3693066.311040
Seminole3674508.6925
Oglethorpe3582349.081147
Brantley3561853.971034
Pike3541876.991031
Wilkinson3503924.211865
Wheeler3494412.691220
Dooly3482597.011451
Terrell3333932.923274
Irwin3323519.56738
Randolph3324915.612955
Montgomery3293566.78524
Pulaski3192928.492237
Turner3193949.982451
Lanier3012907.93615
Dade2971837.64521
McIntosh2972038.85730
Miller2864961.83212
Treutlen2693939.081130
Wilkes2692686.24630
Long2571290.48318
Calhoun2513973.41947
Wilcox2502844.142552
Echols2436122.4529
Macon2381832.461049
Jasper2281605.75421
Taylor2172726.821132
Lincoln2152646.15724
Heard2011624.9615
Twiggs1992461.04948
Marion1932327.26921
Crawford1711398.43527
Talbot1662695.68624
Warren1593051.82525
Clay1214238.1839
Schley1072028.44216
Baker842695.76420
Webster441725.49210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman341482.1317
Taliaferro241470.5902

