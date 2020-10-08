UPDATE: Georgia reports 327,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,159 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 327,407 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 29,386 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,294 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 7, as the state of Georgia reported 326,142 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,297 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 8.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 26,095 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,159 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 172 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,697 total cases today, Oct. 8. There were 2,882 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 807 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 8 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton285812600.215832479
Gwinnett284612930.664212763
Cobb202942566.954371842
DeKalb194732455.133752159
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 158730169658
Hall97734736.151601006
Chatham87552996.48172792
Richmond73703644.19171583
Clayton72892391.11165652
Cherokee63592385.0794506
Bibb62154084.78183873
Muscogee61593214.07172675
Henry55512314.21106240
Clarke52714061.5245235
Whitfield47944580.0263250
Forsyth43121707.6847334
Lowndes40653448.4885206
Columbia39252474.361188
Douglas37612475.8770426
Glynn35414115.1998297
Floyd33743376.8448260
Houston32502069.5584384
Dougherty31923550.41188656
Bartow30832783.2289305
Bulloch29423702.1729134
Carroll29332441.7570166
Paulding28911675.5358147
Troup28824092.94102319
Coweta27071780.9152136
Newton26642371.0892280
Barrow23422711.1847249
Baldwin21774900.0661167
Unknown21480450
Coffee21304948.6554314
Jackson21062819.2836174
Colquitt19544304.6337157
Gordon19483355.7940119
Fayette19471656.452111
Walton19192002.8460193
Rockdale19122013.4839232
Tift18444516.2958229
Laurens17863776.2279153
Habersham17583838.4371231
Chattahoochee169715787.52114
Walker16552377.533992
Effingham15402405.2727103
Ware15364284.1661182
Polk15293516.421111
Thomas15293441.2966169
Toombs13895147.6952107
Spalding13872006.9561191
Camden13412486.831664
Catoosa12621835.081979
Decatur12294669.13395
Bryan11973058.491382
Wayne11703903.3830111
Stephens11594402.1639122
Liberty11501857.7223112
Emanuel11234954.993280
Appling10875856.373398
Lumpkin9522816.41495
Sumter9433207.5964204
White9302928.420102
Gilmer8952848.781481
Murray8732168.35653
Tattnall8633396.171163
Dawson8523153.1978
Burke8473791.071088
Union8353295.842188
Mitchell8323772.2245152
Chattooga8273339.262361
Grady8223349.632393
Ben Hill8184914.392683
Jefferson8185341.873079
Upson8143097.776386
Harris8072324.842288
Franklin7893382.061460
Oconee7891890.412664
Jeff Davis7404885.132255
Putnam7343353.92470
Fannin7312777.362760
Madison7252402.49958
Lee7202402.3226105
Monroe7202596.755488
Butts7112824.344354
Elbert7073731.86550
Washington7043467.64953
Peach6902520.5525108
Pickens6451923.651059
Charlton6434852.46927
McDuffie6262898.551472
Pierce6263202.872282
Bacon6135375.311447
Crisp5992687.421978
Jones5882056.591251
Worth5632795.153096
Meriwether5602664.131474
Cook5583200.091461
Haralson5381751.19929
Hart5352049.261368
Greene5322842.342558
Brooks5293363.642655
Stewart5238533.21682
Early5165085.753339
Banks5142572.32870
Morgan4982602.15338
Candler4804429.272233
Berrien4662417.511223
Atkinson4525426.17459
Jenkins4505247.23065
Dodge4452182.981243
Bleckley4433450.692129
Evans4364079.72640
Screven4293086.331146
Johnson4244388.782258
Hancock4024906.634366
Telfair4012563.282141
Clinch3975964.541129
Lamar3861995.141942
Rabun3842260.691149
Towns3753116.171042
Seminole3684520.88925
Oglethorpe3652395.011147
Brantley3581864.391134
Pike3581898.21132
Wilkinson3513935.421866
Wheeler3494412.691320
Dooly3482597.011451
Montgomery3333610.15524
Randolph3334930.412955
Terrell3333932.923274
Irwin3323519.56739
Turner3203962.362451
Pulaski3192928.492237
Lanier3012907.93615
Dade3001856.21521
McIntosh2972038.85730
Miller2884996.53212
Treutlen2723983.011130
Wilkes2692686.24630
Long2601305.55418
Calhoun2513973.41947
Wilcox2502844.142552
Echols2436122.4529
Macon2381832.461049
Jasper2291612.79421
Lincoln2172670.77724
Taylor2172726.821132
Twiggs2022498.14949
Heard2011624.9615
Marion1942339.32921
Crawford1751431.14527
Talbot1662695.68624
Warren1603071.02525
Clay1214238.1839
Schley1072028.44216
Baker852727.86520
Webster441725.49210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman341482.1317
Taliaferro241470.5902

