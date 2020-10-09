UPDATE: Georgia reports 329,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,166 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 329,032 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 29,510 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,348 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 8, as the state of Georgia reported 327,407 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,695 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 9.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 26,291cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,166 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,697 total cases today, Oct. 9. There were 2,891 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 807 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 9 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 1OOKDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton288342623.235882491
Gwinnett285932944.264222776
Cobb203672576.184371847
DeKalb195712467.493782162
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 157060170660
Hall98484772.51611013
Chatham88093014.96173795
Richmond74243670.89172589
Clayton73472410.13167653
Cherokee63932397.8296509
Bibb62474105.82186878
Muscogee61663217.73173676
Henry55872329.22106241
Clarke53074089.2645235
Whitfield48334617.2862252
Forsyth43341716.3947334
Lowndes40933472.2385206
Columbia39472488.1661189
Douglas37792487.7270429
Glynn35454119.8498302
Floyd33933395.8548259
Houston32702082.2985384
Dougherty32043563.76188657
Bartow31072804.8990307
Carroll29542459.2371166
Bulloch29473708.4631135
Paulding29071684.8158147
Troup28914105.72103320
Coweta27181788.1555136
Newton26692375.5391279
Barrow23582729.747251
Baldwin21894927.0761169
Unknown21590449
Coffee21414974.2155315
Jackson21252844.7135175
Colquitt19664331.0637157
Gordon19653385.0740121
Fayette19541662.3651111
Walton19372021.6362198
Rockdale19242026.1240232
Tift18534538.3359229
Laurens18083822.7380156
Habersham17663855.971232
Chattahoochee169715787.52114
Walker16652391.93992
Effingham15502420.8928104
Polk15393539.421111
Thomas15383461.5566170
Ware15374286.9562182
Toombs14005188.4553107
Spalding13992024.3162192
Camden13442492.41664
Catoosa12801861.251980
Decatur12304672.93396
Bryan12073084.041384
Stephens11784474.3239122
Wayne11733913.3929110
Liberty11611875.4824112
Emanuel11254963.823480
Appling10935888.693499
Lumpkin9582834.151495
White9482985.0722106
Sumter9463217.864204
Gilmer9052880.611382
Murray8822190.71653
Tattnall8663407.971163
Dawson8553164.21978
Burke8493800.021188
Union8413319.522287
Mitchell8323772.2245152
Chattooga8313355.412461
Ben Hill8244950.442786
Grady8233353.712393
Jefferson8235374.523079
Upson8173109.186587
Harris8072324.842288
Franklin8013433.491561
Oconee7921897.62765
Jeff Davis7444911.542255
Putnam7423390.452572
Fannin7392807.752760
Madison7312422.37958
Lee7242415.6726105
Monroe7242611.175488
Butts7132832.294354
Elbert7123758.25650
Washington7053472.56953
Peach6932531.5124107
Pickens6461926.63959
Charlton6424844.92927
McDuffie6322926.331473
Pierce6283213.12282
Bacon6125366.541447
Crisp6012696.41978
Jones5922070.581351
Worth5652805.083196
Cook5613217.31461
Meriwether5602664.131474
Haralson5411760.95929
Hart5402068.411368
Greene5362863.712558
Brooks53033702655
Stewart5238533.21682
Banks5192597.34870
Early5165085.753339
Morgan4992607.38338
Candler4854475.412234
Berrien4682427.891224
Atkinson4565474.19459
Bleckley4543536.382129
Jenkins4515258.863065
Dodge4492202.61243
Evans4394107.79640
Screven4293086.331146
Johnson4264409.482258
Hancock4024906.634366
Telfair4022569.682143
Clinch3995994.591129
Lamar3882005.481944
Rabun3872278.351150
Towns3773132.791042
Oglethorpe3712434.381147
Seminole3694533.17925
Brantley3631890.431135
Pike3621919.411232
Wheeler3524450.631320
Wilkinson3523946.631868
Dooly3502611.941452
Montgomery3363642.67524
Randolph3354960.022956
Irwin3343540.76640
Terrell3333932.923274
Turner3233999.52451
Pulaski3192928.492237
Dade3011862.39521
Lanier3012907.93716
McIntosh2982045.72730
Miller2895013.88212
Treutlen2733997.661130
Wilkes2712706.21630
Long2601305.55418
Calhoun2523989.241047
Wilcox2492832.762551
Echols2436122.4529
Macon2381832.461049
Jasper2301619.83320
Lincoln2172670.77724
Taylor2172726.821232
Twiggs2042522.88949
Heard2021632.98615
Marion1942339.32921
Crawford1771447.5628
Talbot1662695.68624
Warren1603071.02525
Clay1214238.1839
Schley1072028.44216
Baker852727.86620
Webster441725.49210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman371612.917
Taliaferro241470.5902

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 72°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 81° 72°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 82° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Showers
Showers 50% 82° 68°

Monday

85° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 66°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 86° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Thursday

84° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

74°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
74°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

1 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories