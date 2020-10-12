UPDATE: Georgia reports 332,311 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,203 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 332,311 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 29,656 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,429 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 9, as the state of Georgia reported 329,032 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 937 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 12.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 26,877 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,203 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,706 total cases today, Oct. 12. There were 2,907 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 820 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton291702653.795922501
Gwinnett288612971.854242786
Cobb206102606.924431855
DeKalb197432489.183802167
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State154270170660
Hall99854838.891621018
Chatham88883042176799
Richmond75333724.78173593
Clayton75092463.28170655
Cherokee64972436.8397514
Bibb63114147.88188879
Muscogee62033237.03173678
Henry56692363.4106246
Clarke53754141.6646236
Whitfield48864667.9262255
Forsyth43781733.8148335
Lowndes41443515.585206
Columbia40072525.9962190
Douglas38502534.4670435
Glynn35714150.0698305
Floyd34383440.8949260
Houston33102107.7686386
Dougherty32233584.9188657
Bartow31532846.4191309
Carroll30152510.0172168
Bulloch29643729.8532135
Paulding29481708.5759147
Troup29074128.44103321
Coweta27601815.7858139
Newton27112412.9191280
Barrow23852760.9647253
Baldwin22024956.3362170
Jackson21552884.8738175
Coffee21504995.1257316
Unknown20830444
Gordon19993443.6439120
Colquitt19864375.1237157
Walton19722058.1563202
Fayette19661672.5751111
Rockdale19572060.8740237
Tift18714582.4159230
Laurens18473905.1982159
Habersham17783882.172232
Chattahoochee170615871.24114
Walker16722401.954092
Ware16034471.0361181
Effingham16002498.9828105
Polk15603587.6921111
Thomas15443475.0567171
Spalding14232059.0462193
Toombs14125232.9254107
Camden13582518.361666
Catoosa12921878.71980
Decatur12364695.693496
Bryan12173109.591384
Stephens11934531.341123
Wayne11853953.4329110
Liberty11681886.7924114
Emanuel11355007.943480
Appling11085969.5134101
Lumpkin9672860.781496
White9573013.4122106
Sumter9483224.665204
Gilmer9262947.451382
Murray8922215.54755
Tattnall8713427.651163
Dawson8583175.31979
Burke8563831.351188
Mitchell8403808.4946153
Union8393311.622286
Chattooga8383383.672663
Ben Hill8355016.522987
Grady8293378.162394
Jefferson8275400.643179
Harris8202362.32590
Upson8193116.796788
Franklin8093467.791661
Oconee8011919.162767
Fannin7522857.142864
Putnam7483417.872773
Jeff Davis7474931.342255
Madison7382445.571060
Monroe7282625.65488
Lee7262422.3426105
Elbert7193795.2853
Butts7182852.154354
Washington7103497.191053
Peach706257924107
Pickens6601968.39960
Charlton6454867.56927
McDuffie64129681473
Pierce6333238.682382
Bacon6165401.611446
Crisp6082727.81979
Jones6032109.061351
Worth5742849.773198
Cook5633228.771561
Meriwether5632678.41475
Haralson5491786.99929
Hart5472095.221568
Greene5432901.112458
Brooks5323382.722655
Banks5262632.37871
Stewart5238533.21682
Early5195115.323339
Morgan5042633.5438
Candler5014623.052334
Berrien4692433.081224
Bleckley4673637.642130
Atkinson4645570.23459
Dodge4622266.371243
Jenkins4565317.163165
Evans4454163.94640
Screven4343122.31146
Johnson4334481.942258
Telfair4062595.242243
Clinch4056084.741130
Hancock4054943.244466
Rabun4002354.881150
Lamar3902015.821944
Towns3823174.341043
Oglethorpe3772473.751147
Brantley3741947.711136
Seminole3744594.591025
Pike3651935.311131
Wheeler3564501.21320
Wilkinson3553980.271868
Dooly3522626.871454
Montgomery3443729.4725
Irwin3403604.37640
Randolph3364974.832956
Terrell3353956.543274
Turner3264036.652451
Pulaski3202937.672238
Dade3061893.33521
Lanier3062956.24716
McIntosh2992052.58731
Miller2955117.97212
Treutlen2794085.521131
Wilkes2712706.21630
Long2621315.59417
Calhoun2564052.56946
Wilcox2492832.762551
Echols2436122.4529
Macon2401847.861049
Jasper2351655.05320
Taylor2212777.081232
Lincoln2192695.38724
Twiggs2052535.25950
Heard2031641.07615
Marion1942339.32922
Crawford1831496.57628
Talbot1672711.92625
Warren1613090.21525
Clay1224273.239
Schley1082047.39216
Baker852727.86620
Webster441725.49210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro251531.8602

