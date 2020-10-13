UPDATE: Georgia reports 333,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,218 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 333,304 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 29,762 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,454 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 12, as the state of Georgia reported 332,311 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,021 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 13.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 26,980 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,218 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,706 total cases today, Oct. 13. There were 2,913 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 823 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 13 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton29274594
Gwinnett29015425
Cobb20679442
DeKalb19797382
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State15239172
Hall10028164
Chatham8927177
Clayton7569170
Richmond7549173
Cherokee651897
Bibb6335188
Muscogee6218173
Henry5699106
Clarke539946
Whitfield491562
Forsyth440048
Lowndes415186
Columbia401562
Douglas386471
Glynn357298
Floyd346149
Houston332386
Dougherty3227188
Bartow317891
Carroll303274
Bulloch296632
Paulding295759
Troup2913103
Coweta277558
Newton271891
Barrow240747
Baldwin220262
Jackson216538
Coffee215157
Unknown20304
Gordon201639
Colquitt199437
Walton198463
Fayette197952
Rockdale196540
Tift188159
Laurens185282
Habersham178372
Chattahoochee17061
Walker167941
Effingham161328
Ware160461
Polk156421
Thomas155068
Spalding143262
Toombs141754
Camden135916
Catoosa129219
Decatur123734
Bryan122613
Stephens121641
Wayne118529
Liberty116924
Emanuel113734
Appling110834
Lumpkin97514
White96122
Sumter94965
Gilmer92715
Murray8968
Tattnall87211
Dawson8609
Burke85911
Chattooga84426
Union84423
Mitchell84146
Ben Hill83529
Grady83123
Jefferson82731
Harris82325
Upson82367
Franklin81416
Oconee80627
Fannin75528
Jeff Davis75422
Putnam75227
Madison73910
Monroe73054
Lee72826
Elbert7248
Butts72243
Washington71011
Peach70924
Pickens6619
Charlton6459
McDuffie64414
Pierce63523
Bacon61714
Jones61113
Crisp61019
Worth57632
Meriwether56514
Cook56415
Haralson5559
Hart54716
Greene54524
Brooks53426
Banks5288
Stewart52416
Early51933
Candler50523
Morgan5054
Berrien47212
Bleckley46721
Dodge46713
Atkinson4654
Jenkins45731
Evans4486
Screven43511
Johnson43322
Telfair41122
Clinch40911
Hancock40544
Rabun40211
Towns39210
Lamar39019
Oglethorpe37811
Brantley37411
Seminole37410
Pike36711
Wheeler35613
Wilkinson35618
Dooly35114
Montgomery3457
Irwin3426
Randolph33829
Terrell33532
Turner32724
Pulaski32022
Lanier3087
Dade3065
McIntosh2997
Miller2952
Treutlen28111
Wilkes2726
Long2664
Calhoun2569
Wilcox25025
Echols2432
Macon23910
Jasper2383
Taylor22212
Lincoln2207
Twiggs2059
Heard2046
Marion1959
Crawford1836
Talbot1677
Warren1625
Clay1223
Schley1072
Baker856
Webster442
Glascock402
Quitman381
Taliaferro250

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

