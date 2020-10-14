UPDATE: Georgia reports 334,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,230 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 334,601 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 29,918 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,470 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 13, as the state of Georgia reported 333,304 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,331 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 14.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 27,039 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,230 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,707 total cases today, Oct. 14. There were 2,931 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 826 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton293292668.265972511
Gwinnett291573002.334272808
Cobb208382635.764421882
DeKalb198572503.553832191
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 149920172663
Hall100984893.651641032
Chatham89563065.28178808
Clayton76162498.38170662
Richmond75713743.57173599
Cherokee65712464.5897518
Bibb63714187.32187888
Muscogee62303251.12173681
Henry57232385.92106250
Clarke54354187.8946236
Whitfield49424721.4263257
Forsyth44401758.3748341
Lowndes41793545.1985208
Columbia40272538.662192
Douglas38772552.2471441
Glynn35724151.2298306
Floyd35003502.9449263
Houston33462130.6886387
Dougherty32373600.47188659
Bartow3219290691311
Carroll30452534.9974170
Bulloch29793748.7332136
Paulding29791726.5459149
Troup29314162.52103322
Coweta27831830.9158141
Newton27332432.4991284
Barrow24182799.1647257
Baldwin22194994.662173
Jackson21812919.6839178
Coffee21555006.7457316
Gordon20423517.7239121
Unknown20140448
Colquitt20114430.237158
Walton19992086.3363205
Fayette19871690.4351111
Rockdale19752079.8240245
Tift18844614.2560231
Laurens18633939.0282161
Habersham18023934.573234
Chattahoochee170715880.55114
Walker17022445.054293
Effingham16252538.0328105
Ware16154504.561182
Polk15773626.7922114
Thomas15513490.8168171
Spalding14422086.5362194
Toombs14235273.6954107
Camden13632527.631666
Catoosa13041896.151980
Decatur12414714.693496
Bryan12293140.251387
Stephens12224641.4542125
Wayne11873960.129110
Liberty11721893.2524114
Emanuel11425038.833581
Appling11095974.8934101
Lumpkin9872919.951496
White9673044.922107
Sumter949322866204
Gilmer9352976.11682
Murray9022240.38855
Tattnall8763447.331164
Dawson8673208.62981
Burke8623858.21188
Chattooga8513436.162663
Union8483347.152387
Mitchell8413813.0246153
Ben Hill8375028.542988
Grady8333394.462396
Upson8283151.046891
Jefferson8275400.643179
Harris8262379.582590
Franklin8153493.511662
Oconee8111943.122767
Fannin7592883.742864
Jeff Davis7544977.552255
Putnam7533440.712773
Madison7432462.141161
Monroe7342647.245488
Elbert7303853.26853
Lee7302435.6926106
Butts7222868.044355
Peach7142608.2224108
Washington7133511.971153
Pickens6631977.33961
McDuffie6462991.161473
Charlton6454867.56927
Pierce6363254.032382
Bacon6175410.381448
Jones6142147.531351
Crisp6102736.781979
Worth5782869.633298
Cook5663245.971561
Meriwether5662692.671475
Haralson5631832.56929
Hart5482099.051669
Greene5472922.482460
Brooks5353401.792655
Banks5272637.37871
Stewart5248549.521682
Early5205125.173342
Morgan5082654.4439
Candler5074678.422335
Dodge4922413.541344
Bleckley4743692.162130
Berrien4712443.451224
Atkinson4685618.25460
Jenkins4575328.823165
Evans4494201.37642
Screven4363136.691146
Johnson4344492.292259
Telfair4162659.172243
Clinch4116174.881130
Hancock4074967.664466
Rabun4022366.651151
Towns3973298.991045
Lamar3902015.821944
Oglethorpe3822506.561147
Seminole3774631.451025
Brantley3751952.921136
Pike3681951.221131
Wheeler3564501.21319
Wilkinson3563991.481868
Dooly3512619.41454
Montgomery3483772.77725
Irwin3433636.17640
Randolph3385004.442956
Terrell3353956.543274
Turner3284061.422451
Pulaski3202937.672238
Dade3101918.08521
Lanier3092985.22716
McIntosh3002059.45731
Miller2955117.97212
Treutlen2834144.091131
Wilkes2722716.2630
Long2671340.7418
Calhoun2584084.22946
Wilcox2512855.522551
Echols2446147.6429
Macon2401847.861049
Jasper2391683.22320
Taylor2242814.781232
Lincoln2202707.69724
Twiggs2062547.61950
Heard2041649.15615
Marion1942339.32923
Crawford1851512.92628
Talbot1672711.92725
Warren1633128.6526
Clay1224273.239
Schley1072028.44216
Baker852727.86620
Webster441725.49210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro251531.8602

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

