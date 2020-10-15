UPDATE: Georgia reports 336,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,237 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 336,241 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 30,081 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,492 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 14, as the state of Georgia reported 334,601 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,686 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 15.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 27,277 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,237 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,718 total cases today, Oct. 15. There were 2,947 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 832 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 15 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton294292677.365992519
Gwinnett292953016.544282821
Cobb209242646.644441899
DeKalb199692517.673842210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 148410172665
Hall101634925.151641039
Chatham89843074.86178810
Clayton76862521.34170669
Richmond76103762.86173603
Cherokee66252484.8498518
Bibb63984205.06187894
Muscogee62373254.78173681
Henry57702405.51106253
Clarke54774220.2546237
Whitfield49934770.1463261
Forsyth44661768.6648343
Lowndes42203579.9785208
Columbia40702565.762192
Douglas38962564.7471442
Glynn35904172.1499307
Floyd35193521.9651264
Houston33692145.3386392
Bartow32572940.391312
Dougherty32453609.37189661
Carroll30782562.4674171
Bulloch29873758.7932136
Paulding29871731.1759149
Troup29474185.25104323
Coweta28071846.758142
Newton27502447.6293285
Barrow24352818.8447258
Baldwin22255008.162174
Jackson22002945.1139179
Coffee21695039.2657316
Gordon20663559.0639123
Unknown20430448
Colquitt20174443.4237160
Walton20082095.7364205
Fayette20051705.7452112
Rockdale19832088.2540249
Tift18884624.0560232
Laurens18793972.8582164
Habersham18083947.672234
Chattahoochee171815982.88114
Walker17182468.044293
Effingham16372556.7728106
Ware16244529.6161182
Polk15843642.8924115
Thomas15583506.5668172
Spalding14552105.3462195
Toombs14315303.3455107
Camden13692538.761666
Catoosa13141910.691980
Decatur12484741.283496
Bryan12373160.691390
Stephens12244649.0442125
Wayne11913973.4429110
Liberty11761899.7224114
Emanuel11455052.063583
Appling11176017.9934101
Lumpkin9952943.611496
White9733063.7922105
Gilmer9523030.211687
Sumter9513234.866204
Murray9192282.61855
Tattnall8793459.131265
Dawson8783249.321083
Burke8673880.581189
Chattooga8633484.622663
Union8503355.042388
Mitchell8413813.0246153
Ben Hill8395040.552989
Grady8343398.532397
Harris8322396.872591
Jefferson8295413.73179
Upson8283151.046891
Franklin8203514.941662
Oconee8131947.912767
Jeff Davis7645043.572256
Fannin7602887.542868
Putnam7553449.852774
Madison7452468.771161
Monroe7362654.455489
Elbert7333869.09853
Lee7312439.0226107
Peach7262652.0524108
Washington7193541.521152
Butts7122828.314354
Pickens6732007.16961
McDuffie6533023.571473
Charlton6444860.01927
Pierce6393269.382382
Jones6192165.021351
Bacon6185419.151448
Crisp6132750.242080
Worth5812884.523298
Haralson5701855.35929
Cook5693263.181561
Meriwether5692706.951475
Hart5512110.551670
Greene5472922.482460
Brooks5363408.152655
Banks5282642.38871
Stewart5248549.521682
Early5205125.173342
Morgan5102664.86439
Candler5094696.872335
Dodge4992447.881346
Bleckley4773715.532131
Berrien4732453.831224
Atkinson4725666.27461
Jenkins4605363.813165
Evans4504210.72642
Screven4373143.881147
Johnson4364512.992259
Telfair4202684.742243
Clinch4176265.021130
Hancock4105004.274466
Rabun4042378.431151
Towns3983307.31046
Lamar3932031.321944
Oglethorpe3852526.251147
Brantley3831994.581136
Seminole3794656.021025
Pike3701961.821131
Wilkinson3594025.111868
Wheeler3564501.21319
Dooly3522626.871454
Montgomery3513805.29725
Irwin3433636.17640
Randolph3385004.442956
Terrell3363968.353274
Turner3304086.182451
Pulaski3232965.212238
Dade3161955.2521
Lanier3102994.88716
McIntosh3002059.45732
Miller2955117.97212
Treutlen2854173.381131
Wilkes2732726.18630
Long2691350.74418
Calhoun2604115.88948
Wilcox2512855.522551
Echols2446147.6429
Jasper2401690.26420
Macon2401847.861049
Taylor2242814.781232
Lincoln2202707.69724
Twiggs2062547.61950
Heard2051657.24615
Marion1952351.38923
Crawford1861521.1628
Talbot1672711.92725
Warren1633128.6526
Clay1224273.239
Schley1082047.39216
Baker862759.95620
Webster441725.49210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro251531.8602

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 60°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 84° 60°

Friday

69° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 69° 48°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 59°

Monday

81° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
10%
65°

65°

3 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories