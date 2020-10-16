UPDATE: Georgia reports 337,850 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,244 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 337,850 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 30,217 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,556 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 15, as the state of Georgia reported 336,241 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,701 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 16.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 27,535 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,244 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,718 total cases today, Oct. 16. There were 2,954 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 833 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton295622689.466032528
Gwinnett294183029.214292829
Cobb210412661.444461911
DeKalb200882532.673872220
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 146640174665
Hall102334959.071651046
Chatham90423094.71181812
Clayton77542543.65171671
Richmond76523783.62173604
Cherokee66802505.47100519
Bibb64244222.15186902
Muscogee62443258.43173684
Henry58162424.69109258
Clarke55174251.0746238
Whitfield50274802.6263261
Forsyth45021782.9250349
Lowndes42583612.2185209
Columbia41142593.4463193
Douglas39112574.6271443
Glynn36044188.4199310
Floyd35533555.9953269
Houston33922159.9786392
Bartow32842964.6792315
Dougherty32513616.04190660
Carroll31262602.4274172
Bulloch29963770.1232136
Paulding29931734.6559150
Troup29544195.19104327
Coweta28331863.860142
Newton27622458.393286
Barrow24532839.6847258
Baldwin22315021.6162175
Jackson22312986.6139181
Coffee21815067.1457317
Gordon20923603.8539123
Colquitt20504516.1137160
Walton20222110.3464205
Fayette20121711.752114
Rockdale20032109.3140250
Unknown19370647
Tift18934636.360233
Laurens18903996.1185164
Habersham18193971.6274236
Walker17252478.094292
Chattahoochee171815982.88114
Effingham16542583.3328107
Ware16344557.562183
Polk15973672.7825116
Thomas15673526.8269173
Spalding14632116.9262195
Toombs14335310.7556108
Camden13772553.591667
Catoosa13281931.052081
Decatur12534760.283497
Bryan12473186.241391
Stephens12314675.6342126
Wayne11933980.1229111
Liberty11831911.0224114
Emanuel11485065.33683
Appling11236050.3234101
Lumpkin10022964.321497
White9763073.2422105
Gilmer9583049.31787
Sumter9533241.6168205
Murray9342319.86855
Tattnall8883494.551366
Dawson8793253.031083
Burke8673880.581189
Chattooga8653492.692763
Union8523362.942388
Mitchell8433822.0945153
Ben Hill8405046.563089
Grady8383414.832598
Harris8332399.752592
Jefferson8315426.763280
Franklin8283549.231662
Upson8263143.436892
Oconee8171957.52767
Jeff Davis7705083.182257
Fannin7682917.932868
Putnam7613477.272774
Madison7502485.341162
Elbert7363884.93854
Monroe7352650.855591
Lee7342449.0326107
Peach7292663.0124108
Washington7223556.31153
Butts7132832.294354
Pickens6772019.09961
McDuffie6573042.091574
Charlton6424844.921027
Pierce6413279.612482
Crisp6272813.052280
Bacon62354631449
Jones6202168.511351
Worth5842899.413299
Haralson5761874.881029
Cook5693263.181561
Meriwether5692706.951475
Hart5542122.041670
Greene5502938.512560
Brooks5413439.942655
Banks5342672.41871
Stewart5258565.831681
Early5235154.743342
Dodge5172536.181347
Candler5134733.782435
Morgan5132680.53439
Bleckley4913824.582131
Berrien4772474.581224
Atkinson4715654.26460
Jenkins4605363.813265
Evans4574276.22642
Screven4403165.471147
Johnson4364512.992259
Telfair4292742.272243
Clinch4196295.071130
Hancock4105004.274466
Rabun4082401.981153
Towns4023340.541147
Brantley3962062.291137
Lamar3942036.491944
Oglethorpe3872539.371147
Seminole3794656.021125
Pike3721972.431131
Wheeler3604551.781420
Wilkinson3594025.111869
Dooly3552649.251454
Montgomery3533826.97724
Irwin3453657.37640
Randolph3385004.442956
Terrell3353956.543273
Turner3304086.182451
Pulaski3242974.392238
Dade3211986.14521
Lanier3113004.54716
McIntosh3002059.45732
Miller2955117.97212
Treutlen2894231.951131
Wilkes2772766.13630
Long2681345.72418
Calhoun2614131.71948
Wilcox2512855.522552
Echols2446147.6429
Jasper2421704.35420
Macon2411855.561049
Taylor2242814.781232
Lincoln2212720724
Twiggs2092584.71952
Heard2071673.4615
Marion1952351.38923
Crawford1881537.46628
Talbot1672711.92725
Warren1633128.6526
Clay1224273.239
Schley1082047.39216
Baker862759.95620
Webster441725.49210
Glascock401322.3124
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro251531.8602

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 70° 48°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 53°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 77° 58°

Monday

80° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 80° 61°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Clear
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories