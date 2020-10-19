UPDATE: Georgia reports 341,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,268 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 341,310 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 30,388 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,657 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 16 as the state of Georgia reported 337,850 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 766 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 19.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 27,990 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,718 total cases today, Oct. 19. There were 2,971 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 837 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton298852718.846072542
Gwinnett297483063.194342840
Cobb211962681.044481925
DeKalb203062560.163902235
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 144960178667
Hall103455013.351681051
Chatham91253123.12182814
Clayton78592578.09174675
Richmond77283821.2174609
Cherokee67562533.97100519
Bibb64744255.01188908
Muscogee62683270.95173685
Henry59362474.72111263
Clarke55514277.2746239
Whitfield50974869.563261
Forsyth45601805.8952349
Lowndes43103656.3285209
Columbia41802635.0564194
Douglas39482598.9871449
Glynn36284216.3101310
Floyd36263629.0555274
Houston34492196.2789396
Bartow33673039.692315
Dougherty32673633.84190662
Carroll31842650.775174
Paulding30271754.3660150
Bulloch30193799.0633138
Troup29714219.33106329
Coweta28611882.2260142
Newton27882481.4494290
Barrow24872879.0450259
Jackson22593024.140183
Baldwin22505064.3763177
Coffee21875081.0859317
Gordon21583717.5542125
Colquitt20724564.5839162
Walton20642154.1766210
Fayette20491743.1853119
Rockdale20322139.8540254
Unknown19400641
Tift19074670.5961233
Laurens19044025.7186165
Habersham18293993.4575238
Walker17722545.614393
Chattahoochee171815982.88114
Ware17144780.6362182
Effingham17072666.128109
Polk16273741.7825117
Thomas15733540.3269173
Spalding14852148.7562198
Toombs14495370.0556109
Camden13852568.431769
Catoosa13451955.772081
Bryan12643229.681491
Decatur12604786.873499
Stephens12424717.4141126
Liberty12011940.124117
Wayne12014006.8130111
Emanuel11655140.313683
Appling11346109.5835101
Lumpkin10122993.911497
Gilmer9823125.71989
White9823092.1323105
Murray9622389.41855
Sumter9583258.6169206
Tattnall9083573.261366
Dawson8863278.931084
Chattooga8753533.072763
Burke8693889.541190
Union8593390.572588
Ben Hill8465082.613291
Mitchell8443826.6245153
Franklin8433613.531764
Grady8433435.212598
Harris8372411.272592
Jefferson8355452.883280
Oconee8321993.442768
Upson8263143.436992
Fannin7802963.532868
Jeff Davis7735102.982257
Putnam7723527.532776
Madison7552501.911162
Elbert7493953.55854
Monroe7442683.315491
Lee7392465.7227108
Peach7372692.2424108
Washington7253571.081353
Butts7242875.984354
Pickens7002087.68961
McDuffie6643074.51574
Pierce6473310.312482
Charlton6434852.461027
Crisp6312830.992381
Jones6282196.51451
Bacon62354631449
Haralson60019531029
Worth5912934.1732100
Meriwether5762740.251675
Cook5713274.651661
Hart5592141.191670
Greene5562970.562560
Brooks5443459.022655
Banks5412707.44871
Early5305223.733442
Stewart5278598.471681
Dodge5262580.331447
Candler5224816.832435
Morgan5152690.98539
Bleckley5013902.482132
Berrien4782479.771224
Atkinson4725666.27561
Evans4644341.72642
Jenkins4625387.133265
Screven4453201.441147
Johnson4384533.692259
Telfair4282735.872343
Clinch4246370.191230
Rabun4132431.411153
Hancock4125028.684468
Brantley4082124.781239
Towns4053365.461247
Lamar4022077.841945
Oglethorpe3912565.621147
Seminole3824692.871127
Pike3751988.341231
Dooly3602686.571654
Wilkinson3604036.331768
Montgomery3573870.34924
Wheeler3534463.271720
Irwin3473678.58640
Randolph3385004.442956
Terrell3383991.973274
Turner3314098.562451
Pulaski3262992.752338
Dade3252010.89521
Lanier3143033.52716
McIntosh3002059.45732
Miller2975152.67212
Treutlen2924275.881131
Wilkes2812806.07630
Long2711360.78418
Calhoun2614131.71948
Wilcox2522866.892552
Echols2446147.6429
Jasper2421704.35420
Macon2421863.261049
Taylor2252827.341232
Lincoln2222732.31724
Heard2121713.82615
Twiggs2102597.08952
Marion1952351.38923
Crawford1891545.63628
Talbot1692744.4725
Warren1633128.6526
Clay1224273.239
Schley1092066.35216
Baker872792.04620
Webster441725.49210
Glascock431421.4924
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro251531.8602

