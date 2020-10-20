UPDATE: Georgia reports 342,438 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,277 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 342,438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 30,541 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,674 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 19 as the state of Georgia reported 341,310 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,174 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 20.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 28,073 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,277 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,728 total cases today, Oct. 20. There were 2,980 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 840 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100K DEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton299962728.946082552
Gwinnett298663075.344362843
Cobb212552688.514481941
DeKalb203942571.253902251
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State142880180671
Hall104155047.271681067
Chatham91753140.23183818
Clayton78972590.56174677
Richmond77543834.06174614
Cherokee67782542.22100519
Bibb64834260.93188895
Muscogee62773275.65173686
Henry59572483.47111268
Clarke55694291.1446239
Whitfield51184889.5663265
Forsyth45751811.8352351
Lowndes43283671.5985210
Columbia42062651.4464195
Douglas39602606.8872454
Floyd36673670.0855275
Glynn36404230.25102311
Houston34682208.3791394
Bartow34123080.2393319
Dougherty32713638.28190663
Carroll31942659.0375176
Paulding30371760.1560151
Bulloch30283810.3933138
Troup29804232.11106329
Coweta28691887.4961142
Newton27972489.4594291
Barrow25072902.1950261
Jackson22823054.8940188
Baldwin22575080.1363178
Gordon21963783.0142127
Coffee21935095.0259318
Walton20922183.466215
Colquitt20844591.0239164
Fayette20621754.2453122
Rockdale20362144.0640254
Laurens19174053.286166
Tift19094675.4862235
Unknown18650639
Habersham18384013.175239
Walker17812558.544393
Chattahoochee172816075.91114
Effingham17192684.8528109
Ware17154783.4262182
Polk16403771.6825120
Thomas15763547.0769173
Spalding15042176.2462200
Toombs14535384.8756110
Camden13872572.141769
Catoosa13501963.042081
Bryan12733252.681491
Decatur12644802.0734100
Stephens12524755.3941128
Liberty12121957.8724117
Wayne12034013.4830111
Emanuel11685153.553683
Appling11346109.5835102
Lumpkin10183011.661497
White9883111.0323105
Gilmer9843132.061990
Murray9662399.34859
Sumter9583258.6169206
Tattnall9083573.261366
Dawson8933304.841085
Chattooga8813557.32764
Burke8713898.491190
Union8623402.412590
Franklin8543660.681766
Ben Hill8475088.623291
Mitchell8453831.1645153
Grady8443439.282599
Harris8402419.912592
Jefferson8375465.943280
Oconee8352000.622768
Upson8283151.046993
Fannin7832974.922868
Jeff Davis7775129.392257
Putnam7733532.12775
Madison7572508.531162
Elbert7523969.39955
Monroe7472694.125489
Peach7402703.224108
Lee7392465.7227108
Washington7313600.631354
Butts7252879.964355
Pickens7102117.511063
McDuffie6663083.761574
Pierce6483315.432482
Charlton6434852.461027
Crisp6332839.972381
Bacon6325541.921449
Jones6302203.491553
Haralson6041966.021029
Worth5932944.132100
Meriwether5782749.761675
Cook5733286.121661
Hart5622152.681670
Greene5572975.92561
Brooks5463471.742755
Banks5442722.45872
Stewart5348712.681681
Early5325243.453442
Dodge5302599.951447
Candler5254844.512435
Morgan5162696.21540
Bleckley5013902.482133
Berrien4802490.141224
Atkinson4745690.28561
Evans4714407.22642
Jenkins4625387.133265
Screven4453201.441147
Johnson4384533.692259
Clinch4306460.341230
Telfair4302748.662343
Rabun4162449.081154
Hancock4135040.894468
Towns4113415.321249
Brantley4102135.191238
Lamar4022077.841945
Oglethorpe3942585.31147
Seminole3834705.161128
Pike3771998.941232
Dooly3592679.11654
Montgomery3593892.02924
Wilkinson3594025.111767
Wheeler3554488.561620
Irwin3493699.78640
Randolph3385004.442956
Terrell3383991.973274
Dade3332060.39521
Turner3314098.562451
Pulaski3273001.932338
Lanier3143033.52716
McIntosh3022073.18732
Miller3005204.72213
Treutlen2954319.811132
Wilkes2822816.06630
Long2721365.8418
Calhoun2614131.71948
Wilcox2532878.272552
Macon2441878.661150
Echols2436122.4529
Jasper2411697.3420
Lincoln2252769.23726
Taylor2252827.341232
Heard2121713.82615
Twiggs2112609.45952
Marion1952351.38923
Crawford1891545.63628
Talbot1682728.16725
Warren1633128.6526
Clay1224273.239
Schley1082047.39216
Baker882824.13620
Webster441725.49210
Glascock431421.4924
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro251531.8602

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

