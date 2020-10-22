UPDATE: Georgia reports 345,535 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,304 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 345,535 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 30,829 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,729 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 20 as the state of Georgia reported 342,438 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,824 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 22.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 28,346 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,304 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,735 total cases today, Oct. 22. There were 2,995 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 847 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 22 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton302642753.326132576
Gwinnett299593084.924382859
Cobb214532713.554491955
DeKalb205832595.083932286
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 142190182677
Hall104855081.21721077
Chatham92453164.19186822
Clayton79832618.77175683
Richmond78163864.72175618
Cherokee68812580.86100525
Bibb65204285.24190901
Muscogee63043289.74173686
Henry59992500.98111274
Clarke56244333.5246240
Whitfield52284994.6564267
Forsyth46071824.552353
Lowndes43823717.485214
Columbia42532681.0664196
Douglas40022634.5272458
Floyd37853788.1857285
Glynn36664260.46104314
Houston35142237.6691393
Bartow34843145.2394327
Dougherty32823650.52190669
Carroll32432699.8275177
Paulding30651776.3860151
Bulloch30373821.7133139
Troup29954253.42106333
Coweta28931903.2863143
Newton28152505.4794293
Barrow25282926.550261
Jackson23073088.3540190
Baldwin22675102.6463177
Gordon22623896.7143129
Walton22182314.966217
Coffee22155146.1460322
Colquitt20974619.6639165
Fayette20871775.5156124
Rockdale20492157.7540262
Unknown19710740
Laurens19394099.7186167
Tift19244712.2263238
Habersham18564052.475243
Walker18012587.274395
Effingham17452725.4627111
Chattahoochee173516141.04114
Ware17204797.3762182
Polk16833870.5726131
Thomas15823560.5869173
Spalding15322216.7662204
Toombs14635421.9357111
Camden13932583.271769
Catoosa13681989.212181
Bryan12853283.341492
Decatur12734836.2634101
Stephens12584778.1841129
Liberty12181967.5625117
Wayne12094033.530114
Emanuel11765188.853683
Appling11476179.6236102
Lumpkin10283041.241499
Gilmer10043195.722290
Murray9962473.86960
White9933126.7723105
Sumter9593262.0269206
Tattnall9143596.871366
Chattooga9023642.092864
Dawson9003330.741085
Burke8733907.441290
Union8713437.932592
Franklin8623694.971766
Ben Hill8595160.713492
Harris8472440.082592
Grady8463447.432599
Mitchell8463835.6945154
Jefferson8445511.663281
Oconee8432019.792768
Upson8293154.856995
Fannin8023047.112869
Jeff Davis7825162.42363
Putnam7773550.382775
Madison7692548.31164
Elbert7584001.06957
Peach7492736.0724111
Monroe7472694.125388
Lee7432479.0627108
Washington7423654.811354
Butts7282891.874355
Pickens7272168.211065
McDuffie6693097.651575
Pierce6553351.242482
Charlton6444860.011027
Crisp6352848.942383
Jones6352220.981554
Bacon6295515.611548
Haralson6162005.081030
Worth6022988.7832102
Meriwether5822768.791677
Cook5783314.791661
Hart5642160.341671
Dodge5632761.831450
Greene5612997.282561
Brooks5493490.812755
Banks5442722.45872
Early5375292.733543
Stewart5348712.681681
Candler5294881.422435
Morgan5192711.88540
Bleckley5033918.062333
Berrien4842510.891225
Atkinson4765714.29562
Evans4754444.65642
Jenkins4625387.133265
Screven4463208.631147
Johnson4394544.042260
Clinch4366550.481230
Telfair4352780.622343
Brantley4192182.061338
Towns4183473.491251
Rabun4172454.961154
Hancock4125028.684468
Lamar4022077.841945
Oglethorpe3982611.551147
Seminole3864742.011129
Pike3802014.851232
Dooly3642716.421655
Montgomery3643946.23924
Wilkinson3614047.541767
Wheeler3594539.131620
Irwin3513720.98640
Randolph3385004.442956
Terrell3383991.973274
Dade3372085.14521
Turner3324110.952451
Pulaski3303029.472338
Lanier3163052.85716
McIntosh3032080.04732
Miller3025239.42213
Treutlen2924275.881133
Wilkes2832826.04630
Long2731370.83418
Calhoun2634163.37948
Wilcox2512855.522552
Macon2461894.061049
Echols2446147.6429
Jasper2411697.3420
Lincoln2282806.15727
Taylor2262839.911232
Heard2171754.24615
Twiggs2142646.55952
Marion1962363.44923
Crawford1911561.99629
Talbot1702760.64725
Warren1633128.6526
Clay1244343.2639
Schley1092066.35216
Baker892856.23620
Glascock461520.6624
Webster441725.49210
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro251531.8602

