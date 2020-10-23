UPDATE: Georgia reports 347,759 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,313 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 347,759 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 30,949 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,766 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 22 as the state of Georgia reported 345,535 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,269 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 23.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 28,706 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,313 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 173 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,735 total cases today, Oct. 23. There were 3,008 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 847 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 23 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton305402778.436142584
Gwinnett301093100.364382866
Cobb215632727.464521959
DeKalb207692618.533972299
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 142800182677
Hall105295102.521731078
Chatham92803176.17186825
Clayton80372636.48175687
Richmond78453879.05175621
Cherokee69502606.74100525
Bibb65504304.96194903
Muscogee63133294.44173686
Henry60502522.24112276
Clarke56564358.1847240
Whitfield52685032.8664267
Forsyth46471840.3552354
Lowndes43993731.8285214
Columbia42832699.9864197
Douglas40392658.8872463
Floyd38373840.2358289
Glynn36814277.89104317
Houston35442256.7692395
Bartow35113169.694330
Carroll32972744.7875178
Dougherty32893658.31191671
Paulding30911791.4560152
Bulloch30543843.133141
Troup30084271.88106333
Coweta29151917.7563145
Newton28292517.9395296
Barrow25482949.6550261
Jackson23233109.7740190
Gordon22913946.6743130
Baldwin22855143.1563178
Walton22712370.2267221
Coffee22305180.9960324
Colquitt21014628.4739165
Fayette21011787.4256125
Rockdale20732183.0240265
Unknown19470538
Laurens19444110.2886167
Tift19314729.3763238
Habersham18614063.3275243
Walker18262623.194395
Effingham17592747.3227111
Chattahoochee173516141.04114
Ware17224802.9562182
Polk16883882.0727131
Thomas15863569.5869173
Spalding15492241.3562204
Toombs14685440.4657113
Camden13982592.541870
Catoosa13772002.32183
Bryan12823275.671492
Decatur12784855.2534100
Stephens12624793.3841130
Liberty12281983.7225117
Wayne12154053.5132114
Emanuel11875237.383684
Appling11566228.1136102
Lumpkin10353061.9515100
Gilmer10083208.452391
Murray10052496.21962
White9943129.9223105
Sumter9593262.0269206
Tattnall9153600.81366
Chattooga9103674.392965
Dawson9033341.851186
Franklin8873802.131766
Burke8773925.341291
Union8753453.722592
Ben Hill8675208.773492
Oconee8512038.962968
Grady8493459.662599
Jefferson8495544.313282
Mitchell8483844.7645154
Harris8472440.082592
Upson8303158.666995
Fannin8053058.512871
Putnam7843582.362775
Jeff Davis78351692363
Madison7712554.931164
Elbert7614016.89957
Peach7582768.9525112
Monroe7492701.345388
Washington7493689.291354
Lee7442482.427108
Pickens7352192.071065
Butts7342915.714455
McDuffie6733116.171577
Pierce6613381.942483
Charlton6444860.011027
Jones6382231.471554
Crisp6372857.912383
Bacon6315533.151647
Haralson6252034.371031
Worth6042998.7132102
Meriwether5852783.061678
Dodge5832859.951552
Cook58133321661
Greene5663023.992561
Hart56621681671
Brooks5513503.532755
Banks5492747.47872
Early5455371.583543
Stewart5348712.681681
Candler5304890.652435
Morgan5212722.33640
Bleckley5103972.582433
Berrien4852516.081225
Evans4784472.72742
Atkinson4775726.29562
Jenkins4635398.793265
Screven4473215.831147
Telfair4442838.152444
Johnson4404554.392260
Clinch4376565.51231
Towns4223506.731252
Brantley4212192.481338
Rabun4202472.621154
Hancock4145053.094468
Oglethorpe4042650.921147
Lamar4032083.011945
Seminole3904791.151130
Pike3812020.151232
Dooly3682746.271755
Montgomery3683989.59926
Wilkinson3644081.181767
Wheeler3634589.711620
Irwin3523731.58640
Terrell3404015.593274
Dade3392097.51522
Randolph3385004.442956
Pulaski3323047.832339
Turner3324110.952451
Lanier3163052.85716
Miller3065308.81213
McIntosh3032080.04732
Treutlen3014407.671133
Wilkes2892885.96632
Long2741375.85418
Calhoun2654195.03948
Wilcox2512855.522552
Macon2481909.451049
Echols2446147.6429
Jasper2431711.39420
Lincoln2312843.08727
Taylor2262839.911232
Heard2221794.66615
Twiggs2152658.92952
Marion1962363.44923
Crawford1931578.34629
Talbot1732809.35725
Warren1633128.6526
Clay1244343.2639
Schley1092066.35216
Baker902888.32620
Glascock481586.7824
Webster431686.27210
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro251531.8602

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

