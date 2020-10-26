UPDATE: Georgia reports 351,881 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,348 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 351,881 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 31,087 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,827 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 23 as the state of Georgia reported 347,759 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 975 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 26.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 29,146 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,348 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 174 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,743 total cases today, Oct. 26. There were 3,044 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 850 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton309262813.556192594
Gwinnett303833128.584422868
Cobb218142759.214541964
DeKalb210492653.843972309
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 144400183679
Hall106055139.351731085
Chatham93423197.39186826
Clayton81682679.46175689
Richmond79263919.11182626
Cherokee70572646.87102527
Bibb65944333.88194905
Muscogee63483312.7174693
Henry61632569.35112279
Clarke57084398.2547242
Whitfield53835142.7364269
Forsyth47001861.3353355
Lowndes44513775.9485214
Columbia43512742.8464199
Douglas40782684.5572464
Floyd39123915.2959291
Glynn37164318.57104317
Houston35882284.7894393
Bartow35803231.8994330
Carroll33532791.475180
Dougherty32963666.09191674
Paulding31291813.4760155
Bulloch30853882.1133143
Troup30444323106333
Coweta29571945.3863145
Newton28502536.6395297
Barrow25792985.5450263
Jackson23613160.6440192
Walton23272428.6668227
Gordon23264006.9645131
Baldwin23065190.4264178
Coffee22445213.5160325
Colquitt21234676.9339166
Fayette21231806.1357128
Rockdale21162228.3140266
Laurens19754175.8386170
Tift19504775.963238
Unknown19500534
Habersham18704082.9777242
Walker18612673.474396
Effingham17962805.1128114
Chattahoochee174316215.46114
Ware17334833.6363184
Polk17013911.9628131
Thomas16003601.0969175
Spalding15762280.4262207
Toombs14775473.8256112
Catoosa14132054.652284
Camden14122618.51870
Bryan13023326.781492
Decatur12914904.6434100
Stephens12654804.7741130
Liberty12341993.4125117
Wayne12314106.8933115
Emanuel12025303.573785
Appling11606249.6636102
Lumpkin10383070.8215100
Gilmer10303278.482394
Murray10282553.34962
White9973139.3723105
Sumter9593262.0268206
Chattooga9333767.262965
Franklin9243960.741866
Tattnall9223628.351466
Dawson9093364.051186
Union8833485.32593
Burke8793934.291291
Ben Hill8715232.83391
Oconee8652072.53070
Grady8533475.962599
Jefferson8535570.433382
Harris8502448.722592
Mitchell8503853.8345154
Upson8333170.077097
Fannin8223123.12873
Putnam7883600.642775
Jeff Davis7875195.412363
Madison7832594.691165
Peach7692809.1326112
Elbert7674048.56957
Pickens7632275.571067
Washington7603743.471355
Monroe7542719.375388
Lee7472492.4129109
Butts7422947.494455
Pierce6773463.82483
McDuffie6763130.061577
Charlton6464875.11028
Crisp6422880.342383
Jones6422245.461655
Haralson6352066.921031
Bacon6345559.451648
Dodge6052967.871653
Worth6053003.6732102
Meriwether5952830.641678
Cook5823337.731661
Hart5742198.641671
Greene5693040.022561
Banks5532767.49873
Brooks5523509.892755
Early5515430.713544
Candler5414992.162436
Stewart5358728.991681
Morgan5252743.23640
Bleckley5133995.952734
Telfair5023208.92444
Berrien4912547.211325
Atkinson4815774.31662
Evans4804491.44744
Jenkins4675445.433265
Screven4513244.61147
Clinch4476715.751232
Brantley4462322.671338
Johnson4404554.392260
Towns4313581.521353
Rabun4252502.061154
Lamar4212176.052045
Oglethorpe4162729.661347
Hancock4145053.094468
Seminole3924815.721131
Montgomery3884206.421027
Pike3852041.361131
Dooly3702761.191856
Wheeler3684652.931620
Wilkinson3684126.021769
Irwin3573784.59841
Dade3482153.2622
Terrell3404015.593274
Randolph3395019.252956
Pulaski3353075.372339
Turner3344135.712451
Lanier3183072.17716
Miller3095360.86214
Treutlen3094524.821133
McIntosh3042086.91732
Wilkes2952945.88632
Long2771390.91418
Calhoun2664210.86948
Wilcox2562912.42552
Macon2481909.451049
Echols2466198.0329
Jasper2461732.52420
Lincoln2342880727
Taylor2292877.611232
Heard2271835.08615
Twiggs2162671.281052
Marion1962363.44923
Crawford1951594.7629
Talbot1742825.59826
Warren1643147.79526
Clay1244343.2639
Schley1092066.35216
Baker912920.41620
Glascock491619.8324
Webster441725.49210
Quitman381656.517
Taliaferro271654.4102

