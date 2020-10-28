UPDATE: Georgia reports 355,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,378 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 355,025 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 31,370 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,876 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 27 as the state of Georgia reported 353,372 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,734 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 28.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 29,355 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,378 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 174 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,747 total cases today, Oct. 28. There were 3,068 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 851 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 28 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton312202840.36202611
Gwinnett305963150.514452884
Cobb219772779.834571975
DeKalb212312676.783982348
Non-GA Resident/Unknown147330184676
Hall106945182.481781093
Chatham94463232.98187833
Clayton82532707.34175701
Richmond79643937.9183629
Cherokee71612685.88102533
Bibb66184349.65197911
Muscogee63783328.36174695
Henry62232594.37113288
Clarke57484429.0748245
Whitfield54695224.8964275
Forsyth47721889.8553361
Lowndes44753796.385215
Columbia43862764.9164202
Douglas41142708.2572466
Floyd39753978.3460311
Glynn37344339.49104322
Bartow36373283.3594331
Houston36152301.9894392
Carroll33412781.4176184
Dougherty33003670.54191673
Paulding31761840.7161155
Bulloch30933892.1833144
Troup30684357.09108334
Coweta29711954.5963148
Newton28682552.6595299
Barrow26163028.3751270
Jackson23923202.1441199
Gordon23874112.0445134
Walton23542456.8468230
Baldwin23155210.6864175
Coffee22605250.6960325
Rockdale21362249.3740272
Colquitt21324696.7640168
Fayette21291811.2457133
Laurens20104249.8387174
Tift19644810.1964239
Walker18942720.874497
Unknown18880637
Habersham18844113.5478242
Effingham18272853.5328115
Chattahoochee174716252.67114
Ware17374844.7863190
Polk17113934.9629136
Thomas16053612.3469176
Spalding15992313.762207
Toombs14995555.3556114
Catoosa14442099.722284
Camden14232638.91871
Bryan13183367.661693
Decatur12974927.4434100
Stephens12804861.7441131
Liberty12752059.6425118
Wayne12424143.5933116
Emanuel12045312.393986
Appling11636265.8337103
Murray10512610.47963
Lumpkin10483100.4115101
Gilmer10433319.862394
White10053164.5623106
Sumter9593262.0268206
Chattooga9443811.682966
Franklin9354007.891866
Tattnall9333671.641568
Dawson9153386.261186
Burke8933996.961291
Union8903512.932695
Ben Hill8715232.83391
Oconee8692082.093071
Grady8603504.482599
Jefferson8565590.023384
Harris8512451.62592
Mitchell8473840.2245154
Upson8393192.917097
Fannin8323161.092975
Putnam8003655.472772
Jeff Davis7985268.022363
Madison7892614.571166
Pickens7852341.191068
Peach7762834.726110
Washington7763822.281350
Monroe7622748.225388
Elbert7543979.94956
Lee7482495.7529109
Butts7432951.464456
McDuffie6853171.741577
Pierce6803479.152483
Haralson6502115.751033
Charlton6474882.651028
Crisp6472902.782384
Jones6462259.451655
Bacon6375585.761648
Dodge6123002.211955
Worth6073013.632103
Meriwether5962835.391679
Cook5843349.21661
Hart5762206.31672
Greene5733061.392561
Stewart5679251.11681
Banks5552777.5873
Brooks5543522.62755
Early5505420.863544
Candler5465038.292539
Morgan5312774.58641
Bleckley5144003.742735
Telfair5073240.862444
Berrien4932557.581325
Evans4874556.94745
Atkinson4835798.32662
Jenkins4695468.753265
Brantley46224061339
Clinch4506760.821232
Screven4503237.411147
Towns4413664.621357
Johnson4404554.392260
Rabun4292525.611154
Lamar4232186.392045
Oglethorpe4202755.911348
Hancock4135040.894468
Seminole3934828.011131
Pike3892062.571133
Dooly3742791.041857
Montgomery3734043.81027
Wheeler3694665.571622
Wilkinson3694137.241767
Dade3562202.7623
Irwin3563773.98841
Terrell3414027.43274
Pulaski3393112.092341
Randolph3395019.252956
Turner3354148.092451
Lanier3183072.17716
Miller3135430.26214
Treutlen3114554.111233
McIntosh3082114.37832
Wilkes3002995.81632
Long2761385.89418
Calhoun2704274.18948
Wilcox2572923.782552
Macon2491917.151049
Jasper2471739.56420
Echols2466198.0329
Lincoln2352892.31727
Taylor2322915.311232
Heard2291851.25615
Twiggs2172683.651053
Marion2002411.67923
Crawford1961602.88629
Talbot1742825.59826
Warren1653166.99527
Clay1244343.2639
Schley1092066.35216
Baker912920.41620
Glascock491619.8324
Webster441725.49210
Quitman401743.6817
Taliaferro281715.6902

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Cloudy and windy with rain overnight
Cloudy and windy with rain overnight 90% 82° 74°

Thursday

79° / 52°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 79° 52°

Friday

68° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 68° 52°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 55°

Sunday

72° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 72° 42°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

65° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
75°

75°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
75°

76°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
76°

76°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
76°

76°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
76°

76°

6 AM
Rain
80%
76°

76°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
76°

75°

8 AM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

9 AM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

10 AM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

11 AM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

12 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

1 PM
Showers
40%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories