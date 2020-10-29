UPDATE: Georgia reports 356,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,390 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 356,848 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 31,516 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,923 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 28 as the state of Georgia reported 355,025 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,866 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 29.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 29,569 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,390 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 174 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,753 total cases today, Oct. 29. There were 3,054 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 852 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 29 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton313152848.946262620
Gwinnett307463165.954472897
Cobb220592790.24571982
DeKalb213352689.894012354
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 148420186671
Hall107405204.771781098
Chatham94793244.28188837
Clayton82982722.1178703
Richmond80123961.63185632
Cherokee72192707.63102536
Bibb66324358.86198910
Muscogee63903334.62174697
Henry62692613.54113288
Clarke57874459.1249249
Whitfield55225275.5364277
Forsyth47921897.7754366
Lowndes44963814.1186218
Columbia44152783.1964203
Douglas41352722.0873467
Floyd40404043.460316
Glynn37514359.25104322
Bartow36673310.4396334
Houston36402317.995393
Carroll33602797.2376184
Dougherty33053676.1191673
Paulding31931850.5661156
Bulloch31033904.7733144
Troup30544337.21109337
Coweta29831962.4963151
Newton28782561.5596302
Barrow26313045.7451270
Gordon24144158.5645134
Jackson24083223.5642208
Walton23652468.3268230
Baldwin23165212.9364176
Coffee22745283.2162329
Rockdale21482262.0140274
Colquitt21364705.5740170
Fayette21351816.3457134
Laurens20144258.2988175
Tift19694822.4365241
Walker19102743.864497
Habersham18974141.9278242
Unknown18870739
Effingham18352866.0228117
Chattahoochee175316308.49114
Ware17454867.164191
Polk17283974.0629137
Spalding16112331.0763208
Thomas16103623.670176
Toombs15065581.2956114
Catoosa14612124.442285
Camden14362663.011871
Bryan13213375.321694
Decatur13044954.0334100
Liberty12882080.6425119
Stephens12874888.3341131
Wayne12544183.6333118
Emanuel12095334.453988
Appling11736319.737103
Murray10642642.76965
Lumpkin10533115.215101
Gilmer10523348.512394
White10113183.4523106
Sumter9613268.8268206
Chattooga9603876.282966
Tattnall9423707.061669
Franklin9374016.461867
Dawson9223412.161186
Burke8964010.381291
Union8953532.662695
Ben Hill8775268.853391
Oconee8712086.883073
Grady8663528.932599
Jefferson8575596.553384
Harris8522454.482593
Mitchell8483844.7646154
Upson8433208.137197
Fannin8353172.492975
Putnam8083692.032772
Pickens8052400.841069
Jeff Davis8015287.832363
Madison7982644.41166
Peach7862871.2326110
Washington7763822.281350
Monroe7652759.045489
Elbert7604011.61959
Lee7482495.7530109
Butts7462963.374457
McDuffie6893190.261577
Pierce6823489.382483
Haralson6592145.041134
Crisp6512920.722386
Charlton6474882.651028
Jones6472262.951755
Bacon6385594.531648
Dodge6203041.451955
Worth6093023.5333104
Meriwether5972840.151680
Cook5943406.551661
Hart5782213.971772
Greene5763077.422561
Stewart5689267.421681
Banks5582792.51873
Early5555470.143544
Brooks5533516.252654
Candler5465038.292539
Morgan5352795.49642
Bleckley5164019.322735
Telfair5103260.042444
Berrien4932557.581325
Evans4874556.94745
Atkinson4845810.32662
Jenkins4725503.733265
Brantley4632411.211339
Clinch4536805.891232
Screven4503237.411147
Towns4443689.551357
Johnson4414564.742260
Rabun4322543.271155
Oglethorpe4252788.711348
Lamar4242191.552045
Hancock4135040.894468
Seminole3954852.581131
Pike3932083.781133
Dooly3752798.511857
Montgomery3754065.481027
Wheeler3694665.571723
Wilkinson3684126.021768
Dade3622239.82623
Irwin3583795.19841
Pulaski3433148.812342
Terrell3404015.593274
Randolph3395019.252956
Turner3384185.242451
Lanier3193081.83716
Treutlen3154612.681233
Miller3145447.61214
McIntosh3102128.1832
Wilkes3033025.76632
Long2771390.91418
Calhoun2724305.84948
Wilcox2572923.782552
Macon2521940.251049
Jasper2491753.64421
Echols2466198.0329
Lincoln2352892.31728
Taylor23529531233
Heard2341891.67616
Twiggs2202720.751054
Marion2012423.73923
Crawford1961602.88629
Talbot1752841.83826
Warren1673205.37527
Clay1244343.2639
Schley1092066.35216
Baker922952.5620
Glascock501652.8924
Webster441725.49210
Quitman411787.2717
Taliaferro301838.2402

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 50°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 85° 50°

Friday

68° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

70° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 56°

Sunday

73° / 41°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 73° 41°

Monday

62° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 44°

Wednesday

70° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 70° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories