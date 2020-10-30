UPDATE: Georgia reports 358,225 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,398 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 358,225 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 31,606 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,955 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 29 as the state of Georgia reported 356,848 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,538 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 30.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 29,713 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,398 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 175 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported Chattahoochee total cases today, Oct. 30. There were 3,064 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 852 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 30 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton314282859.226272629
Gwinnett308943181.194492904
Cobb221322799.444581988
DeKalb214412703.264032364
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 149020187671
Hall107855226.581781106
Chatham95003251.46190842
Clayton83622743.1179705
Richmond80433976.96185633
Cherokee72422716.26102538
Bibb66594376.6199906
Muscogee63983338.8175698
Henry63042628.13114294
Clarke58094476.0750249
Whitfield55635314.764282
Forsyth48231910.0554368
Lowndes45033820.0587218
Columbia44402798.9565203
Douglas41472729.9873467
Floyd40724075.4261320
Glynn37604369.7104322
Bartow36893330.2996337
Houston36682335.7395391
Carroll33702805.5577185
Dougherty33073678.33191674
Paulding32041856.9461156
Bulloch31023903.5133144
Troup30644351.41109337
Coweta30001973.6763151
Newton28922574.0196303
Barrow26453061.9551272
Gordon24284182.6747136
Jackson24263247.6642208
Walton23742477.7269231
Baldwin23225226.4365174
Coffee22965334.3263339
Rockdale21512265.1640282
Fayette21451824.8557135
Colquitt21414716.5940170
Laurens20194268.8688175
Tift19734832.2365241
Walker19222761.14597
Habersham19004148.4778242
Effingham18452881.6429119
Unknown18270636
Chattahoochee178316587.59114
Ware17554894.9964191
Polk17363992.4629139
Spalding16172339.7563209
Thomas16153634.8570176
Toombs15115599.8256117
Catoosa14722140.442385
Camden14422674.131870
Bryan13143357.441695
Decatur13084969.2335100
Stephens12884892.1342131
Liberty12862077.4125119
Wayne12584196.9733118
Emanuel12095334.453988
Appling11756330.4838103
Murray10712660.14966
Lumpkin10583129.9915101
Gilmer10493338.962294
White10133189.7524107
Chattooga9673904.552966
Sumter9613268.8268206
Franklin9554093.621867
Tattnall9473726.731669
Dawson9253423.261186
Union9073580.032696
Burke8954005.911291
Ben Hill8785274.863491
Oconee8692082.093173
Grady8673533.012599
Jefferson8575596.553384
Harris8522454.482593
Mitchell8503853.8346154
Upson8403196.717198
Fannin8333164.892774
Putnam8093696.62770
Pickens8072406.81069
Jeff Davis8045307.632363
Madison7992647.711166
Peach7902885.8426108
Washington7783832.131349
Monroe7672766.265585
Elbert7634027.451059
Lee7522509.0930109
Butts7462963.374457
McDuffie6903194.891577
Pierce6863509.852483
Haralson6612151.551134
Crisp6522925.212386
Jones6502273.441754
Charlton6474882.651028
Bacon6385594.531648
Dodge6303090.511957
Worth6093023.5334103
Cook5983429.491661
Meriwether5982844.911680
Hart5872248.441772
Greene5773082.762561
Stewart5699283.731681
Banks5632817.54873
Early5565479.993544
Brooks5533516.252654
Candler5475047.522539
Morgan5362800.71642
Bleckley5174027.112735
Telfair5023208.92444
Berrien4962573.151325
Atkinson4865834.33663
Evans4864547.58746
Jenkins4725503.733265
Brantley4662426.831339
Clinch4566850.961232
Screven4523251.81147
Towns4483722.791357
Johnson4414564.742360
Rabun4342555.051155
Oglethorpe4272801.841348
Lamar4262201.892045
Hancock4145053.094466
Pike3952094.381133
Seminole3944840.291131
Dooly3762805.971857
Montgomery3754065.481027
Wilkinson3714159.661766
Wheeler3704678.211723
Dade3682276.95623
Irwin3593805.79841
Pulaski3433148.812342
Terrell3414027.43274
Randolph3405034.052956
Turner3384185.242451
Lanier3203091.49716
Miller3165482.3214
Treutlen3164627.321233
McIntosh3132148.69832
Wilkes3063055.72634
Long2781395.93418
Calhoun2754353.33949
Wilcox2582935.152553
Macon2521940.251050
Jasper2491753.64420
Echols2466198.0329
Heard2371915.93616
Lincoln2372916.92728
Taylor23529531233
Twiggs2202720.751052
Marion2012423.73923
Crawford1961602.88629
Talbot1762858.07826
Warren1693243.76528
Clay1244343.2639
Schley1092066.35216
Baker922952.5620
Glascock501652.8924
Webster441725.49210
Quitman411787.2717
Taliaferro301838.2402

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

