UPDATE: Georgia reports 362,921 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,429 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 362,921 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 31,735 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,999 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 30 as the state of Georgia reported 358,225 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,016 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 1.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 30,206 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,429 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 6429 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,804 total cases today, Nov. 1. There were 3,071 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 858 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton318432896.986282636
Gwinnett313483227.944522913
Cobb224302837.134601999
DeKalb217442741.464042374
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 151280189672
Hall108715268.261811110
Chatham95483267.89191842
Clayton84852783.45179709
Richmond81934051.13185638
Cherokee73862770.27102538
Bibb67194416.04200909
Muscogee64293354.97175699
Henry64252678.58114294
Clarke58774528.4750253
Whitfield57385481.8964285
Forsyth49201948.4654375
Lowndes45353847.287220
Columbia45172847.4966205
Douglas42152774.7473471
Floyd41354138.4861322
Glynn38004416.19104323
Houston37542390.4995392
Bartow37173355.5796338
Carroll34422865.4978185
Dougherty33203692.79191675
Paulding32611889.9761157
Bulloch31293937.4833147
Troup30714361.35109340
Coweta30301993.4163152
Newton29382614.9596303
Barrow26833105.9451272
Jackson24843325.342209
Gordon24674249.8647137
Walton23972501.7270231
Baldwin23395264.765174
Coffee23085362.264339
Fayette22031874.1957136
Rockdale21972313.6142283
Colquitt21424718.7940170
Laurens20404313.2689176
Tift19874866.5265245
Walker19582812.814698
Unknown19200638
Habersham19104170.3178242
Effingham18642911.3229119
Chattahoochee180416782.96114
Ware17684931.2566195
Polk17524029.2529139
Spalding16342364.3563209
Thomas16263659.6171176
Toombs15265655.4158118
Catoosa15042186.972385
Camden14672720.51870
Decatur13154995.8235100
Bryan13093344.661695
Stephens12934911.1242131
Liberty12872079.0325120
Wayne12684230.3333119
Emanuel12185374.163989
Appling11796352.0338103
Murray11142766.951066
Lumpkin10653150.717101
Gilmer10643386.72293
White10223218.0925108
Chattooga97939532965
Sumter9693296.0368206
Franklin9654136.481868
Tattnall9573766.091670
Dawson9273430.671187
Union9153611.62797
Burke9044046.191291
Ben Hill8875328.933492
Oconee8812110.843173
Grady8723553.3825100
Harris8582471.772594
Jefferson8575596.553385
Mitchell8493849.2946155
Upson8453215.747098
Fannin8383183.892774
Putnam8243765.142770
Pickens8222451.541069
Madison8172707.361166
Jeff Davis8125360.442363
Peach8102958.926108
Washington7993935.571349
Monroe7762798.725585
Elbert7714069.681159
Lee7592532.4530110
Butts7512983.244458
McDuffie7073273.61677
Pierce6903530.312484
Haralson6742193.871134
Crisp6662988.022487
Jones6572297.931754
Charlton6504905.291028
Bacon6385594.531648
Dodge6383129.752155
Cook6163532.721662
Worth6123038.4335103
Hart6022305.891772
Meriwether6002854.421680
Greene5883141.532561
Banks5762882.59874
Stewart5719316.361681
Early5595509.563544
Brooks5533516.252654
Candler5505075.212540
Morgan5462852.96642
Bleckley5144003.742735
Berrien5032609.461426
Telfair4963170.542445
Evans4904585.01746
Atkinson4885858.34763
Jenkins4755538.713265
Brantley4732463.291341
Clinch4616926.081332
Towns4563789.261358
Screven4553273.381147
Johnson4404554.392360
Rabun4372572.711155
Lamar4352248.412045
Oglethorpe4322834.651348
Hancock4195114.124566
Seminole40049141131
Pike3952094.381133
Dooly3802835.821858
Montgomery3794108.85926
Dade3772332.63623
Wilkinson3764215.721765
Wheeler3694665.571723
Irwin3613826.99841
Terrell3424039.213274
Pulaski3413130.452341
Randolph3415048.863057
Turner3394197.622451
Lanier3203091.49716
Wilkes3183175.55735
Miller3175499.65214
McIntosh3162169.29832
Treutlen3134583.391233
Long2811411418
Calhoun2774384.991050
Wilcox2602957.912553
Macon2561971.051050
Jasper2491753.64420
Echols2466198.0329
Heard2431964.43616
Lincoln2422978.46728
Taylor2372978.141233
Twiggs2262794.951051
Marion2052471.96923
Crawford1971611.06629
Talbot1802923.03826
Warren1723301.34628
Clay1244343.2639
Schley1092066.35216
Baker922952.5620
Glascock521719.0124
Webster441725.49210
Quitman411787.2717
Taliaferro311899.5102

