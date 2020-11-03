UPDATE: Georgia reports 364,589 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,440 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 364,589 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 31,893 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,029 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 1 as the state of Georgia reported 362,921 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,738 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 2.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 29,937 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,440 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 176 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,813 total cases today, Nov. 2. There were 3,082 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 859 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONF.
CASES		Ag+CONF. DEATHSPROB. DEATHS
Fulton31971190762927
Gwinnett31473199245220
Cobb22587203446510
DeKalb2188294040418
Non-GA Resident1516383219227
Hall109291591826
Chatham95691171921
Clayton85324841795
Richmond820539818514
Cherokee74416521023
Bibb673617820012
Henry64476211156
Muscogee64401761763
Clarke59011049500
Whitfield578826640
Forsyth4938391540
Lowndes45458008929
Columbia4524586663
Douglas4237402735
Floyd4174234611
Glynn3817691048
Houston3765322961
Bartow3741333964
Carroll3458889787
Dougherty33211821914
Paulding3291548622
Bulloch31303903313
Troup30824421102
Coweta30381022634
Newton2945281962
Barrow2702162520
Jackson2514127424
Gordon2499190472
Walton2407303703
Baldwin234392651
Coffee2316241643
Fayette2217348571
Rockdale2207109421
Colquitt2146329405
Laurens2052320916
Tift1990150657
Walker197818461
Unknown195340961
Habersham191715782
Effingham186738291
Chattahoochee18132311
Ware1775607666
Polk1758175290
Spalding1652289645
Thomas1631126714
Toombs153247584
Catoosa152316230
Camden146540182
Decatur1315132354
Bryan131138161
Stephens13059420
Liberty129324250
Wayne1269148332
Emanuel1223103391
Appling117986380
Murray112611100
Gilmer107441242
Lumpkin107314171
White103112250
Chattooga98950292
Franklin97426181
Sumter970182682
Tattnall95757164
Dawson93128110
Union9265281
Burke904193122
Ben Hill88852343
Oconee886266310
Grady87551253
Harris85939250
Jefferson85734332
Mitchell84957461
Upson846461707
Fannin84026277
Putnam83065270
Pickens82947101
Madison82686115
Peach81682260
Jeff Davis813103254
Washington80973135
Monroe781108551
Elbert778100114
Lee75980301
Butts758124441
McDuffie71293160
Pierce692427242
Haralson676198112
Crisp670177244
Jones66034170
Charlton65180105
Dodge648304218
Bacon63775162
Cook62359161
Worth61266351
Hart60524175
Meriwether602108160
Greene59059252
Banks5831481
Stewart57144170
Early56041350
Brooks55348263
Candler55325252
Morgan54516161
Bleckley515130271
Berrien505941410
Telfair496115243
Evans4913275
Atkinson4895470
Brantley476209131
Jenkins4749320
Towns4644130
Clinch46140130
Screven45631111
Lamar44194202
Johnson43956232
Rabun4393110
Oglethorpe43738131
Hancock4199450
Seminole40024110
Pike397231114
Dade382960
Dooly38052190
Wilkinson37615170
Montgomery3742990
Wheeler36946181
Irwin3621880
Randolph34216300
Terrell34238321
Pulaski34064230
Turner33946241
Miller3233821
Lanier3204173
Wilkes3193070
McIntosh3181281
Treutlen31046120
Long2811740
Calhoun27718100
Wilcox26164252
Macon25734101
Jasper25112342
Echols2461220
Heard2445060
Lincoln2421871
Taylor24059120
Twiggs2275100
Marion2052590
Crawford1971960
Talbot1802180
Warren1722062
Clay124830
Schley1093620
Baker931560
Glascock531020
Webster441120
Quitman411710
Taliaferro31200

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

