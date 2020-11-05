UPDATE: Georgia reports 366,452 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,461 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 366,452 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 32,042 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,072 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 3 as the state of Georgia reported 364,589 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,890 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 4.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 30,453 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,461 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 177 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,815 total cases today, Nov. 4. There were 3,083 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 863 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 4 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesAntigen Positive CasesConfirmed Deaths
Fulton321341978629
Gwinnett316472074453
Cobb227092143466
DeKalb22109978407
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State15004868192
Hall10999164183
Chatham9613125193
Clayton8586498179
Richmond8236414185
Cherokee7498696102
Bibb6767177201
Henry6504636116
Muscogee6461196177
Clarke5917106150
Whitfield58332764
Forsyth497841155
Lowndes456281789
Columbia453861566
Douglas427041975
Floyd422024161
Glynn383273105
Houston378932697
Bartow377435396
Carroll349090478
Paulding332657566
Dougherty3322186193
Bulloch313738933
Troup3083452112
Coweta3048105263
Newton297528796
Barrow271817152
Jackson253113842
Gordon252719148
Walton242030871
Baldwin23479265
Coffee232424364
Fayette222735557
Rockdale222511142
Colquitt215533340
Laurens207732591
Walker20072046
Tift200115165
Unknown19513936
Habersham19221578
Effingham18794129
Chattahoochee1815251
Ware177961067
Polk177519029
Spalding165930565
Thomas163513272
Catoosa15381925
Toombs15344858
Camden14744218
Bryan13193916
Decatur131913336
Stephens1307943
Liberty13042626
Wayne127214836
Emanuel123010739
Appling11828738
Murray11391110
Gilmer10834124
Lumpkin10771517
White10321225
Chattooga9965329
Franklin9802718
Sumter97118668
Tattnall9615616
Dawson9372811
Union932529
Burke90619512
Oconee89327031
Ben Hill8925434
Grady8795325
Harris8634225
Jefferson8603434
Mitchell8535746
Fannin8462727
Upson84647070
Pickens8405210
Putnam8346627
Madison8329111
Peach8168426
Jeff Davis81310325
Washington8137413
Monroe78610855
Elbert78310911
Butts76112544
Lee7608130
McDuffie71610116
Pierce70142924
Haralson69320812
Crisp67217724
Jones6623417
Dodge65330623
Charlton6528210
Bacon6377516
Cook6326116
Worth6126635
Hart6062617
Meriwether60310816
Greene5935925
Banks587148
Stewart5714417
Early5624135
Candler5602525
Brooks5544826
Morgan5471656
Bleckley51813227
Berrien5059614
Telfair49711824
Evans492327
Atkinson491547
Brantley47821213
Jenkins474932
Towns467413
Clinch4624013
Screven4573011
Lamar4459820
Rabun442311
Johnson4395724
Oglethorpe4394013
Hancock419945
Seminole4022511
Pike39823511
Dade39096
Dooly3815219
Wilkinson3781517
Montgomery375309
Wheeler3694618
Irwin365189
Randolph3421630
Terrell3423832
Pulaski3406623
Turner3394624
Miller323402
Lanier320417
McIntosh320127
Wilkes319307
Treutlen3134612
Long284174
Calhoun2811910
Wilcox2616425
Macon2603510
Jasper2511254
Heard249516
Echols246122
Lincoln243187
Taylor2405912
Twiggs229510
Marion2062510
Crawford197196
Talbot181218
Warren172206
Clay12483
Schley110372
Baker96156
Glascock54102
Webster44112
Quitman41171
Taliaferro3120

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

