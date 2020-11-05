UPDATE: Georgia reports 368,368 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,475 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 368,368 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 32,217 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,126 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 4 as the state of Georgia reported 366,452 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,993 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 5.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 30,621 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,475 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 177 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,818 total cases today, Nov. 5. There were 3,090 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 869 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 5 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: