UPDATE: Georgia reports 368,368 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,475 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 368,368 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 32,217 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,126 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 4 as the state of Georgia reported 366,452 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,993 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 5.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 30,621 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,475 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 177 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,818 total cases today, Nov. 5. There were 3,090 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 869 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 5 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN +CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton32328200163127
Gwinnett31787207745620
Cobb22836217646910
DeKalb2226198040717
Non-GA Resident1492687219227
Hall110651661846
Chatham96681271932
Clayton86244981824
Richmond829542818614
Cherokee75367031023
Bibb678218020212
Henry65686451186
Muscogee64751961773
Clarke59511071501
Whitfield592529660
Forsyth5005419550
Lowndes45938219028
Columbia4566635683
Douglas4302417755
Floyd4252264621
Glynn3839721058
Bartow3803364964
Houston3796346971
Carroll3506929808
Paulding3350580662
Dougherty33291861934
Bulloch31453803313
Troup30904531131
Coweta30581060634
Newton2983293992
Barrow2726173520
Jackson2552140434
Gordon2550205482
Walton2429310713
Baldwin235592661
Coffee2331246653
Fayette2239355571
Rockdale2233113421
Colquitt2156334405
Laurens2079333926
Walker204421461
Tift2003154657
Unknown195742550
Habersham193016782
Effingham189043291
Chattahoochee18182511
Polk1791206290
Ware1783613676
Spalding1680308655
Thomas1639139724
Catoosa156021250
Toombs153848583
Camden148943182
Liberty133527260
Bryan132839161
Decatur1323132364
Stephens130810430
Wayne1282151362
Emanuel1241107391
Appling118688380
Murray116111100
Gilmer108742242
Lumpkin108115171
White104012250
Chattooga100555292
Franklin98928181
Sumter974186682
Tattnall96856174
Dawson94228110
Union9386291
Burke911196122
Oconee903270310
Ben Hill89355343
Grady88552253
Harris86942260
Jefferson86134342
Mitchell85557461
Fannin84826297
Upson848475707
Pickens84752102
Putnam84268280
Madison83793115
Peach82090260
Washington81876145
Jeff Davis814103264
Monroe795108551
Elbert792117124
Butts770128441
Lee76182311
McDuffie722102170
Haralson716215152
Pierce704431242
Crisp677178244
Jones66934170
Dodge6563112910
Charlton65385105
Bacon63877173
Cook63764161
Hart61326185
Worth61365351
Meriwether603109160
Greene59359252
Banks5891481
Stewart57244170
Early56641350
Candler56325252
Brooks55451263
Morgan55016761
Bleckley517135271
Berrien505971410
Telfair502119243
Atkinson4915470
Evans4913275
Brantley481213131
Jenkins4749320
Towns4734140
Clinch46641130
Screven45725111
Lamar446101202
Rabun4453110
Oglethorpe44243131
Johnson44057242
Hancock4199450
Seminole40725110
Pike399238114
Dade3961060
Dooly38353190
Wilkinson37915170
Montgomery3702991
Wheeler36946181
Irwin36618100
Terrell34238321
Pulaski34165230
Randolph34116300
Turner34047241
Miller3264021
Wilkes3243070
McIntosh3231271
Lanier3214273
Treutlen31546120
Long2871640
Calhoun28419100
Macon26235101
Wilcox26265252
Heard2515360
Jasper25112742
Echols2461220
Lincoln2441871
Taylor24262120
Twiggs2307100
Marion20625100
Crawford1971960
Talbot1812180
Warren1722062
Clay124830
Schley1103720
Baker971560
Glascock541020
Webster441120
Quitman411710
Taliaferro31200

