UPDATE: Georgia reports 370,106 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,503 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 370,106 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 32,317 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,156 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 5 as the state of Georgia reported 368,368 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,797 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 6.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 32,321 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,503 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 178 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,820 total cases today, Nov. 6. There were 3,096 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 877 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 6 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN +CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton32433209263527
Gwinnett31933217945820
Cobb22913231246710
DeKalb22379102540717
Non-GA Resident1503189819227
Hall111021731846
Chatham96991311942
Clayton86615071834
Richmond835144218814
Cherokee75877531043
Bibb680017820312
Henry65936821186
Muscogee65032491783
Whitfield600129670
Clarke59921093501
Forsyth5037440550
Lowndes46048289028
Columbia4593643683
Douglas4333440765
Floyd4282274641
Glynn3849741058
Houston3825351971
Bartow3820383964
Carroll3536949808
Paulding3367633682
Dougherty33341931934
Bulloch31533813313
Troup30964601130
Coweta30691093634
Newton3006301992
Barrow2735181540
Jackson2580152434
Gordon2558207482
Walton2439327713
Baldwin236292661
Coffee2350248653
Fayette2248363571
Rockdale2243120421
Colquitt2163335405
Laurens2095334936
Walker205722461
Tift2006155667
Unknown197646051
Habersham193619762
Effingham190245291
Chattahoochee18202511
Polk1793225280
Ware1786614676
Spalding1684325665
Thomas1643139724
Catoosa157724250
Toombs153950583
Camden149243182
Liberty133628260
Bryan133039161
Decatur1328134364
Stephens131111430
Wayne1282151362
Emanuel1242109381
Appling118988380
Murray118413110
Gilmer108841242
Lumpkin108315171
White104712260
Chattooga101060292
Franklin99732181
Sumter976186682
Tattnall97156174
Dawson94528110
Union9456291
Burke913198122
Oconee903275320
Ben Hill89554343
Grady88552253
Harris87747260
Jefferson86734352
Washington86276145
Mitchell85657461
Pickens85452102
Upson851477707
Fannin85026297
Putnam84770280
Madison84498115
Peach82190260
Jeff Davis816103274
Elbert798119134
Monroe795109551
Butts774138441
Lee76184311
McDuffie723102170
Haralson719220152
Pierce707431252
Crisp679178244
Jones67235170
Dodge6583142910
Charlton65485105
Cook64765161
Bacon64077163
Hart61527185
Worth61566351
Meriwether604110160
Greene59661252
Banks5911491
Stewart57244170
Early56641350
Candler56225252
Brooks55453263
Morgan55217061
Bleckley518138271
Berrien507981410
Telfair506120243
Evans4923275
Atkinson4915470
Brantley485211131
Towns4774140
Jenkins4769330
Clinch46641130
Screven45725111
Lamar449108202
Rabun4473110
Oglethorpe44545131
Johnson44057242
Hancock4209450
Seminole40726110
Dade4021160
Pike401240124
Dooly38353180
Wilkinson37915170
Montgomery3713191
Irwin37018100
Wheeler36947181
Pulaski34567230
Terrell34339321
Randolph34116300
Turner34149241
Wilkes3283070
Miller3264021
McIntosh3241271
Lanier3234373
Treutlen31546120
Long2881840
Calhoun28619100
Macon26535111
Wilcox26265252
Heard2535660
Jasper25212842
Lincoln2481881
Echols2461220
Taylor24562130
Twiggs2297100
Marion20725100
Crawford1981960
Talbot1842280
Warren1722062
Clay124830
Schley1113720
Baker971660
Glascock541020
Webster441120
Quitman411710
Taliaferro31200

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 64°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 10% 78° 64°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 76° 66°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 77° 67°

Monday

78° / 69°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 78° 69°

Tuesday

78° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 78° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Showers
Showers 50% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories