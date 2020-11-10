UPDATE: Georgia reports 376,054 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,563 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 376,054 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 32,631 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,264 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 9 as the state of Georgia reported 374,181 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,012 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 10.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 35,598 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,563 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 178 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,852 total cases today, Nov. 10. There were 3,122 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 885 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 10 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton32925239764227
Gwinnett32462241846120
Cobb23286263147711
DeKalb22787120241115
Non-GA Resident1530997319528
Hall112652121846
Chatham98051431942
Clayton88425531834
Richmond851851018916
Cherokee77778811063
Bibb685419121012
Henry67067741246
Muscogee65633011783
Whitfield620437700
Clarke60881142501
Forsyth5145520550
Columbia4705693683
Lowndes46898769028
Floyd4395311652
Douglas4385511785
Bartow3901449964
Glynn3889951068
Houston3881378982
Carroll36061056808
Paulding3432741682
Dougherty33541981944
Bulloch31734013314
Troup31225111130
Coweta31111219634
Newton30623401002
Barrow2775205550
Jackson2667176444
Gordon2638266514
Walton2483353723
Baldwin239695671
Coffee2381249653
Fayette2290381581
Rockdale2288138431
Colquitt2180343405
Walker211225471
Laurens2111342976
Tift2030164667
Habersham195320772
Effingham192549291
Unknown189039261
Chattahoochee18522511
Polk1823251290
Ware1802630676
Spalding1718367665
Thomas1652145734
Catoosa164424250
Toombs155249593
Camden151256182
Liberty135933270
Decatur1350140374
Bryan133743161
Stephens133413431
Wayne1302158372
Emanuel1251124401
Murray123015110
Appling119792380
Lumpkin110219181
Gilmer109151252
White107213260
Chattooga104070292
Franklin102347191
Sumter976190682
Tattnall97660194
Union9589301
Dawson95333110
Burke928206122
Oconee916297340
Ben Hill90253343
Washington89378145
Grady89161253
Harris88567260
Jefferson88235352
Pickens87455122
Mitchell86956461
Madison868103125
Upson864485707
Fannin86230297
Putnam85469280
Peach833103260
Jeff Davis819107274
Elbert818156144
Monroe806113561
Butts786142441
Lee76689311
Haralson740286152
McDuffie733104170
Pierce714436252
Crisp687181245
Jones67836170
Dodge6743282913
Charlton65984115
Cook65676161
Bacon64582173
Hart63545195
Meriwether617119190
Worth61468351
Banks6071691
Greene59767252
Early57444350
Stewart57149170
Candler56628252
Brooks55454263
Morgan55217361
Bleckley523141281
Berrien5101001510
Telfair507122253
Atkinson4945570
Evans4943375
Brantley492213131
Towns4885160
Jenkins47910330
Clinch47443130
Lamar462111212
Rabun4624110
Screven45927111
Oglethorpe44947131
Johnson44358252
Hancock4259450
Seminole42238110
Dade4151360
Pike408259124
Dooly38854181
Wilkinson38615170
Irwin37118100
Montgomery3713191
Wheeler37047181
Turner35251251
Pulaski35165230
Terrell34639321
Randolph34220300
Miller3345021
Wilkes3323970
McIntosh3261871
Lanier3244873
Treutlen31948130
Long2901850
Calhoun27824100
Macon26537121
Wilcox26269252
Jasper25613342
Heard2556260
Lincoln2521982
Echols2471320
Taylor24662130
Twiggs2327110
Marion21125100
Crawford2042260
Talbot1932480
Warren1742162
Clay1241930
Schley1173620
Baker1001760
Glascock561320
Webster441220
Quitman433110
Taliaferro32300

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

