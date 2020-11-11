 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 377,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,574 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 377,694 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 32,806 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,333 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 10 as the state of Georgia reported 376,054 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,673 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 11.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 36,200 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,574 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 180 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,854 total cases today, Nov. 11. There were 3,129 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 887 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton33099240164427
Gwinnett32648243446520
Cobb23401266747911
DeKalb22927121841815
Non-GA Resident1527298119628
Hall112912191856
Chatham98341571952
Clayton88845551844
Richmond855853118919
Cherokee78288991083
Bibb688219321012
Henry67367781246
Muscogee65743051803
Whitfield624649700
Clarke61181149501
Forsyth5181524551
Columbia4735753693
Lowndes47088959128
Floyd4427321662
Douglas4405517785
Bartow3930451974
Glynn39061041078
Houston3895390982
Carroll36331088818
Paulding3442748692
Dougherty33572021944
Bulloch31764103315
Troup31295231140
Coweta31201232634
Newton30683471012
Barrow2787208550
Jackson2680175454
Gordon2660271534
Walton2496356723
Baldwin240297671
Coffee2386255673
Rockdale2297142441
Fayette2296383591
Colquitt2183352405
Walker213933471
Laurens2119342986
Tift2035171677
Habersham196022772
Effingham193154291
Unknown192336151
Chattahoochee18542511
Polk1834253300
Ware1806638676
Spalding1723366675
Thomas1658145734
Catoosa165624250
Toombs155451593
Camden152261182
Liberty137634280
Decatur1349143384
Stephens134113451
Bryan134045161
Wayne1304167382
Emanuel1253128413
Murray125218130
Appling119594380
Lumpkin110919181
Gilmer109751272
White107313260
Chattooga104272302
Franklin102348191
Sumter977190682
Tattnall97761194
Union96113311
Dawson95732110
Burke928207122
Oconee920300340
Washington90681145
Ben Hill90455343
Grady89263263
Harris88771260
Jefferson88538362
Pickens87756122
Madison874103125
Mitchell87257471
Fannin86530297
Upson865496717
Putnam85971280
Peach839106260
Elbert821163144
Jeff Davis820107274
Monroe812113581
Butts789142441
Lee76887321
Haralson749303152
McDuffie737110170
Pierce715439262
Crisp685182245
Jones67936170
Dodge6753293013
Charlton66088115
Cook65986161
Bacon64582183
Hart63648195
Banks6211791
Meriwether618119190
Worth61668351
Greene60267262
Early57546350
Stewart57149170
Candler56728262
Brooks55455263
Morgan55418561
Bleckley525144281
Berrien5101041510
Telfair508122253
Atkinson4955570
Brantley494214131
Evans4943375
Towns4925160
Jenkins47910330
Clinch47543130
Lamar465114212
Rabun4634110
Screven46027111
Oglethorpe44948131
Johnson44458252
Hancock4269450
Seminole42542110
Dade4211660
Pike409269124
Dooly39155181
Wilkinson38715180
Irwin37519100
Montgomery3723191
Wheeler37048181
Turner35352251
Pulaski35166240
Terrell34640321
Randolph34320300
Miller3365421
Wilkes3334170
McIntosh3281971
Lanier3264873
Treutlen31950130
Long2901950
Calhoun28124100
Macon26537121
Wilcox26271252
Heard2566370
Jasper25613642
Lincoln2552082
Taylor25062130
Echols2491320
Twiggs2327110
Marion21125100
Crawford2042260
Talbot1932680
Warren1732262
Clay1241930
Schley1173620
Baker1001660
Glascock541320
Webster451220
Quitman432910
Taliaferro32300

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 84° 70°

Thursday

80° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 56°

Friday

77° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 50°

Saturday

75° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 75° 58°

Sunday

78° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 52°

Monday

67° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 42°

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 65° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

3 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

4 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories