 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 380,190 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,594 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 380,190 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 32,947 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,403 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 12 as the state of Georgia reported 377,694 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,547 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 12.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 36,686 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,594 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 182 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,893 total cases today, Nov. 12. There were 3,140 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 891 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED CASESPROBABLE CASES
Fulton33335242164925
Gwinnett32860245647220
Cobb23547268248012
DeKalb23112124042116
Non-GA Resident1526399119828
Hall113612191886
Chatham98891651983
Clayton89505571874
Richmond862455219220
Cherokee79139031093
Bibb691619421212
Henry68027821246
Muscogee65943131823
Whitfield638351710
Clarke61711158501
Forsyth5218530561
Columbia4796788694
Lowndes47399089128
Floyd4466322662
Douglas4430520785
Bartow3961451974
Glynn39131041078
Houston3912396982
Carroll36691113819
Paulding3478751702
Dougherty33582091954
Bulloch31904093416
Troup31405321150
Coweta31321245634
Newton30813521012
Barrow2810214560
Jackson2712177464
Gordon2698273534
Walton2509363743
Baldwin240597681
Coffee2401255673
Fayette2315385591
Rockdale2312143441
Colquitt2185351415
Walker215736471
Laurens21243471036
Tift2050171677
Habersham197022772
Effingham194559291
Unknown191943051
Chattahoochee18932611
Polk1851254300
Ware1809639676
Spalding1732367675
Catoosa166626250
Thomas1663145734
Toombs155851593
Camden153465182
Liberty138034280
Decatur1362144394
Stephens135013451
Bryan134248161
Wayne1317169392
Murray128321130
Emanuel1259129423
Appling120194380
Lumpkin112020191
Gilmer111151272
White108213260
Chattooga104577302
Franklin103251191
Sumter982191692
Tattnall98061194
Union96612311
Dawson96232110
Burke933209122
Oconee926303340
Washington90980156
Ben Hill90555353
Grady89863263
Harris89172260
Jefferson88938362
Pickens88557122
Madison881106125
Mitchell87559471
Upson873497716
Fannin87230307
Putnam86470280
Peach844106260
Elbert830171144
Jeff Davis821107274
Monroe816115591
Butts796143441
Lee76989321
Haralson760308172
McDuffie741118180
Pierce715440262
Crisp691182255
Jones68335170
Dodge6753323013
Cook66887161
Charlton66289115
Bacon64682183
Hart64552195
Banks6301791
Meriwether618120190
Worth61668351
Greene60368262
Early58048360
Stewart57149170
Candler56728262
Morgan55719461
Brooks55555263
Bleckley526148281
Berrien5121041610
Telfair508123253
Atkinson4985580
Evans4963375
Brantley495216131
Towns4935160
Jenkins48110330
Clinch47843130
Lamar470114212
Rabun4674110
Screven46127111
Oglethorpe45048131
Johnson44458252
Seminole43441110
Dade4281660
Hancock4269450
Pike415275124
Dooly39756181
Wilkinson38815180
Irwin37519110
Montgomery3753191
Wheeler37048181
Turner35352251
Pulaski35166240
Terrell34640321
Randolph34420300
Wilkes3374170
Miller3365321
McIntosh3291971
Lanier3284873
Treutlen31951130
Long2911950
Calhoun28124100
Macon26539131
Wilcox26272252
Heard2606470
Jasper25613842
Lincoln2562082
Taylor25062130
Echols2491320
Twiggs2327110
Marion21126100
Crawford2042260
Talbot1942780
Warren1742262
Clay1241930
Schley1183620
Baker1021760
Glascock561420
Webster451220
Quitman432910
Taliaferro32400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

