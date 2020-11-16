UPDATE: Georgia reports 387,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,641 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 387,930 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 33,265 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,471 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 13 as the state of Georgia reported 382,505 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 990 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 16.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 38,306 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,641 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 184 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,909 total cases today, Nov. 16. There were 3,184 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 898 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES ANTIGEN+ CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS Fulton 33980 2516 651 26 Gwinnett 33597 2490 474 21 Cobb 24055 2771 482 13 DeKalb 23672 1289 425 16 Non-GA Resident 15649 1053 200 27 Hall 11493 227 188 6 Chatham 10008 188 199 3 Clayton 9110 565 188 4 Richmond 8828 588 192 20 Cherokee 8169 975 109 4 Bibb 7011 220 213 12 Henry 6920 836 125 6 Whitfield 6731 73 71 0 Muscogee 6641 318 184 3 Clarke 6272 1165 50 1 Forsyth 5343 543 56 1 Columbia 4953 843 69 4 Lowndes 4821 965 93 28 Floyd 4608 364 67 2 Douglas 4521 540 79 5 Bartow 4052 484 98 4 Glynn 3984 111 108 8 Houston 3974 413 99 2 Carroll 3743 1178 81 9 Paulding 3553 759 70 2 Dougherty 3376 220 197 5 Bulloch 3212 420 34 17 Coweta 3195 1274 64 4 Troup 3184 549 115 1 Newton 3120 381 102 2 Barrow 2861 216 56 0 Jackson 2799 182 46 4 Gordon 2783 298 54 4 Walton 2567 367 75 3 Coffee 2445 268 68 3 Baldwin 2426 107 68 1 Fayette 2373 389 61 1 Rockdale 2345 146 46 1 Walker 2235 57 49 1 Colquitt 2200 368 41 5 Laurens 2141 353 103 6 Unknown 2086 440 5 1 Tift 2078 186 67 7 Habersham 2029 24 76 2 Effingham 1974 71 29 1 Chattahoochee 1909 28 1 1 Polk 1885 281 30 1 Ware 1837 647 70 6 Spalding 1759 372 68 6 Catoosa 1730 27 26 0 Thomas 1685 150 74 4 Camden 1574 70 18 2 Toombs 1573 54 59 3 Liberty 1400 47 28 0 Murray 1385 29 16 0 Decatur 1380 152 40 4 Stephens 1374 13 46 1 Bryan 1355 51 17 1 Wayne 1334 180 41 2 Emanuel 1262 133 43 3 Appling 1209 93 39 0 Lumpkin 1145 26 19 1 Gilmer 1130 52 26 3 White 1106 15 26 0 Chattooga 1067 91 30 2 Franklin 1058 49 19 1 Sumter 987 194 69 2 Tattnall 987 61 19 4 Union 982 14 31 1 Dawson 980 33 11 0 Burke 955 214 12 2 Oconee 944 312 34 0 Pickens 940 58 13 2 Washington 920 97 16 6 Ben Hill 912 56 35 3 Fannin 907 32 30 6 Jefferson 907 44 37 2 Madison 901 104 12 5 Grady 900 66 26 3 Harris 898 72 26 0 Upson 884 515 71 6 Mitchell 877 65 47 1 Putnam 870 75 28 0 Peach 862 112 27 0 Elbert 844 191 14 4 Monroe 826 119 59 1 Jeff Davis 825 111 27 4 Butts 822 148 45 1 Haralson 784 356 17 3 Lee 776 93 32 1 McDuffie 750 124 19 0 Pierce 722 447 26 2 Jones 701 36 17 0 Crisp 698 189 26 5 Dodge 688 334 30 13 Cook 684 94 16 1 Charlton 668 89 11 5 Hart 655 62 20 5 Bacon 650 83 18 3 Banks 644 19 9 1 Meriwether 621 124 19 0 Worth 620 70 35 1 Greene 606 71 26 2 Early 591 46 36 0 Stewart 571 49 17 0 Candler 568 34 26 3 Morgan 559 199 6 1 Brooks 558 56 26 3 Bleckley 531 152 28 1 Berrien 519 113 17 10 Telfair 512 124 25 3 Towns 508 20 16 6 Brantley 503 220 14 1 Evans 502 33 7 5 Atkinson 501 60 8 0 Rabun 499 4 11 0 Jenkins 484 10 33 0 Clinch 482 44 13 0 Lamar 482 117 22 3 Screven 463 28 11 1 Oglethorpe 457 50 13 1 Johnson 454 58 27 2 Seminole 449 44 12 0 Dade 437 16 6 0 Hancock 431 11 45 0 Pike 421 285 12 4 Dooly 397 57 18 1 Wilkinson 397 17 18 0 Irwin 383 21 11 0 Montgomery 380 32 9 1 Wheeler 370 50 17 1 Pulaski 358 66 24 0 Turner 356 52 25 1 Terrell 347 40 32 1 Wilkes 346 53 7 0 Miller 345 56 2 1 Randolph 344 20 30 0 McIntosh 336 20 7 1 Lanier 329 52 7 3 Treutlen 323 52 13 1 Long 294 19 5 0 Calhoun 282 24 10 0 Macon 272 39 13 1 Heard 267 71 7 0 Wilcox 267 70 26 2 Lincoln 265 25 8 2 Jasper 264 141 4 2 Taylor 252 64 13 0 Echols 251 14 2 0 Twiggs 234 8 13 0 Marion 213 26 10 0 Crawford 210 23 6 0 Talbot 194 27 8 0 Warren 176 24 6 2 Clay 125 19 3 0 Schley 118 36 2 0 Baker 102 17 6 0 Glascock 59 15 2 0 Webster 45 14 2 0 Quitman 43 31 1 0 Taliaferro 33 4 0 0