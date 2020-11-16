 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 387,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,641 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 387,930 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 33,265 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,471 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 13 as the state of Georgia reported 382,505 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 990 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 16.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 38,306 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,641 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 184 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,909 total cases today, Nov. 16. There were 3,184 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 898 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 16 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton33980251665126
Gwinnett33597249047421
Cobb24055277148213
DeKalb23672128942516
Non-GA Resident15649105320027
Hall114932271886
Chatham100081881993
Clayton91105651884
Richmond882858819220
Cherokee81699751094
Bibb701122021312
Henry69208361256
Whitfield673173710
Muscogee66413181843
Clarke62721165501
Forsyth5343543561
Columbia4953843694
Lowndes48219659328
Floyd4608364672
Douglas4521540795
Bartow4052484984
Glynn39841111088
Houston3974413992
Carroll37431178819
Paulding3553759702
Dougherty33762201975
Bulloch32124203417
Coweta31951274644
Troup31845491151
Newton31203811022
Barrow2861216560
Jackson2799182464
Gordon2783298544
Walton2567367753
Coffee2445268683
Baldwin2426107681
Fayette2373389611
Rockdale2345146461
Walker223557491
Colquitt2200368415
Laurens21413531036
Unknown208644051
Tift2078186677
Habersham202924762
Effingham197471291
Chattahoochee19092811
Polk1885281301
Ware1837647706
Spalding1759372686
Catoosa173027260
Thomas1685150744
Camden157470182
Toombs157354593
Liberty140047280
Murray138529160
Decatur1380152404
Stephens137413461
Bryan135551171
Wayne1334180412
Emanuel1262133433
Appling120993390
Lumpkin114526191
Gilmer113052263
White110615260
Chattooga106791302
Franklin105849191
Sumter987194692
Tattnall98761194
Union98214311
Dawson98033110
Burke955214122
Oconee944312340
Pickens94058132
Washington92097166
Ben Hill91256353
Fannin90732306
Jefferson90744372
Madison901104125
Grady90066263
Harris89872260
Upson884515716
Mitchell87765471
Putnam87075280
Peach862112270
Elbert844191144
Monroe826119591
Jeff Davis825111274
Butts822148451
Haralson784356173
Lee77693321
McDuffie750124190
Pierce722447262
Jones70136170
Crisp698189265
Dodge6883343013
Cook68494161
Charlton66889115
Hart65562205
Bacon65083183
Banks6441991
Meriwether621124190
Worth62070351
Greene60671262
Early59146360
Stewart57149170
Candler56834263
Morgan55919961
Brooks55856263
Bleckley531152281
Berrien5191131710
Telfair512124253
Towns50820166
Brantley503220141
Evans5023375
Atkinson5016080
Rabun4994110
Jenkins48410330
Clinch48244130
Lamar482117223
Screven46328111
Oglethorpe45750131
Johnson45458272
Seminole44944120
Dade4371660
Hancock43111450
Pike421285124
Dooly39757181
Wilkinson39717180
Irwin38321110
Montgomery3803291
Wheeler37050171
Pulaski35866240
Turner35652251
Terrell34740321
Wilkes3465370
Miller3455621
Randolph34420300
McIntosh3362071
Lanier3295273
Treutlen32352131
Long2941950
Calhoun28224100
Macon27239131
Heard2677170
Wilcox26770262
Lincoln2652582
Jasper26414142
Taylor25264130
Echols2511420
Twiggs2348130
Marion21326100
Crawford2102360
Talbot1942780
Warren1762462
Clay1251930
Schley1183620
Baker1021760
Glascock591520
Webster451420
Quitman433110
Taliaferro33400
  • Demographics

