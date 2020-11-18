 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 393,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,683 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 393,980 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 33,667 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,536 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 16 as the state of Georgia reported 391,466 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,562 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 18.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 39,752 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,683 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 185 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1906 total cases today, Nov. 18. There were 3,206 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 906 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton34839254265326
Gwinnett34147256647624
Cobb24558285748713
DeKalb24162130642817
Non-GA Resident15743110220428
Hall116772361897
Chatham101072171995
Clayton92405791905
Richmond889561919220
Cherokee837110301104
Bibb708122321513
Henry70448641256
Whitfield6826106760
Muscogee66833191853
Clarke63431177511
Forsyth5559557571
Columbia5007907714
Lowndes488810019330
Floyd4704394692
Douglas4610548795
Bartow4156514996
Houston40564301012
Glynn40031221088
Carroll37961218819
Paulding3655771712
Dougherty33782351975
Coweta33021320654
Bulloch32254243417
Troup32065501152
Newton31803891053
Barrow2915218560
Gordon2852313545
Jackson2852193484
Walton2610369753
Coffee2472286684
Baldwin2449124681
Fayette2415405611
Rockdale2381150471
Walker229764501
Colquitt2210377416
Laurens21453601046
Tift2112204678
Habersham206826762
Unknown203446321
Effingham199794291
Polk1912293321
Chattahoochee19062712
Ware1857666708
Catoosa180927260
Spalding1786379686
Thomas1690154744
Camden159780182
Toombs159157593
Murray145042180
Liberty140656280
Stephens139116461
Decatur1379161405
Bryan136953161
Wayne1341184432
Emanuel1265135434
Appling121195390
Lumpkin117726191
Gilmer114754273
White114615260
Franklin108151191
Chattooga107792302
Dawson101334110
Union101013311
Sumter991195692
Tattnall98961195
Burke965216122
Pickens96467132
Oconee954320340
Fannin92436306
Washington924104166
Jefferson91645382
Madison913105125
Ben Hill91262353
Harris90671270
Grady89870273
Upson894535716
Mitchell87968471
Peach878114270
Putnam87276280
Elbert855219154
Monroe851127592
Butts829149451
Jeff Davis828113274
Haralson806374173
Lee777111321
McDuffie759134191
Pierce724454263
Jones70939180
Crisp698196266
Dodge6973423013
Cook694108161
Charlton67394116
Hart66869205
Banks66420101
Bacon65785184
Meriwether623125190
Worth62277351
Greene61475262
Early59147360
Candler56834263
Stewart56849170
Morgan56520771
Brooks56258264
Bleckley538157301
Berrien5231181710
Towns51920186
Rabun5135110
Telfair513127253
Brantley505229141
Atkinson5046380
Evans5033375
Lamar490122223
Jenkins48510330
Clinch48245130
Screven46330111
Oglethorpe45955131
Johnson45461272
Seminole45049120
Dade4481670
Hancock44112450
Pike425294124
Wilkinson40122180
Dooly39960181
Irwin38426120
Montgomery3833291
Wheeler37050171
Pulaski36267240
Turner35857251
Wilkes3496370
Terrell34841321
Miller3445721
Randolph34420300
McIntosh3372071
Lanier3305473
Treutlen32752131
Long2961950
Macon27740141
Calhoun27124100
Heard2697170
Wilcox26977262
Jasper26515642
Lincoln2653082
Taylor25470130
Echols2521620
Twiggs2379140
Marion21426100
Crawford2132360
Talbot1982580
Warren1792862
Clay1252030
Schley1193720
Baker1021860
Glascock591720
Webster461420
Quitman443110
Taliaferro33400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

