UPDATE: Georgia reports 396,641 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,714 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 396,641 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 33,778 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,569 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 16 as the state of Georgia reported 393,980 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,735 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 19.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 40,505 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,714 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 186 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,914 total cases today, Nov. 19. There were 3,217 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 914 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton35089254965326
Gwinnett34400257347824
Cobb24751289048613
DeKalb24361131342817
Non-GA Resident15692113020728
Hall117332411897
Chatham101872242006
Clayton93115841895
Richmond897567019120
Cherokee846810471124
Bibb709822621513
Henry70938791256
Whitfield6926123750
Muscogee67143371863
Clarke63771183511
Forsyth5620563601
Columbia5047953714
Lowndes492110199430
Floyd4741425703
Douglas4635560805
Bartow4183537996
Houston40744381012
Glynn40111231088
Carroll382512558010
Paulding3715779712
Dougherty33832451985
Coweta33521337664
Bulloch32404263517
Troup32175581152
Newton32003971053
Barrow2949222560
Jackson2878195474
Gordon2871348555
Walton2629379753
Coffee2488292694
Baldwin2450128681
Fayette2442413611
Rockdale2404151471
Walker233267491
Colquitt2209379416
Laurens21513601066
Tift2129211678
Habersham210827772
Effingham2009100301
Unknown199346520
Polk1920318321
Chattahoochee19142812
Ware1862675698
Catoosa183029270
Spalding1804383696
Thomas1690160774
Camden161980182
Toombs159857593
Murray148748200
Liberty141661280
Stephens139517461
Bryan138355161
Decatur1382169415
Wayne1346190432
Emanuel1267138434
Appling121396390
Lumpkin118927191
White117515260
Gilmer115856274
Franklin109753191
Chattooga107798302
Dawson102636110
Union101413321
Sumter993195692
Tattnall99161196
Burke968217122
Pickens96867132
Oconee959322330
Fannin93236306
Madison931105135
Jefferson92545382
Washington925109176
Ben Hill91662353
Harris91472270
Grady89772273
Upson897540716
Peach885114270
Mitchell87870471
Putnam87676280
Elbert864219154
Monroe859129592
Butts833151451
Jeff Davis826114274
Haralson816390183
Lee781112321
McDuffie763137191
Pierce725457263
Jones71241180
Cook702110161
Crisp700201266
Dodge6993433413
Banks68220111
Hart67875205
Charlton67795116
Bacon65885184
Meriwether623126190
Worth62280351
Greene62075262
Early59447360
Candler56835263
Stewart56849170
Morgan56720971
Brooks56459264
Bleckley538158291
Berrien5261201710
Rabun5235110
Towns52020186
Brantley514232151
Telfair513127253
Evans5073375
Atkinson5066380
Lamar497123233
Jenkins48610340
Clinch48245130
Oglethorpe46556131
Screven46331111
Johnson45762272
Dade4521670
Seminole45149120
Hancock44912450
Pike430299124
Dooly40460181
Wilkinson40221180
Irwin39028110
Montgomery3843391
Wheeler37050171
Pulaski36567240
Turner36063251
Wilkes3546470
Terrell34642321
Randolph34420300
Miller3435821
McIntosh3372171
Lanier3305473
Treutlen32751131
Long2992050
Macon28041141
Heard2717170
Calhoun27024100
Wilcox27080262
Jasper26616442
Lincoln2663182
Taylor25674130
Echols2521620
Twiggs2408140
Crawford2152360
Marion21426100
Talbot1982680
Warren1802862
Clay1252230
Schley1193720
Baker1021860
Glascock611720
Webster461420
Quitman443210
Taliaferro33500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

