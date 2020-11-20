 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 399,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,733 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 399,410 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 33,897 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,591 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 19 as the state of Georgia reported 396,641 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,880 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 20.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 41,185 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,733 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 186 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,914 total cases today, Nov. 20. There were 3,232 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 919 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton35343258765426
Gwinnett34634260247926
Cobb24957294248713
DeKalb24588132942917
Non-GA Resident15746113320731
Hall117882471908
Chatham102442312006
Clayton93705861925
Richmond905268519120
Cherokee854110611114
Henry71658991266
Bibb712823421713
Whitfield7024136750
Muscogee67333421864
Clarke64021200511
Forsyth5674564601
Columbia5107972714
Lowndes494510449430
Floyd4768436713
Douglas4683570815
Bartow4217545996
Houston41024431022
Glynn40241291088
Carroll388612728110
Paulding3760785722
Coweta33911354664
Dougherty33912461985
Bulloch32454293517
Troup32325651152
Newton32124051053
Barrow2987225560
Jackson2921198474
Gordon2892351555
Walton2646385753
Coffee2504298695
Fayette2481430611
Baldwin2462128681
Rockdale2419153482
Walker237874491
Colquitt2205379416
Laurens21513631076
Tift2145211678
Habersham213329772
Unknown201942620
Effingham2018102301
Polk1925322331
Chattahoochee19142812
Ware1877678708
Catoosa186232280
Spalding1812391696
Thomas1693171774
Camden163180182
Toombs160260592
Murray151356200
Liberty142566280
Stephens141317462
Bryan138957161
Decatur1377174405
Wayne1351190432
Emanuel1268139434
Appling121897390
Lumpkin120326191
White119116260
Gilmer115563274
Franklin110356192
Chattooga108498312
Dawson103837110
Union102213321
Sumter998195692
Tattnall99365196
Burke975220122
Oconee966330340
Pickens95890132
Washington935114177
Madison934113135
Fannin93337296
Jefferson93144382
Ben Hill92062354
Harris91973270
Upson905549716
Grady89575273
Peach890114270
Putnam88077280
Mitchell87572471
Elbert866232155
Monroe864130592
Butts842153451
Jeff Davis828115274
Haralson821399183
Lee786121321
McDuffie772137191
Pierce728458263
Jones71741180
Cook714114161
Dodge7033493414
Crisp700203266
Banks68520111
Charlton68097116
Hart68079206
Bacon65985194
Meriwether626128190
Greene62376262
Worth62280351
Early59260360
Candler56835263
Morgan56821871
Stewart56851170
Brooks56468264
Bleckley538158291
Berrien5371241710
Rabun5275110
Towns52320187
Telfair516128253
Brantley515233151
Atkinson5116490
Evans5073375
Lamar503129233
Clinch48546130
Jenkins48410340
Oglethorpe46756131
Screven46431111
Dade4621870
Johnson45764272
Hancock45412450
Seminole45452120
Pike437309124
Dooly40761181
Wilkinson40221180
Irwin39527111
Montgomery3843391
Wheeler36950161
Pulaski36768240
Turner36263251
Wilkes3556470
Terrell34744321
McIntosh3442171
Randolph34420300
Miller3435821
Lanier3325573
Treutlen32852131
Long3001950
Macon28041141
Heard2757270
Wilcox27379262
Lincoln2693282
Calhoun26824110
Jasper26716842
Taylor25775130
Echols2531720
Twiggs2418141
Crawford2172360
Marion21326100
Talbot1982680
Warren1842762
Clay1252330
Schley1193720
Baker1031860
Glascock631720
Webster461620
Quitman443310
Taliaferro33400

