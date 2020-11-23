 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 406,220 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,783 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 406,220 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 34,083 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,644 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 20 as the state of Georgia reported 399,410 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,827 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 23.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 44,836 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,783 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 187 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,920 total cases today, Nov. 23. There were 3,246 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 929 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 23 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton35973300865628
Gwinnett35203292048426
Cobb25437332748813
DeKalb25098149443017
Non-GA Resident16128122920835
Hall119412901918
Chatham103582332006
Clayton95026471925
Richmond920070819421
Cherokee876112861114
Henry73229871267
Whitfield7273143770
Bibb717824521713
Muscogee67833531874
Clarke64771244531
Forsyth5851647601
Columbia52041005714
Lowndes504010639430
Floyd4847511714
Douglas4764684815
Bartow4292641996
Houston41664691042
Glynn40631311108
Carroll398113468311
Paulding38341000742
Coweta34541552674
Dougherty34022531995
Newton32694321063
Bulloch32674373517
Troup32465971163
Barrow3041252560
Jackson2992217484
Gordon2952384555
Walton2718423753
Fayette2538505611
Coffee2533306695
Baldwin2476129681
Rockdale2469169502
Walker244587491
Colquitt2195363416
Habersham218529772
Laurens21773671066
Tift2176210678
Unknown207042821
Effingham2045106311
Polk1949399331
Catoosa192134290
Chattahoochee19202812
Ware1888682718
Spalding1845450706
Thomas1704182774
Camden168182182
Murray162359210
Toombs162061603
Liberty143776280
Stephens143618462
Wayne1416194442
Bryan140157161
Decatur1376182405
Emanuel1269141424
White122917270
Appling122297380
Lumpkin121526191
Gilmer117862264
Franklin112059193
Chattooga1092109312
Dawson105539110
Union103513331
Sumter1005199692
Tattnall1001129196
Oconee983340350
Burke981222122
Pickens97793132
Madison963126136
Washington952113187
Fannin94939296
Jefferson94243381
Harris92976270
Ben Hill92263354
Upson912556716
Peach908121270
Grady90184274
Putnam88882300
Mitchell88475481
Elbert880240166
Monroe877131592
Butts856173451
Haralson851423193
Jeff Davis833118284
Lee798120321
McDuffie777138201
Pierce730458263
Cook726113161
Jones72645200
Dodge7063503614
Banks70424111
Crisp700203266
Hart69886206
Charlton68599116
Bacon66285194
Meriwether630138190
Greene62882262
Worth62085351
Early60475360
Candler58035263
Stewart57350170
Morgan57222071
Brooks56668264
Berrien5551261710
Rabun5486110
Bleckley544160292
Towns53220198
Brantley523237151
Lamar522143233
Evans5173475
Telfair517129253
Atkinson5146490
Clinch48846130
Jenkins48611340
Oglethorpe47857131
Dade4741970
Screven46729112
Seminole46360120
Johnson46063273
Hancock45513450
Pike448324124
Dooly41562181
Wilkinson40621180
Irwin40128111
Montgomery3863391
Wheeler37050161
Pulaski36869240
Turner36465251
Wilkes3586370
Terrell34844321
McIntosh3462171
Miller3465821
Randolph34421300
Lanier3335673
Treutlen32852131
Long3041950
Macon28541141
Heard2807770
Wilcox27982262
Lincoln2773982
Calhoun27024110
Jasper26917242
Taylor26576130
Echols2551620
Twiggs2448141
Crawford2202460
Marion21427100
Talbot1982780
Warren1842762
Clay1252430
Schley1203720
Baker1031860
Glascock631720
Webster461620
Quitman443310
Taliaferro34400

