 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 411,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,839 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 411,002 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 34,413 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,694 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 24 as the state of Georgia reported 408,644 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,387 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 25.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 46,907 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,839 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 186 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,951 total cases today, Nov. 25. There were 3,267 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 938 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 25 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton36563312965828
Gwinnett35671300148729
Cobb25791343249213
DeKalb25374153843218
Non-GA Resident16063132620835
Hall121223101918
Chatham104482512027
Clayton96216661946
Richmond926578719523
Cherokee890013741114
Henry740310401287
Whitfield7379217810
Bibb722226521714
Muscogee68393871864
Clarke65491272542
Forsyth5952661611
Columbia52351083714
Lowndes511511219433
Floyd4924528735
Douglas4870708826
Bartow4369664996
Houston42124961042
Glynn40951501118
Carroll400914028211
Paulding39271042742
Coweta35081611674
Dougherty34122661985
Newton33234591063
Bulloch32834453518
Troup32676071163
Barrow3105253560
Jackson3040222514
Gordon3016398535
Walton2753431753
Fayette2575549601
Coffee2560324715
Rockdale2504181502
Walker249096492
Baldwin2488145692
Habersham223531802
Tift2211236678
Colquitt2200362416
Laurens21893821076
Effingham2060118321
Unknown202544111
Catoosa197249291
Polk1969415321
Chattahoochee19512812
Ware1897697708
Spalding1870481716
Thomas1718193774
Camden171187182
Murray167774221
Toombs162863604
Liberty145975290
Stephens145620452
Wayne1434202443
Bryan141968161
Decatur1379192415
Emanuel1272145424
White125818270
Lumpkin124028191
Appling122497380
Gilmer118365294
Franklin113962193
Chattooga1107113312
Dawson108839110
Union104816341
Sumter1015204692
Tattnall1006129197
Oconee997344350
Pickens99396132
Burke987230123
Madison979131136
Fannin96741306
Washington962119197
Jefferson94245381
Harris93885280
Ben Hill92666354
Upson922567716
Peach918128270
Grady90794274
Elbert895261186
Putnam89383300
Mitchell88887481
Monroe888135592
Butts863186451
Haralson860435193
Jeff Davis832125284
Lee808122321
McDuffie781145201
Cook747121161
Pierce734463263
Jones73248200
Banks72228111
Crisp711211266
Dodge7103503713
Hart70294207
Charlton687102116
Bacon66285194
Greene63383262
Meriwether630146190
Worth62593353
Early60976360
Candler58036267
Morgan57723071
Stewart57350170
Brooks57278264
Berrien5671331710
Rabun5577110
Bleckley545162293
Towns54120208
Lamar536155233
Brantley533243171
Atkinson5196990
Evans5193685
Telfair517130253
Clinch48946130
Dade4882370
Jenkins48612340
Oglethorpe48563131
Hancock47414460
Seminole47062120
Screven46830112
Johnson46263273
Pike457332124
Dooly42163181
Wilkinson40824180
Irwin40431111
Montgomery3893391
Pulaski37071240
Wheeler37052181
Turner36874251
Wilkes3606670
McIntosh3532381
Terrell34945321
Randolph34622300
Miller3455921
Lanier3345873
Treutlen32854131
Long3072250
Macon28643141
Wilcox28485252
Heard2817970
Lincoln2784282
Jasper27418642
Calhoun27023110
Taylor26878130
Echols2561920
Twiggs2469141
Crawford2202561
Marion21928100
Talbot2002880
Warren1852762
Clay1252430
Schley1203720
Baker1031860
Glascock631720
Webster461620
Quitman443610
Taliaferro35400

