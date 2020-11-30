 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 422,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,938 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 422,133 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 34,824 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,778 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 25 as the state of Georgia reported 411,002 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,535 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 30.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 49,430 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,938 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 188 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,992 total cases today, Nov. 30. There were 3,305 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 956 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 30 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton37469332567034
Gwinnett36754315249432
Cobb26408366749313
DeKalb26008163743620
Non-GA Resident17104142521143
Hall124253341938
Chatham106342932037
Clayton98306851958
Richmond953084819624
Cherokee919114891134
Henry768510731307
Whitfield7640231830
Bibb736431421817
Muscogee69384171884
Clarke66881291542
Forsyth6233697611
Columbia53951131725
Lowndes521511729432
Floyd5066552776
Douglas4965757826
Bartow45097021016
Houston43185571043
Glynn415117311110
Carroll412315228211
Paulding40311123764
Coweta36531768684
Dougherty34382751995
Newton33984901053
Bulloch33054583519
Troup33056371173
Barrow3218264570
Jackson3180246516
Gordon3086415555
Walton2886451773
Fayette2702595611
Coffee2642324728
Rockdale2592193544
Walker2588103502
Baldwin2525146692
Habersham231538802
Tift2303243678
Laurens22303981078
Colquitt2212360416
Effingham2095117321
Catoosa206254291
Unknown205539010
Polk2015461331
Chattahoochee19923012
Spalding1939493736
Ware1910703718
Murray177094231
Camden176592182
Thomas1745200774
Toombs164762607
Stephens151421452
Liberty148579290
Wayne1465202453
Bryan143671162
Decatur1385199416
White130520270
Emanuel1279151434
Lumpkin126824191
Appling123398381
Gilmer121969294
Franklin118265194
Chattooga1130124312
Dawson112840110
Union107515351
Oconee1044359350
Sumter1036207692
Pickens1034101133
Madison1020137136
Tattnall1017129197
Burke1002241123
Fannin99241306
Washington9821312011
Harris95687280
Jefferson95347381
Peach946133280
Ben Hill94466354
Upson942579717
Elbert928265187
Grady91895274
Monroe915140592
Putnam90784300
Mitchell89488482
Butts892198451
Haralson889458203
Jeff Davis837132294
Lee821138321
McDuffie788146201
Cook768122171
Banks76428121
Jones74751200
Pierce740465263
Hart737105209
Crisp721214267
Dodge7163543713
Charlton694106117
Bacon66585204
Worth64792353
Greene64587262
Meriwether636157190
Early61576360
Brooks59583264
Berrien5861431711
Morgan58623571
Candler58036277
Rabun5808110
Stewart57450170
Towns55520218
Lamar554161233
Bleckley549163303
Brantley549245181
Atkinson5267290
Evans5213685
Telfair520129253
Oglethorpe50163131
Dade4952770
Clinch49045130
Jenkins48712340
Hancock47915460
Seminole47862120
Screven46931113
Pike468344125
Johnson46564283
Dooly42563181
Irwin41529112
Wilkinson41425180
Montgomery3943391
Pulaski38170243
Turner37573241
Wheeler37152181
Wilkes3679470
McIntosh3622581
Miller3535721
Terrell35145321
Randolph34623301
Lanier3386373
Treutlen33154131
Long3142150
Macon29445141
Heard29010070
Wilcox28888252
Jasper28619552
Lincoln2824382
Taylor27784130
Calhoun27321110
Echols2592021
Twiggs2519144
Crawford2302761
Marion22028100
Talbot2012980
Warren1872862
Clay1262430
Schley1253820
Baker1071860
Glascock631720
Webster461620
Quitman443610
Taliaferro37400

