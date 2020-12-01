 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 424,929 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,958 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 424,929 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 35,063 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,798 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 30 as the state of Georgia reported 422,133 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,892 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 1.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 51,476 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,958 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 188 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,998 total cases today, Dec. 1. There were 3,316 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 961 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 1 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton37784344767034
Gwinnett37061327149632
Cobb26605380649615
DeKalb26174170243821
Non-GA Reside17213150121250
Hall125413661958
Chatham106813002037
Clayton98837021958
Richmond956988219624
Cherokee924715901134
Henry774311441309
Whitfield7695253831
Bibb741132721818
Muscogee69584491884
Clarke67251307541
Forsyth6302729621
Columbia54111188725
Lowndes524112109432
Floyd5090554778
Douglas5028788827
Bartow45447381017
Houston43425771043
Glynn415617711110
Carroll413815548313
Paulding40741192794
Coweta36751821684
Dougherty34513221995
Newton34155121053
Troup33166541164
Bulloch33064623520
Barrow3260272570
Jackson3213265516
Gordon3109423555
Walton2913465773
Fayette2742617611
Coffee2652339729
Rockdale2606200544
Walker2599104502
Baldwin2527151692
Habersham236038802
Tift2323273678
Laurens22344191088
Colquitt2225363416
Effingham2099120321
Catoosa208458291
Unknown207446720
Polk2024470331
Chattahoochee19983012
Spalding1955516736
Ware19117137110
Murray179099231
Camden176295182
Thomas1752206774
Toombs165265608
Stephens154323452
Liberty149380290
Wayne1474201453
Bryan144573162
Decatur1384221415
White131920280
Lumpkin128623191
Emanuel1281153434
Appling1234100382
Gilmer122178294
Franklin118870194
Chattooga1140126312
Dawson113840110
Union108915351
Oconee1056365350
Sumter1043222692
Pickens1042110134
Madison1032143136
Tattnall1017130197
Burke1008246123
Fannin99841306
Washington9841372014
Harris96191280
Jefferson95549381
Peach950139280
Ben Hill94866354
Upson946590718
Elbert930282189
Monroe919146592
Grady918110274
Putnam90888300
Mitchell896107483
Butts895207451
Haralson894461206
Jeff Davis840132294
Lee825160321
McDuffie791149201
Cook778132191
Banks77331121
Jones75153200
Hart742120209
Pierce741475263
Crisp721219269
Dodge7163573714
Charlton698107117
Bacon66387204
Worth650101353
Greene64690263
Meriwether638162190
Early61682360
Brooks60085264
Berrien5941501711
Rabun5937110
Morgan58924871
Candler58036278
Stewart57550170
Towns56320218
Lamar560164233
Bleckley550166303
Brantley550248181
Atkinson5277290
Telfair521130253
Evans5203685
Hancock51515460
Oglethorpe50367131
Dade4962770
Clinch49045130
Jenkins48713340
Seminole48164120
Pike472352125
Screven46931113
Johnson46664283
Dooly42468181
Irwin41730112
Wilkinson41327180
Montgomery3933491
Pulaski38273243
Turner37877241
Wheeler37152181
Wilkes3709472
McIntosh3632581
Miller3575921
Terrell35150321
Randolph34723300
Lanier3386573
Treutlen33154131
Long3192150
Macon29646151
Heard29110470
Wilcox29095253
Jasper28720952
Lincoln2824582
Taylor281106130
Calhoun27524110
Echols2642021
Twiggs25210144
Crawford2312861
Marion22029100
Talbot2012980
Warren1872962
Schley1274020
Clay1262430
Baker1071960
Glascock631720
Webster461620
Quitman443610
Taliaferro37500

