 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 428,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,008 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 428,980 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 35,326 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,830 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 30 as the state of Georgia reported 424,929 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 4,094 new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 2.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 53,159 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 7,008 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 188 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,999 total cases today, Dec. 2. There were 3,345 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 969 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton38101352867136
Gwinnett37488339650133
Cobb26906392149916
DeKalb26451174444022
Non-GA Resident17481153521353
Hall126573851968
Chatham107553172037
Clayton99707131958
Richmond963894519724
Cherokee934616671134
Henry783711801309
Whitfield7760285832
Bibb746234121919
Muscogee70084571884
Clarke68031318551
Forsyth6406763631
Columbia54541217725
Lowndes527912309433
Floyd5138567778
Douglas5070805827
Bartow46007501017
Houston43756141043
Glynn417918711110
Carroll415916158413
Paulding41461238814
Coweta37111867694
Dougherty34603591995
Newton34375391054
Troup33456641165
Bulloch33164713520
Barrow3296277570
Jackson3249283516
Gordon3130442555
Walton2952478783
Fayette2763637611
Coffee2683358729
Rockdale2628204554
Walker2625110512
Baldwin2538160692
Habersham239141802
Tift2353279678
Colquitt2247370416
Laurens22464271088
Unknown215948820
Catoosa211661291
Effingham2110120321
Polk2037484331
Chattahoochee19993012
Spalding1971530746
Ware19147217210
Murray1823114231
Camden178499182
Thomas1767211774
Toombs165666608
Stephens156726452
Liberty149882290
Wayne1478202453
Bryan145074162
Decatur1393227415
White133620280
Lumpkin129525191
Emanuel1284165434
Appling1239104392
Gilmer123379294
Franklin120674194
Dawson115141110
Chattooga1149131312
Union110015351
Oconee1068370350
Madison1052152136
Pickens1049115144
Sumter1048238692
Tattnall1022132198
Burke1012246123
Fannin100441317
Washington9931382015
Harris96994280
Jefferson96252382
Peach957143280
Ben Hill94988355
Upson949612718
Elbert935291199
Monroe923157592
Grady922113274
Putnam91794300
Mitchell910103482
Butts901211451
Haralson900470207
Jeff Davis840137294
Lee829181321
McDuffie794159211
Cook789136191
Banks78133121
Jones76456201
Hart749128209
Pierce743478263
Crisp724225269
Dodge7173583815
Charlton700109117
Bacon66492204
Worth656109353
Greene65094262
Meriwether645166190
Brooks62091264
Early61884360
Rabun6107110
Berrien6041511711
Morgan59125371
Candler58036278
Stewart57550170
Towns57020218
Lamar564170233
Brantley553253181
Bleckley551166303
Atkinson5327490
Telfair521132253
Evans5203685
Hancock51518460
Oglethorpe51067131
Dade4992870
Clinch49347130
Jenkins48714340
Seminole48465120
Pike472363125
Screven46932114
Johnson46664283
Dooly42469181
Irwin41934112
Wilkinson41630180
Montgomery3973691
Pulaski38375243
Turner38180241
Wilkes3729672
Wheeler36955181
McIntosh3652681
Miller3586021
Terrell35354321
Randolph34723300
Lanier3436473
Treutlen33154131
Long3242150
Heard30510670
Macon29746151
Wilcox291100253
Jasper29022152
Lincoln2834582
Taylor282114130
Calhoun27925110
Echols2742021
Twiggs25310144
Crawford2332861
Marion22130100
Talbot2032980
Warren1873162
Schley1304220
Clay1262430
Baker1081960
Glascock632120
Webster461620
Quitman443610
Taliaferro38400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 30°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 58° 30°

Thursday

60° / 49°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 60° 49°

Friday

65° / 40°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 65° 40°

Saturday

59° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 59° 36°

Sunday

56° / 37°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 56° 37°

Monday

54° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 54° 33°

Tuesday

56° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 56° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

51°

6 PM
Clear
0%
51°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

12 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

33°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

38°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories